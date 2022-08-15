350
Pro Pundit Teams August 15

Should FPL managers pay attention to price changes early on?

350 Comments
Our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors have returned to offer their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) insight, tips and advice during the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Here, former FPL champion Simon March asks whether we should pay much heed to price rises at this early stage of the season.

One of the big talking points following Gameweek 1 concerned price changes. In particular, the fact that Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (£11.4m) and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (£11.7m) respectively fell and rose in price before the dust had even considered settling on the Gameweek, forcing many managers to either move early on their switch between the two or be priced out of the move entirely.

Gameweek 2 was no different, with thousands of managers making the switch from Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey (£5.0m) to Brentford’s Josh Dasilva (£4.6m) with fixtures yet to be played, not to mention an entire week to wait before the next deadline.

These situations illustrate a big distinction that exists among FPL managers; those who make early moves and those who make late moves, and this distinction tends to be most stark in the early Gameweeks. We’ve seen all-time FPL greats like Mark Sutherns and Fabio Borges argue either side of the debate, with Sutherns tending to move quite aggressively with the price-change market early on and Borges tending to ignore price changes altogether.

So, who is right? Should we pay attention to price changes?

The argument for early transfers

The argument for making early moves is pretty straightforward; if a player you want is rising in price and you currently have the exact money to get him, then moving early allows you to achieve that. Equally, if a player you own is dropping in price, waiting to move can lock you out of the desired transfers also. 

This approach can, of course, be fairly risky. If you are forced to make moves early in the week, you have less time to think about them and you cannot benefit from team or injury news. It does, however, tend to confer the added benefit of improving your team value. Back in the day, this was a huge part of FPL with dedicated FPL managers often having to put up with mediocre ranks for months until the opportunity came to play the since-deceased ‘Winter Wildcard’, at which point they could put their greater team value to good use and slingshot past the opposition. That was the plan, at least.

You could argue that amassing a high team value could be more beneficial this season than ever given the unlimited transfers managers will have available to them after Gameweek 16, not to mention two Wildcards and a Free Hit Chip. All of these levers are obviously better served by a higher spending budget.

So why do some managers ignore price changes and why do they do as well, if not better, than those who do?

The argument against early transfers

I’ve already highlighted probably the most obvious benefits of waiting to use transfers; more decision time and more information on which players will actually play. But I’d argue that there is another, greater reason; those who make late transfers are forced to be more creative and to think in more detail about FPL than those who make early ones.

Counterintuitive as it might seem, restrictions can be a source of increased creativity. If you’re a fan of new-wave Danish cinema (and let’s face it, who isn’t?) you might remember the ‘Dogma ‘95 Manifesto’, which was a set of filmmaking rules introduced by directors Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg and included points such as ‘shooting must be done on location’ and films ‘must not contain any superficial action’. The objective was to force film directors to avoid shortcuts and engage with the filmmaking process on a more intimate and intellectual basis, resulting in a more sincere and ‘pure’ form of cinema.

Similarly, when investing in a company, financiers often like businesses that don’t have too much money in reserve or, better yet, a small amount of manageable debt. Again, as counterintuitive as this might seem, these elements tend to indicate businesses that are run efficiently and have learned to ‘be scrappy’ and live largely within their means, they can therefore be trusted to put any money invested to good use and not to spend it on drum circles or on-tap kombucha.

Essentially, the more you are forced to think about something, the better your performance tends to be over the long run. If you allow your weekly transfer to be dictated early on by price rises, it gives you less reason to think about FPL for the rest of the week. Similarly, later on in the season, you might have a surplus of cash for your Wildcard or Free Hit but this will likely lead to you picking the most obvious players. It would incentivise you to ‘get under the hood’ like an FPL manager with more restricted-spend will. You could argue the advantage either way, but I’d back an engaged FPL manager over a rich one any day.

In fact, the value of a big spending budget later on in the season is probably a bit overstated anyway. A £1m difference in squad value might equate to a £0.5m difference in actual spending power, which is the difference between Arsenal defenders Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m) and William Saliba (£4.5m). In other words; you can make up the difference fairly easily.

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that managers who wait until making their transfers are probably also more likely to be managers who will carry the extra transfer when they can. More often than not, two transfers will be enough to circumvent any price rises, it might require some creativity with the enabling player(s) but, as discussed, that can be a good thing in itself.

Conclusion

There are benefits to making early transfers, most notably in getting the player you want, and also for maximising team value, something which can pay off later in the season. However, I would argue that these benefits are significantly outweighed by the benefit an FPL manager gains by having more time to consider their transfers, by receiving more team and injury news, and the extra motivation and engagement with FPL that can come from being priced out of the more obvious solutions.

There is no doubt that there are many, top-level FPL managers who make their transfers early and chase price changes (especially at this stage of the season) but I would argue that this practice is peripheral to what makes them great. These are managers who will be deeply engaged in FPL whether they have a particular reason to or not and that is the far bigger reason for why they are successful. For those of us who might need more of a prompt to think about FPL in detail, a few limitations can be exactly what we need.

  RamaJama
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which option for free?

    A) Patterson to Cucurella
    B) Trippier to James

    Defence is TAA, Cancelo, Trippier, Neco, Patterson

    Open Controls
    I Member
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      6 mins ago

      A seems a bigger upgrade to me but who would you be benching? Seems like that would be a change of formation.

      Open Controls
      RamaJama
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes, also doing Bailey to Andreas (and have Archer), so would have to rotate a def and Andreas

        Open Controls
      RamaJama
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        Salah, Kulu, Martinelli, Dias, Andreas
        Haaland, Jesus, Archer

        Open Controls
    Wild Card this!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    maglia rosa
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      3 mins ago

      B easily I reckon.

      Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE'S SON
    5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Do we think Dasilva could be quite nailed?

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Clearly not.

      Getting hooked early before Damsgaard even makes his debut.

      Open Controls
    JamTart
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      12 mins ago

      For now at least. Surely can't drop a player who's scoring but might just not get 90

      Open Controls
    Wild Card this!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not at all but he is 4.6 so not expecting much from him…

      Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      10 mins ago

      No certainly not nailed and if does start likely to be first to be subbed

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE'S SON
        5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Damn, might have to burn a transfer this week then!

        Open Controls
  Naby K8a
    6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Can't believe I'm saying this but Nat Phillips is starting

    Open Controls
  Penguin & Tonic
    5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Confirmation bias.

    Open Controls
  Salarrivederci
    6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Could really do with a 1-0 Liverpool win with Robbo G and TAA A

    Open Controls
    Digital-Real
      5 Years
      just now

      Zaha going to have a field day vs Trent and Philips

      Open Controls
  DavvaMC
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Not sure if I should transfer Trippier short term, or is the below good to roll?

    Ward

    TAA - Cancelo - Walker - Trippier

    Salah - Diaz - Mount - Martinelli

    Haaland - Jesus

    Iversen - Andreas - Neco - Archer

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Play Neco over Trippier if you think MCI pass few goals through

      Open Controls
  BrutalLogiC
    7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is ake a safe pick now?

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      Until Laporte back in September probably ok

      Open Controls
    Digital-Real
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      He played full 90. Stones is lurking and Laporte is back end of September.

      Open Controls
    Wild Card this!
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      just now

      Not at all…Laporte coming back in few GWs and there is Stones as well…

      Open Controls
  Pringle
    9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you start Dasilva or Neco?

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Neco as will start- DaSillva a risk

      Open Controls
    schlupptheweek
      8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dasilva's goal GW1 was quality and his goal GW2 was all down to a De Gea mistake. He's not bad but these long range shot returns are unsustainable. Statistically Neco is more likely to get returns but Dasilva seems to be on a weird Capoue style roll.

      Open Controls
    ryacoo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      just now

      Neco

      Open Controls
  Fresh_From_Desh
    4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hi All

    Would you do Saka to Martinelli and use the extra funds to upgrade Bailey?

    Or just swap Bailey for another 5 mil. Player?

    So annoyed at myself for not getting Martinelli at the start of the season. Last 2 games I have watched him in he's taking up decent positions

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka to Martinelli and upgrade Bailey

      Open Controls
      Fresh_From_Desh
        4 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  Naby K8a
    6 Years
    8 mins ago

    This is not a good lineup from Liverpool.

    Open Controls
  NateDog
    1 Year
    7 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/Teamnewsandtix/status/1559234849470283776

    Alisson, Trent Phillips Virgil Robertson, Elliott Fabinho Henderson, Salah Darwin Diaz

    Open Controls
    NateDog
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      Oops sorry Rainer

      Open Controls
  Naby K8a
    6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Milner starting over Hendo

    Open Controls
  Bishopool
    10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hmmmmm… ?

    a) Ward (home SOU)
    b) Raya (away FUL)

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      just now

      Think both will concede so probably Raya for possible save points better than Ward

      Open Controls
  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Salah off pens.

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      just now

      No Milner on pitch last game he took one- think Milner handed over the baton now

      Open Controls
    The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
      8 Years
      just now

      Pretty sure he took one with Milner on the pitch last season?

      Open Controls
    maglia rosa
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      just now

      Be very surprised if Salah gave up pens but with Darwin I hope so 😛

      Open Controls
  FPL Brains
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Darwin / Diaz save my GW.

    Open Controls
  ryacoo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    5 mins ago

    2 FTs available but torn on what to do:
    A) Neco to 5.0 def (Cucu/Gabriel)
    B) Bailey to 6.0 mid (Gross/Lingard)
    C) Bailey to Dasilva (start Neco)
    D) Bailey to Dasilva, Neco to Perisic
    E) Bailey to 4.5 mid, Greenwood to Mbeumo

    Current team:
    Ederson
    TAA Robbo Cancelo James Neco
    Salah Martinelli Andreas
    Jesus Haaland

    Ward Neto Bailey Greenwood

    Open Controls
    dunas_dog
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      B - Groß probably

      Open Controls
      ryacoo
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  Ahmed Adam
    4 Years
    4 mins ago

    James seems to be essential with 6m price and the consistant Points.

    Open Controls
    The Persecuted
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It gets truer every time it's repeated

      Open Controls
  18. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Liverpool : Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliot, Milner, Salah, Diaz, Nunez
    Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Keita, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Henderson, Tsmikas, Clark

    Crystal Palace : Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Ward, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Zaha
    Subs: Johnstone, Olise, Milivojevic, Mateta, Hughes, Ebiowei, Richards, Edouard, Plange

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      That’s all fine thank you

      Open Controls
    2. Humperdoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Palace lining up with a 5-5-0

      Open Controls
    3. Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      4.0M def starts for Pool - Philips!

      Open Controls
  21. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    So Nunez starts. Very nice!

    Open Controls
  22. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Hoping for Diaz returns.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Indeed

      Open Controls
  23. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone got the team news

    Open Controls
  24. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Phillips oh lord. Why I went for double Liverpool defence...

    Open Controls
  25. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    No Firmino in squad interesting? Transfer somewhere

    Open Controls
  26. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Is Matip injured?

    Open Controls
  27. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    just now

    People who own Nunez, who is/are your other striker(s) ? Cheers

    Open Controls
  28. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Alert - 4.0M def starting for Pool!!

    Phillips... noice!!!

    Open Controls
  29. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    just now

    *All eyes on Darwin*

    Open Controls

