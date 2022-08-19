FPL Gameweek 3 Scout Picks: Kane returns, Maddison in

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 3 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but budgetary constraints and injury updates from the pre-match press conferences are all factored in, too.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

SCOUT PICKS CHANGES FOR 2022/23

While the maximum starting XI budget remains the same, there has been a slight change to how we nominate substitutes following our on-site poll.

As a result, given that our starting XI costs £82.4m, we have £17.6m to spend on the four substitutes you see on our Scout Picks graphic.

However, in an attempt to please both crowds (the poll was extremely tight after all), we’ll be giving some slightly more expensive alternatives where appropriate, who in most cases, carry a bit more potential.

GOALKEEPER

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.0m) has made a solid start to the season, keeping a clean sheet at Selhurst Park in Gameweek 1. He failed to add to that tally against Leicester City last weekend, conceding twice, but only six shots were allowed, while he could do nothing about William Saliba’s (£4.5m) own goal. Bournemouth, meanwhile, come into this fixture off the back of a 4-0 thrashing at Manchester City and have managed just seven shots in the box across their opening two matches, at least seven fewer than any other Premier League side.

DEFENDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Our champion this week will be announced soon.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like Az, Tom Freeman, Geoff and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.