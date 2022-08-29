Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

With Gameweek 5 already almost upon us, we take a quick look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are currently on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.
Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order at any given time but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.
How important are dead-ball duties? Not the be-all and end-all but definitely worthy of note: a sizeable 21.8% of all goals scored in the Premier League last season came from set plays, with penalties responsible for a further 7.8%.
Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.
GAMEWEEK 4 SET-PIECES
|Corners
|Crosses from
free-kicks
|Shots from direct
free-kicks
|Penalties
|Arsenal
|Martinelli (7)
Saka (2)
|Odegaard (1)
|Martinelli (1)
|Aston Villa
|Digne (1)
Buendia (1)
Luiz (1)
|Coutinho (1)
Luiz (1)
|Bournemouth
|Anthony (1)
|Tavernier (2)
|Brentford
|Jensen (7)
Mbeumo (1)
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|March (3)
Gross (2)
|Gross (3)
|Chelsea
|Cucurella (3)
|James (1)
Mount (1)
|Crystal Palace
|Eze (1)
|Eze (1)
|Everton
|McNeil (3)
Gray (2)
|Fulham
|Pereira (2)
|Reed (1)
|Leeds United
|Harrison (1)
Aaronson (1)
Forshaw (1)
|Forshaw (2)
Aaronson (1)
|Rodrigo (1)
|Leicester City
|Dewsbury-Hall (7)
Tielemans (3)
Perez (1)
|Dewsbury-Hall (2)
|Liverpool
|Robertson (3)
Alexander-Arnold (3)
Tsimikas (2)
|Manchester City
|Mahrez (2)
Bernardo (2)
Foden (1)
De Bruyne (1)
|De Bruyne (1)
Mahrez (1)
|Manchester United
|Eriksen (3)
|Fernandes (1)
|Newcastle United
|Trippier (7)
Targett (6)
|Trippier (2)
|Schar (1)
|Nott’m Forest
|Gibbs-White (6)
|Gibbs-White (1)
|Dennis (1)
|Southampton
|Ward-Prowse (5)
|Ward-Prowse (4)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Son (1)
|Kane (1)
|West Ham United
|Bowen (1)
Fornals (1)
|Cresswell (1)
|Wolves
|Neto (2)
Nunes (2)
|Nunes (1)
|Neves (1)
GAMEWEEK 4: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES
- Having been heavily involved at set plays for Nottingham Forest in the opening three Gameweeks, Neco Williams (£4.1m) didn’t play a part at any free-kick or corner on Sunday. New signing Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) was responsible for all indirect duties, with fellow summer recruit Emmanuel Dennis (£6.0m) taking Forest’s one and only direct free-kick.
- Chelsea had a penalty award overturned after VAR intervention but Raheem Sterling (£9.9m) was seen keenly lingering with the ball in hand before the off-field officials had their say, with regular taker Jorginho (£6.0m) also in the vicinity.
- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) was heavily involved at corners for Leicester in the absence of James Maddison (£8.0m), although the fact that the latter was only absent from Gameweek 4 with a “twinge” suggests he won’t be sidelined for too long.
- New Wolves signing Mathias Nunes (£5.0m) didn’t arrive in the West Midlands with a strong goalscoring record but he has been playing quite advanced so far, registering six shots in his first two appearances. He was also on a share of set plays at the weekend, taking two corners and an indirect free-kick.
- Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) took all three of Chelsea’s corners on Saturday, having previously taken five across Gameweeks 1 and 2. Reece James (£6.1m) hasn’t taken a corner since he delivered 13 on the opening weekend but remains on indirect free-kick duties.
