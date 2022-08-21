435
Scoreboard August 21

FPL Gameweek 3: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow later in the evening.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
Manchester City21
Chelsea14
West Ham United13
Leeds United12
Newcastle United12
Brighton and Hove Albion11
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS
TeamTotal
Leeds United2.39
Manchester City2.20
Newcastle United2.02
Brighton and Hove Albion1.71
West Ham United0.89
Chelsea0.71
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Newcastle United3 – 3Manchester City
West Ham United0 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion
Leeds United3 – 0Chelsea
Bournemouth0 – 3Arsenal
Leicester City1 – 2Southampton
Fulham3 – 2Brentford
Everton1 – 1Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace3 – 1Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers

435 Comments
  1. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mount to rodrigo?

    Got dasilva KDB and Diaz

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah sounds good

      Open Controls
    2. GE
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Riski IMO, Mount against a leaky Leicester, and Rodrigo against a solid Brighton away

      Open Controls
      1. niaz1982
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Looking at next few games and not been impressed with mount

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I think Chelsea re missing a striker and haven't finished their business yet. With the right final piece of the puzzle, Mount and Sterling could start firing.

          Open Controls
  2. aapoman
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Early thinking. How would these moves look for free: Mount and Neto > Trossard and Rodrigo?

    Mount has been extremely dissapointing and I'm looking to get rid.

    Open Controls
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Good moves imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Mighty Quinn
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Net positive. Go for it

      Open Controls
  3. AzzaroMax99
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    So many Mount sellers and I think to get him in on wc. Is that mad? Giving that there are good chices in that price range( Foden, Diaz, Maddy). Che fixtures are very good and they need to start playing.

    Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Shocking GW.

    Ward
    TAA Cancelo James Cucurella
    Salah Saka Martinelli Bailey*
    Haaland Jesus
    Iversen // Andreas / Neco / Archer

    Plan this week was going to be Bailey to:
    A) Rodrigo
    B) Gross.

    If any. Which.

    Alternatively, could choose to wildcard? Thoughts?

    Ward/Iversen; Saka; Bailey; double Chelsea defence perhaps not as good as considered? Archer deadweight.

    Open Controls
    1. Deuling Sanchos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think Rodrigo. Rest of the team isn't WC-worthy, and I don't think the team you would create on a WC is going to be obviously much better.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Certainly not a WC. Bailey to Rodrigo and gtg ( if you have funds for Iverson to Sanchez I would do that too even for -4)

      Open Controls
    3. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Why would you even consider wc...
      Most of your team has great fix next gw.
      Change Ward to a 4.5 gk and Bailey to ... and you are set

      Open Controls
      1. Free Hat
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Meant Iversen

        Open Controls
  5. CornerTakenQuicklyOrigi
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mount to...

    A) Rodrigo (only worry is his place in the starting line up with Bamford back soon and Sinisterra getting more mins)
    B) Harrison
    C) Aaronson
    D) Zaha
    E) Saint Maximin (plan to get Trippier soon so less sure of him)

    Open Controls
    1. Djokovic Airlines
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A)

      Bamford will never replace him from now on.

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Leeds would be crazy to bench a guy that's on pace for 50 league goals this season.

      Open Controls
  6. Deuling Sanchos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit right now?

    Iversen
    Trent James Collins
    KDB Foden Diaz Saka Odegaard
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward | Patterson, Neco, Dervisoglu | 1FT. 1.6 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Deuling Sanchos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Oooops.

      I mean 0FT!

      Open Controls
    2. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Personally I can't wait to ditch ward but will use ft.

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah

      Keep and treasure the 4pts. Spoon it and stroke its hair.

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A keeper

      Open Controls
  7. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mount to Trossard, for a hit?ml

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No way

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not for a hit. I'm thinking it for free as it would let me upgrade Neto to Rodrigo for free as well

        Open Controls
  8. The Dentist
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on Mount to:
    A) Rodrigo or
    B) Gundogan

    Rodrigo got the form, but Brighton next isn’t perfect

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Gundo if you don't need the money

      Open Controls
  9. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Are RB Leeds good again?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Too soon to say, for me. I'm happy with my cheapo midfielder in Aaronson. No need to over-commit.

      Open Controls
  10. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one from:

    A) Aaronson (bha)
    B) Saliba (FUL)
    C) Cucurella (LEI)

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      just now

      That's a though one. But maybe Aaronson. Brighton have been really good defensively

      Open Controls
  11. Kobayashi
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Ward (Iversen)
    Cancelo Trent James (Williams, Patterson)
    Gündogan Salah Martinelli Rodrigo (Dasilva)
    Kane Jesus Toney

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Any suggestions? Keen to get rid of Ward, but can't really see where I could get the 0.5m from.

    Open Controls

