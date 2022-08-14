702
Dugout Discussion August 14

Nottm Forest v West Ham team news: Awoniyi makes first start

702 Comments
Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Nottingham Forest v West Ham United at The City Ground.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Steve Cooper makes two changes to his starting XI, with Orel Mangala and Taiwo Awoniyi coming in for their first Forest starts, replacing Jack Colback and Sam Surridge.

The latter drops to the bench while Colback is missing from the squad.

Centre-back Scott McKenna is fit despite sustaining an injury in training and starts alongside Joe Worrall and Moussa Niakhate at the back in Cooper’s 3-4-1-2 formation.

Neco Williams, meanwhile, is the most-selected player in this fixture and is owned by 26.9 per cent overall, although he’ll be rooted to the bench for many.

For the visitors, new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are both substitutes.

In the starting XI, Lukasz Fabianski overcomes an injury to feature in goal, with David Moyes’ only change arriving in midfield, as Said Benrahma comes in for Manuel Lanzini.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Worrall, Niakhate, McKenna, Williams, Mangala, O’Brien, Toffolo, Lingard, Johnson, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Cook, Mbe Soh, Surridge, Mighten, Cafu, Taylor, Hammond

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Scamacca, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Coventry, Ashby

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE

3pm team news: Mahrez in for Grealish, six sides unchanged

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

702 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jesus Kane Walker on Drinkw…
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Is R.James worth 6.0m if he is playing as central defender?

      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Probably not if he plays every game there, which he won't.

      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Won't play there every game.

      3. Bluetiger1
          just now

          Plays every week then worth 6.0m - would presume playing RCB over RWB today due to playing Tottenham - would guess revert to RWB in other games with more chances of crosses/shots as further up the field

      4. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Son you owe me at least 14 points today still fuming not doing the swap to KDB in place of 2FT.

        1. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          Happy for you that your son is playing today. Wish him goodluck.

      5. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Raya Sánchez or Henderson to replace Ward? Leaning towards Raya for next 4 before WC, thoughts?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          57 mins ago

          I have Henderson. He is going to be the most fun GK to own this season.

          1. Bluetiger1
              2 mins ago

              Good selection

        2. AARON-1
            56 mins ago

            What are we to make of no Perisic again? I wanted to bring him in for Dalot.

            1. Bluetiger1
                4 mins ago

                Perisic getting match fit - possible hold or look for alternative Defenders 5.0m or 4.5m. Dalot not 100% sure as United have real problems at the moment with next game against liverpool at home possible not the best one to bring him in for GW3?

            2. have you seen cyan
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              rofl, Man U considering terminating Ronaldo's contract unless his attitude improves xD

