57
Set Piece Takers August 29

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

With Gameweek 5 already almost upon us, we take a quick look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are currently on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order at any given time but these regular shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek just gone.

How important are dead-ball duties? Not the be-all and end-all but definitely worthy of note: a sizeable 21.8% of all goals scored in the Premier League last season came from set plays, with penalties responsible for a further 7.8%.

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the latest round of matches.

GAMEWEEK 4 SET-PIECES

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalMartinelli (7)
Saka (2)		Odegaard (1)Martinelli (1)
Aston VillaDigne (1)
Buendia (1)
Luiz (1)		Coutinho (1)
Luiz (1)
BournemouthAnthony (1)Tavernier (2)
BrentfordJensen (7)
Mbeumo (1)
Brighton and Hove AlbionMarch (3)
Gross (2)		Gross (3)
ChelseaCucurella (3)James (1)
Mount (1)
Crystal PalaceEze (1)Eze (1)
EvertonMcNeil (3)
Gray (2)
FulhamPereira (2)Reed (1)
Leeds UnitedHarrison (1)
Aaronson (1)
Forshaw (1)		Forshaw (2)
Aaronson (1)		Rodrigo (1)
Leicester CityDewsbury-Hall (7)
Tielemans (3)
Perez (1)		Dewsbury-Hall (2)
LiverpoolRobertson (3)
Alexander-Arnold (3)
Tsimikas (2)
Manchester CityMahrez (2)
Bernardo (2)
Foden (1)
De Bruyne (1)		De Bruyne (1)
Mahrez (1)
Manchester UnitedEriksen (3)Fernandes (1)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (7)
Targett (6)		Trippier (2)Schar (1)
Nott’m ForestGibbs-White (6)Gibbs-White (1)Dennis (1)
SouthamptonWard-Prowse (5)Ward-Prowse (4)
Tottenham HotspurSon (1)Kane (1)
West Ham UnitedBowen (1)
Fornals (1)		Cresswell (1)
WolvesNeto (2)
Nunes (2)		Nunes (1)Neves (1)

GAMEWEEK 4: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

  • Having been heavily involved at set plays for Nottingham Forest in the opening three Gameweeks, Neco Williams (£4.1m) didn’t play a part at any free-kick or corner on Sunday. New signing Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) was responsible for all indirect duties, with fellow summer recruit Emmanuel Dennis (£6.0m) taking Forest’s one and only direct free-kick.
  • Chelsea had a penalty award overturned after VAR intervention but Raheem Sterling (£9.9m) was seen keenly lingering with the ball in hand before the off-field officials had their say, with regular taker Jorginho (£6.0m) also in the vicinity.
  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) was heavily involved at corners for Leicester in the absence of James Maddison (£8.0m), although the fact that the latter was only absent from Gameweek 4 with a “twinge” suggests he won’t be sidelined for too long.
  • New Wolves signing Mathias Nunes (£5.0m) didn’t arrive in the West Midlands with a strong goalscoring record but he has been playing quite advanced so far, registering six shots in his first two appearances. He was also on a share of set plays at the weekend, taking two corners and an indirect free-kick.
  • Marc Cucurella (£5.1m) took all three of Chelsea’s corners on Saturday, having previously taken five across Gameweeks 1 and 2. Reece James (£6.1m) hasn’t taken a corner since he delivered 13 on the opening weekend but remains on indirect free-kick duties.

