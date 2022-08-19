140
Scout Picks August 19

FPL Gameweek 3 Scout Picks: Kane returns, Maddison in

140 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 3 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but budgetary constraints and injury updates from the pre-match press conferences are all factored in, too.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

SCOUT PICKS CHANGES FOR 2022/23

While the maximum starting XI budget remains the same, there has been a slight change to how we nominate substitutes following our on-site poll.

As a result, given that our starting XI costs £82.4m, we have £17.6m to spend on the four substitutes you see on our Scout Picks graphic.

However, in an attempt to please both crowds (the poll was extremely tight after all), we’ll be giving some slightly more expensive alternatives where appropriate, who in most cases, carry a bit more potential.

GOALKEEPER

Xhaka and Moura recalled as Ramsdale starts again

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) has made a solid start to the season, keeping a clean sheet at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 1. He failed to add to that tally against Leicester City last weekend, conceding twice, but only six shots were allowed, while he could do nothing about William Saliba’s (£4.5m) own goal. Bournemouth, meanwhile, come into this fixture off the back of a 4-0 thrashing at Manchester City and have managed just seven shots in the box across their opening two matches, at least seven fewer than any other Premier League side.

DEFENDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Our champion this week will be announced soon.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22 2

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like Az, Tom Freeman, Geoff and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

  1. tryf88
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Start 2
    bailey, andreas, trippier, n williams

    Open Controls
    1. Bennyboy1907
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Andreas and neco

      Open Controls
    2. cruzex
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A + t

      Open Controls
  2. Zalk
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Watch out for firm handshakes in WHU-BHA, Taylor is at it again.

    Open Controls
  3. AD2110
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start Neco or Patterson?

    Open Controls
    1. Bennyboy1907
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Neco

      Open Controls
  4. DR0GBA
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    What would you do with 2 free transfers? I don't really want to get rid of anyone except from Rashford

    Ward
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Cucurella, Williams
    Salah, Mount, Martinelli
    Kane, Jesus

    Sanchez, Rashford**, Andreas, Taylor
    2ft, £0m

    Open Controls
  5. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Looks like Rodrigo, Da Silva, Toney rising tonight, Robertson dropping
    Stop worrying about Damsgaard, he could be the flop while Silva will be a regular starter

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      There are still lots of players competing in those midfield spots. Dasilva, Jensen, Janelt, Baptiste, Damsgaard. Dasilva's goal last week was a fluke, his goal against Leicester was good but he ran and shot from distance without ever being closed down, it won't keep happening. I started this season with him but I know I won't be relying on him unless I have to

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't think Robertson will drop tonight. Damsgaard is the real deal. Will definetely push for a start week in week out.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
          just now

          Agreed. Not according to Foo Fighter though

          Open Controls
      2. Flaming Flamingo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I wouldn't be confident of Da Silva being a regular starter regardless. You'd expect Janelt to come back into the team at some point

        Open Controls
    3. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bench
      Andreas or Jensen

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Aaauuuuuuauuugggggghhhhhhhh

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        this 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Wassup

        Open Controls
      3. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Here we go

        Open Controls
    5. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Start
      A) Ward
      B) Sanchez

      1) Xhaka
      2) Andreas Pereira

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        just now

        B2

        Open Controls
    6. DR0GBA
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ward
      TAA, Cancelo, James, Cucurella, Williams
      Salah, Mount, Martinelli
      Kane, Jesus

      Sanchez, Rashford**, Andreas, Taylor
      2ft, £0m

      Rashford + Williams > Walker + Reed?

      A) yes
      B) no

      Open Controls
    7. Mr Ozil
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is Gordon a nice differential pick?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        no he s head probably already at chelsea

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          just now

          his head

          Open Controls
    8. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Best Cap choice & bench order correct?

      Raya
      Trent, Walker, Neco, James, Saliba
      Martineli, KDB, Salah,
      Jesus, Hauland

      Ward, Andreas, Bailey, Taylor

      Open Controls
    9. humzah
        just now

        Who would you get in?

        A. GroB
        B. Zaha
        C. Martinelli

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 8 Years
          just now

          c

          Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        v easy question

        a ramsdale and perisic
        b mendy and zinchenko

        thank you and gl

        Open Controls

