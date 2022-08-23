90
Community August 23

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead returns for the 2022/23 season with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

‘The Great and The Good’ of this season consists of BlackBox pair Mark Sutherns and Az, the Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry, FPL celebrities Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL Andy and Ben Crellin, Hall of Fame legends Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and, of course, last year’s mini-league winner and overall number two Suvansh.

“Ding-dong, the template is dead! Which old template? The wicked template.”

I’ve got a feeling we are not in Oz anymore. The rock-solid ‘big-at-the-back’ template went all soft and floppy this weekend as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City defensive double-ups fell apart, whilst the less said about those bargain £4.0m Leicester goalkeepers the better.

We also had our first Great and Good wedding, with LTFPL Andy tying the knot over the weekend. Many, many congratulations, Andy! Unfortunately, the only present he received from FPL was a red arrow as he was one of many to suffer from the decision to bench Andreas Pereira (£4.5m).

He was not the only one to see a fall in his rank, as everyone except Joe Lepper and Finn Sollie suffered the same crimson fate.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Fabio Borges saw red yet still rose to the top of the table, in what was a difficult week for most. To prove that he is human, Fabio even had to suffer the agony of seeing 16 points from Pereira and Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) remain on his bench.

Finn, Hall of Fame number two, was the top scorer as his moves for William Saliba (£4.6m) and Ivan Toney (£7.2m) paid off. Interestingly, he is the first one to move to 4-3-3 and, with other mid-priced strikers such as Aleksander Mitrovic (£6.6m) and Callum Wilson (£7.4m) joining the Brentford man on the scoresheet, I wonder whether he will be ahead of the game with this shift in approach.

The only consolation I can provide to Az is that he continues to lead the way on captaincy points with 68 so far, given the edge thanks to last week’s Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) gamble. It’s worth noting that he is the only one to own the Man City magician despite the fact he is currently outscoring both Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Erling Haaland (£11.7m).

TRANSFERS

  • Az – Martinelli, James, Zinchenko (Neto, Digne, Robertson)
  • LTFPL Andy – Ederson, Reed (Sanchez, Neto)
  • Ben Crellin – Reed, Cucurella (Neto, Williams)
  • Fabio Borges – Sanchez (Iversen)
  • Finn Sollie – Toney, Saliba, Reed (Archer, Robertson, Bailey)
  • FPL Harry – Gross, James (Neto, Robertson)
  • Joe Lepper – Cucurella, James (Patterson, Robertson)
  • Geoff Dance – Dias, Cucurella (Williams, Robertson)
  • FPL General – Reed (Bailey)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Luis Diaz, Cucurella (Rashford, Robertson)
  • Mark Sutherns – Toney, James (Johnson, Robertson)
  • FPL Matthew – Luis Diaz, Zinchenko (Robertson, Bailey)
  • Neale Rigg – Xhaka (Bailey)
  • Pras – Luis Diaz, Walker, Perisic (Bailey, Dias, Robertson)
  • Suvansh – Reed, Sterling, James, Cucurella (Neto, Diaz, Robertson, Cash
  • Tom Freeman – Cucurella (Digne)
  • Tom Stephenson – Cucurella, Luis Diaz (Neto, Robertson)
  • Zophar – Cucurella, Luis Diaz, Reed (Robertson, Neto, Bailey)

Luis Diaz (£8.0m) and Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) were the most popular transfers in this week. Finn’s aforementioned moves were probably the best and Fabio’s goalkeeper move for Sanchez was probably the dullest.

Pras’ hit for Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) brought the sexy back and he was not the only one to take a minus four with Zophar, Finn and the BlackBox married couple also following suit.

Suvansh continued his all-or-nothing approach with a minus eight. Four players came in but, unfortunately, three of them were Chelsea assets.

Finally, Neale’s move for Granit Xhaka (£5.0m) had me shaking my head until I saw the more advanced position the angry Arsenal midfielder is taking up. Has the Geordie Ginger outsmarted us all?

TEMPLATE

The template for ‘The Great and The Good’ is as follows:

  • Ward (17), Ramsdale (8)
  • Alexander-Arnold (18), Cancelo (18), James (18), Cucurella (9), Williams (7)
  • Martinelli (18), Andreas (18), Salah (16), Luis Diaz (10), Reed (8)
  • Haaland (17), Jesus (17), Archer (13)

The first template shift occurred this week as the herd decided that Diaz is the better third Liverpool option, with Andrew Robertson (£6.9m) sold in droves to make way.

This allowed Cucurella to join the backline and create a Chelsea double-up which now looks shaky due to injuries and suspensions.

Harrison Reed (£4.5m) is the new cheap midfield enabler of choice now that Leon Bailey (£4.9m) and Pedro Neto (£5.4m) are being discarded. There is still no place or ownership of Rodrigo (£6.3m) who must be wondering what he has to do to attract a buyer.

TARGET TEAMS

At the start of any season, we tend to see certain teams targeted whether that be due to fixtures or perceived strength going into the season.

The following table shows us the number of players by Premier League team in this mini-league:

Four of the biggest teams in the league dominate with the only surprise being that Arsenal don’t have a full complement of triple-ups across ‘The Great and The Good’. Whether there will need to be further diversification once midweek European adventures bring rotation remains to be seen.

Perhaps we would’ve expected Spurs to be higher with their form and fixtures but the price points of key duo Harry Kane (£11.4m) and Son Heung-Min (£11.9m) make it tough against template essentials Haaland and Salah.

Unsurprisingly, no one dared to invest in Manchester United players due to their poor start to the campaign but I wonder if we may see more investment in them after Monday’s improved performance against Liverpool.

I also fancy the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United to gather more attention as form, fixtures and some budget-friendly gems attract the eye.

CONCLUSION

A difficult week led to many a wise sage telling us to keep calm and carry on but is patience the right path during this unique season that offers a ‘third’ Wildcard? Could it not be a good time to throw caution to the wind?

Going early always allows you to catch the price rises because the player market is most volatile in these initial few weeks, the unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17 also give you a safety net and the gap to the mountain top is much smaller right now.

I wonder whether any of ‘The Great and The Good’ will have an itchy trigger finger?

Anyway, that’s all from me for and remember: don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

  1. FPL E
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    44 mins ago

    Anyone got an update on the supposed Perisic niggle?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      In the know chap on Twitter expects him to be fine for Sunday

      Open Controls
    2. SonnyPikey
        19 mins ago

        game is 5 days away

        Open Controls
    3. Bring back ole
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Best 5.0 keeper to get and keep, not Mendy, thanking de gea??

      Open Controls
      1. mr messi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        I would just go with Sanchez

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Ramsdale

        Open Controls
    4. Norco
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Is it time to drop Mount and just downgrade to Rodrigo?

      Will also allow to upgrade the Ward/Iverson mess.

      Open Controls
      1. mr messi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        For sure

        Open Controls
    5. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Rashford or Rodrigo?

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        Rod

        Open Controls
      2. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Neither

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          Why?

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            17 mins ago

            Can Rodrigo keep this up? Feels like chasing past points

            As for Rashford, done well and priced reasonably but Utd haven’t proven anything after one decent gw

            Open Controls
    6. Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Which team is better??

      A)
      Meslier
      Trippier / TAA / Walker
      Martinelli / Salah / DaSilva / Rodrigo
      Haaland / Jesus / Kane

      B)
      Alisson
      Walker / Trippier / Cancelo / TAA
      KDB / Salah / Martinelli / Rodrigo
      Toney / Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    7. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Pep on Haaland

      “Now he has one game a week. I tell you now, when we have games every 3 days, Erling will not play. I’ll play Julian (Alvarez)”

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Alvarez and Gomez to start vs Forest in GW5 for Haaland and Walker

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Agreed and perhaps Philips too

          Open Controls
        2. Kane Train
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Gomez will play LB giving Cancelo a rest. Pep is very particular on having certain footed players on certain sides. He won’t play Gomez on the Right side

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            I reckon Gomez on left and Cancelo on right.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              just now

              This right here.

              Open Controls
        3. SonnyPikey
            15 mins ago

            gomez is a left back walker is a right back

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              14 mins ago

              He never said Gomez is a right back though. 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Kane Train
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                Pep likes to play Left footers on the left side only and right on the right side. He’s always been like that

                Open Controls
                1. La Roja
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Cancelo isn’t left footed though and his natural position is actually right back. I don’t really get what you’re saying

                  Open Controls
        4. FPL_Champ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Yeah its very likely Haaland won't start the Forrest match. I certainly wont be captaining him and if that's the case he might not be worth holding. If KDB, Gundogan, Silva or Foden don't start at the weekend then I'd be very interested in trying to get one of them in for the Forrest game.

          Open Controls
      2. Totti
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        guys
        exact funds to do these transfers

        robertson and greenwood -> perisic and toney (-4)

        already owning arnold and salah

        A) yay
        B) nay

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Not for a hit

          Open Controls
          1. Totti
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            if I waited for next week, couldn't do it if toney or perisic rised again

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              No still

              Open Controls
              1. Totti
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                so do robertson to perisic only?

                Open Controls
                1. Mozumbus
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  No. Robertson can easily return against Bournemouth. Perisic is not must in my opinion. And there could be better options next GW with two FTs in hand.

                  Open Controls
      3. Bring back ole
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        Activated my wildcard and came up with this, sticking with Liverpool players atm in Trent and salah, don't know if that's stupid, but they have a good run a games and I thank there guna come good, this my team any advice welcomed and good luck 🙂

        Sanchez
        Trent, James, Gabriel
        Kulu, salah, aaronson, martinelli
        Halland, Jesus, toney

        Bench, ward, dunk, Martinez, andreas

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          I think this pretty much the template for anyone on WC right now. Decent

          Open Controls
        2. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Like it - very similar to mine

          Only differences for me are Cancello to your James and Gundogan for Kulu

          Open Controls
        3. Totti
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          where is perisic

          Open Controls
      4. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        "Finn, Hall of Fame number two, was the top scorer as his moves for William Saliba (£4.6m) and Ivan Toney (£7.2m) paid off. Interestingly, he is the first one to move to 4-3-3 and, with other mid-priced strikers such as Aleksander Mitrovic (£6.6m) and Callum Wilson (£7.4m) joining the Brentford man on the scoresheet, I wonder whether he will be ahead of the game with this shift in approach."

        I would say anyone which has switched to 3 up top are definitely ahead...

        Open Controls
      5. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        1 FT & 0.8m ITB - what to do here?

        Ramsdale
        TAA - Cancelo - James - Dunk
        Salah - Mount - Martinelli - Bailey
        Haaland - Jesus

        Ward - Neco - Andreas - Taylor

        A) Mount > Aaronson/Rodrigo/Gross (Bailey > Zaha next week)

        B) Roll and do A next week

        C) Other

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      6. DagheMunegu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Guys

        A. Aaronson
        B. Gross

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      7. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Sergio Gomez looks nothing like I thought he would.

        Anyway in 49 games (all starts) for Anderlecht in 21/22 he got 7 goals and 15 assists.

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          What did you expect him to look like?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            Like a Wolves player

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Lupine?

              Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          That is why I did not go with Walker in my GW1 team.

          Research on player that might join and do sign for team are very inportant.

          Andreas may soon be on the Fulham bench if the sign the 2 attacking mids, which one of is training with tem and the other Kluivert's son.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            Repost, I type to fast.

            That is why I did not go with Walker in my GW1 team.

            Research on players that might join and do sign for teams is very important.

            Andreas may soon be on the Fulham bench if they sign the 2 attacking mids, which one of is training with them and the other Kluivert's son.

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              I've been impressed by what I've seen of Andreas so far.

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                I had Andreas GW1.

                As soon as Dasilva hit 4.6, I got him in.

                Open Controls
                1. Valar(Keith)
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  Wait.. you took out andreas for da silva because you thought da silva was more nailed? I don't think you've watched too many fulham matches and have not realized how important andreas is to them

                  Open Controls
              2. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                Agreed. He could well become an enabler in starting 11 for FPL

                Open Controls
      8. navraj01
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        opinions on this wc draft starting 11
        Raya
        Cancelo perisic zinchenko trippier
        Salah kdb martinelli jensen
        Haaland Jesus

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          I’d go with Aaronson instead of Jensen, other than this it’s great team

          Open Controls
        2. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Great team. Is Zinc long term nailed with Tierney? Other than that great team!

          Open Controls
      9. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        0.0 itb 2ft
        Raya
        Trent Robbo James Cancelo
        Saka Salah (c) Neto March
        Jesus Haaland

        Ward Andreas Williams Greenwood

        A) Greenwood > Stansfield (Trust team another week)
        B) Saka > Martinelli (Get 1.5 in bank)

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      10. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        What to do this game week? 1 million to spend. 1FT
        Ederson
        TAA Cancelo Trippier Dalot
        Salah Martinelli Rodrigo Luis Diaz
        Jesus Haaland
        Ward Neco Andreas Archer
        A. Upgrade someone with the 1 mil if so who?
        B. Hold

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Easy save

          Open Controls
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Nothing at all need addressing?

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not for this GW at least. If you must Dalot ➡ Saliba

              Open Controls
              1. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Cheers. I'll hold this GW. Thanks for your advice 🙂

                Open Controls
      11. Donny_Rover
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Think I’m going to have a bit of fun this weekend, and do Robbo, Gordon & Haaland -> Dunk, Gundo & Kane. Don’t trust Liverpool’s defence to get up to speed for a few more weeks and think we’ll start seeing Haaland rotation. Gundo rotation risk as well but great value when he does play.

        Would leave a team of
        Ramsdale (Ward)
        TAA Cancelo Dias James Dunk
        Salah Gundo Martinelli (Andreas Da Silva)
        Jesus Kane (Archer)

        Of course I’ll probably just do the very bland Archer -> Stansfield…

        Open Controls
      12. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Robbo, may have been discussed today that I missed, keep for BOU or ship for free?

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          I’m keeping. I just can’t sell before Bournemouth

          Open Controls
        2. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Id keep if I had him

          Open Controls
        3. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          just now

          We’re all keeping.

          Open Controls
      13. MysticMac17
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thoughts on this wildcard draft? Tinkering quite a bit since yesterday.

        Ederson
        TAA Perisic Saliba (Williams)(Emerson)
        Salah Martinelli (Zaha)Rodrigo Rashford
        Kane Jesus Toney

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Not for me.

          Perisic and Emerson together is a no go.

          No City attacker is a huge issue.

          Downgrade one of Zaha/Rashford and upgrade the other you chose to keep to Gundogan/Foden

          Open Controls
          1. MysticMac17
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Champions league is coming though so city will start rotating players is the problem. No attacker outside or maybe KDB is safe

            Open Controls
            1. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              The upside is insane though, surely?

              You can’t ignore City, you just can’t.

              They don’t have a deep squad, so Gundogan looks a fantastic option.

              Open Controls
              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                This, Gundo is a great pick. Even Foden can be too, you have to accept there will rotation all around

                Open Controls
        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bench headache

          Open Controls
        3. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Lack of balance and benching headache.

          Why not to have a City attacker?

          Open Controls
      14. FeverPitch
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thinking about trying to go different with City and go triple attack, KDB Haaland Gundogan. No salah and obviously no city defence. Think this is an interesting strategy or foolish? Would be keen to hear thoughts, could be a nice way to attack the template a little

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think Salah is gonna haul anytime now

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            just now

            He bought a banana chair with all his extra money.

            Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bring me mine jousting sticks, tis a usurper!

          Open Controls
        3. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          just now

          GW4 Pep benches all 3 or something like that.

          Triple City attack?

          The worst thing you can do to yourself is allowing Pep to pee in your porridge.

          Open Controls
      15. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        13 points worse off than if I didn’t play my WC, and 18 points down on the decision I chose for my WC. Brutal!!

        Anyway, is this G2g? - perfect for the Match of the Day challenge.

        Raya
        James Saliba Collins
        KdB(C) Sterling Diaz Mount Martinelli
        Haaland Jesus

        Ward Neco Patterson Archer

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          This is when going without Mo becomes a pain.

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah. Ruined the season, basically.

            Team was fine. Salah issue.

            Ohwell, urgh.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Fixable, KDB > Salah

              Sterling > 8m

              Open Controls
              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Selling KDB to Salah could backfire spectacularly this GW

                Open Controls
      16. NoSalah'd
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        On a wildcard which is better?
        A) Zinchenko and Rodrigo
        B) Harrison and Perisic

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Tough one

          A edges it imo

          Open Controls
        2. Werner Bros
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      17. Werner Bros
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Best midfielder 7.6 or under?

        Open Controls

