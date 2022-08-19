435
FPL Gameweek 3 tips: Keep or sell Robertson and Mount?

With the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season underway, we’re welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors.

Our writers will be providing regular articles and team reveals throughout the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Next up is seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar, who shares his thoughts and transfer plans ahead of Gameweek 3.

We now have two weeks’ worth of data to dive into which – albeit small – is 50% more than we had this time last week. In this piece, I will be discussing some of the big questions currently facing FPL managers.

Keep the faith in Andrew Robertson (£7.0m)?

Liverpool have conceded in both of their opening fixtures and they just don’t seem to be having the control they had last year. The injuries at centre-back obviously haven’t helped but the absence of Thiago (£5.3m) is also having a significant effect. I saw a stat on the excellent FPL BlackBox last night where they highlighted the difference the Spaniard makes to Liverpool’s clean sheet potential.

The sample size is fairly large in each case and while there may be other circumstances at play, that
is a significant difference.

What is also worth mentioning is that Robertson has yet to create a single chance this season but is
often being used as a runner, which increases his goal threat significantly. So I guess the increase in
goal threat kind of makes up for the assist potential and I don’t think he’s a hard sell given
Liverpool’s next three to four fixtures.

However, with so many other good value options amongst £5.0m defenders, perhaps that money could be invested in midfield, to upgrade someone like Pedro Neto (£5.5m) to an £8.0m midfielder. Also, if you
don’t own Reece James (£6.1m), I would definitely sell Robertson for him.

Is Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) worth buying?

Cucurella made his first start for Chelsea in Gameweek 2 and head coach Thomas Tuchel made the following comments about his inclusion:

“He has a bit more feeling for the rhythm and intensity of matches than Ben [Chilwell] at the moment. We keep Ben for substitutions because he is a high-speed runner, an intense runner. But, after his long injury, I think he lacks a little bit of rhythm and feeling for the matches. That’s why we go for Cucu today.”

A lot of you will ask why Chilwell started in Gameweek 1 if he wasn’t fit. The reason is that Marcos Alonso (£5.4m) handed in a transfer request and Cucurella only had one training session with the team before the match.

So, with the above comments in mind, I think there is a fair chance we see Cucurella at left wing-back for the next few matches.

When midweek Champions League fixtures come around, perhaps that’s when it will become more of a concern but that’s also when we expect to see Thiago Silva (£5.5m) get rotated, as the Brazilian struggles to play three times a week. So the Spaniard could then deputise at centre-back.

He didn’t have a lot of attacking threat whilst at Brighton and Hove Albion but the setup at Chelsea is very different, with wing-backs afforded much more license to attack. At £5.0m, I think he is a risk worth taking, as his points ceiling is very high with set-piece duties also thrown in.

Stick with Mason Mount (£8.0m)?

Mount is being sold in droves ahead of the deadline and is teetering on the edge of a price drop. Simply put, if you started with him, I would keep the faith and not sell before a fixture run of Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton. All these sides have conceded plenty of goals and I would argue it’s the
time to buy Mount rather than sell him.

Replacements for Neto and Leon Bailey (£4.9m)?

A lot of us started with at least one of these two enablers in midfield and I think it is a bit unfair to put Bailey and Neto in the same bracket.

Neto is still safe for expected minutes and soon faces Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Southampton. The signing of Mattheus Nunes (£5.0m) also adds creativity to the Wolves midfield. So I would argue there’s no real rush to get rid of this asset.

On the other hand, Bailey absolutely needs to go, especially if he’s your 11th player. Rather than move him to another £5.0m midfielder, I would downgrade him down to a £4.5m and instead move that money towards a defender like Lewis Dunk (£4.5m).

Rodrigo (£6.1m) and Pascal Gross (£5.6m) are perfectly fine options as well if you can afford to look upwards.

My team and transfer plans

We discussed a lot of the topics above and more on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire. Check it out here.

See you next week!

435 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tuchel Way
      51 mins ago

      Who should I go with the C armband?

      A). Salah
      B). Jesus

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        A

      2. Fer Fuch's Ake
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        A just slightly ahead for me at this point

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          37 mins ago

          That name 🙂

      3. P-P-A-P
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        I'm going Jesus.

      4. NorCal Villan
          24 mins ago

          Pretty much a coin toss, going B (for now)

      5. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        50 mins ago

        Your help is needed please

        Who do you think is the best 4.5 - 5m DF to have for the next few GWs for this team

        Ramsdale Ward

        TAA James Walker Williams xxxxxxx

        Salah Saka Diaz Gross Peirera

        Kane Jesus Greenwood

        Any ideas would be welcomed

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          I've answered you before... Cucurella

        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          maybe you will get more answers if you try to help others out and not only ask questions

          1. NorCal Villan
              1 min ago

              WORLDSTAR!!!

          2. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Magalhaes or Cucurella.

        3. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          49 mins ago

          Darwin to Toney for -4, Y or N?

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            Who's your sub if you don't do the move?

            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              27 mins ago

              I'd have to play one of Pereira or Williams..

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 5 Years
                25 mins ago

                I'd play Neco and save 4pts

                1. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks

              2. Boxwoods
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                21 mins ago

                Either one of these is a fine option this week. Hit maybe still justified given Toney’s form and fix and fact that Darwin misses next three.

                But you could also save and do the move free next week.

                1. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Makes sense thanks

          2. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Yes

        4. spikkis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          What to do?

          a) kdb, alisson ---> salah (c), henderson
          b) kdb, vvd ---> salah (c), cucurella
          c) kdb, vvd ---> salah (c), walker
          d) baily ---> h.reed (captain haaland or jesus)

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            d) Haaland

          2. Kane and Ablett
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Could be (e) and Haaland as reed is unlikely to be an upgrade on your XI and you can do so much more with two transfers and more data next GW

        5. damiang2233
          • 12 Years
          49 mins ago

          Saliba for Cash on a FT? worth it?

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            39 mins ago

            Yup

          2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            35 mins ago

            Depends on your money.
            A 5 mil choice would be better

          3. DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            100% for me.

        6. D.r.a.c.o
          • 4 Years
          46 mins ago

          Perisic (C) ?

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            33 mins ago

            Then he gets 5 minutes...

            Open Controls
              • 4 Years
              just now

              He's starting

          2. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            31 mins ago

            Perisi(c) is too risky in my opinion for many reasons. If you really wanna captain defender go with TAA, JC, RJ etc. who have the highest ceiling.

            1. D.r.a.c.o
              • 4 Years
              28 mins ago

              They all play away. Wolves don't score. Perisic starting at home.

              1. Arteta
                • 6 Years
                10 mins ago

                Why are you so certain he's gonna start? Conte can pick between Royal, Doherty, Spence and him. It's not an easy call.

                1. D.r.a.c.o
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  ITK

            2. lilmessipran
              • 10 Years
              23 mins ago

              You mean floor right? can easily argue Perisic has a higher ceiling than all of them

        7. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          42 mins ago

          just noticed barnes is fit...

          a maddison and gross
          b barnes and zaha

          thank you

          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            A I think, short-term though.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 8 Years
              just now

              cheers.

          2. P-P-A-P
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Tricky. Only like 1 player in each option.

          3. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            25 mins ago

            At this point I would only have Maddison from those.

            If I can make a suggestion, perhaps wait and see whether Cornet starts and does this GW. He is only 6.0 and could be the one to have with Martinelli.

            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 8 Years
              24 mins ago

              thanks all

            2. Thewoodyhorse
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              Great shout on Cornet, he's definitely on my watch list

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 3 Years
                18 mins ago

                Yeah, his price looks so good. Even number 🙂

        8. P-P-A-P
          • 6 Years
          40 mins ago

          Help.! Can't see where to use a free transfer.
          Have 0.5 itb.

          - Sanchez/Ward
          - TTA, Cancelo, Robbo, James, Gabriel
          - Salah, Kulu, Saka, Mount
          - Jesus
          (Andreas, Archer, Taylor)

          Lack of subs means I want to avoid rotation risks.
          Most my players having decent fixtures upcoming.

        9. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          39 mins ago

          good to go?

          Ward
          James Cucu Zinc Walker
          Salah(VC) Foden Martinelli
          Haaland Kane Jesus(C)

          (Iversen Neco Andreas Dasilva)

          1. P-P-A-P
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            I'm captaining Jesus as well.
            Hope he does well!

          2. royals forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 mins ago

            G2G

          3. PelePelz9
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Change VC to be safe

          4. nolard
            • 8 Years
            just now

            GTG

        10. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          39 mins ago

          Any dodgy team name suggestions?

          1. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Saka Dias 😀

            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              😀

          2. NorCal Villan
              5 mins ago

              2 girls 1 Schlupp

            • DNML
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Hugh Jorgan

          3. King Kohli
            • 9 Years
            38 mins ago

            Would you do Robbo + Trippier > James + Perisic for a hit?

            1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              No, robbo to James may be.

          4. Scotch Jock
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            37 mins ago

            For the first time in ten years, I can’t see a useful transfer and may have to ignore a free transfer. The team is in a good place with OR about 25k. I looked at replacing Bailey before the price increase, but even using 0.5 ITB I couldn’t see any value.

            Ederson
            A-Arnold Cancelo Zinchenko James N.Williams
            Salah LuisDiaz Martinelli
            Jesus Haaland
            Ward Bailey Andreas Archer

            All ideas gratefully accepted!

            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              Bailey to Dasilva and roll? Will price rise tonight and if he scores again this GW he’ll rise again

            2. Kane and Ablett
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              You’re in a great place don’t overthink it and hold

              1. Scotch Jock
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                Thanks both for the feedback. Leaning towards holding.

          5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 4 Years
            36 mins ago

            Bought kulu, any early indications on starting eleven like gw1 bib stuffs during training?

            1. D.r.a.c.o
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Same XI. Perisic in for Sess

            2. D.r.a.c.o
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Oh yeah and Sanchez for injured Romero

          6. shuttz123
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            35 mins ago

            Everything in my body is telling me to get Mount. Good fixtures and being sold by everyone, it screams brace against Leeds.

            He's close to a price drop, but theres a lot of players who are closer to one.

          7. Blens
            • 5 Years
            34 mins ago

            Guys,
            Any advice on best 5.5 mid?
            1) Da Silva
            2) Dewsbury- Hall
            3)Zhaka
            4)Other

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              20 mins ago

              Don't waste money on 2 and 3.

              Buy Dasilva, he is a great player for your bench.

              1. Blens
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thanks mate

            2. Visionaries
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              Has to be 1

              1. Blens
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thanks my friend

          8. NorCal Villan
              32 mins ago

              Cash out for Mee -4, Y/N?

              1. royals forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                N

                1. NorCal Villan
                    1 min ago

                    Thanks!

              2. Visionaries
                • 6 Years
                31 mins ago

                A. (0.6 itb)
                Raya
                Trent, Cancelo, James
                Salah, KDB, Mart, Rodrigo, Dasilva
                Jesus, Toney

                Neco, Patt,

                B. Salah less
                Raya
                Trent, Cancelo, James, Zinch
                Diaz, KDB, Mart
                Jesus, Toney, Haaland

                Dasilva, Neco, Andreas

                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  b

                2. Addick
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  B

              3. Addick
                • 4 Years
                29 mins ago

                Best option for 12 mil:

                A Trent and Andreas
                B Nico and Diaz

                Cheers

                1. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I'd go A as it's basically Trent v Diaz

                  1. Addick
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    cheers, yes, I guess so

              4. RedLightning
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                27 mins ago

                New article:
                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/19/fpl-gameweek-3-scout-picks-kane-returns-maddison-in/

              5. Siegfried Sassoon
                • 11 Years
                19 mins ago

                The author's assertion that we have "50% more [information] than we had this time last week" doesn't fill me with confidence in the rest of his statistical analysis.

