Spot the Differential September 1

FPL Gameweek 6 differentials: Rodrigo replacements among low-owned picks

Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

Two of them indeed are £6.5m-and-under midfielders, for FPL managers looking for a Rodrigo (£6.5m) replacement now that the Spaniard is out for up to a month.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of five per cent or less at the time of writing.

LUIS SINISTERRA

FPL new signings: Who is Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra? 3
  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW6-10 fixtures: bre | NFO | mun | AVL | cry

Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m) struck a second-half equaliser on his full Premier League debut to secure a point for Leeds United against Everton on Tuesday.

The Colombian winger, who scored in last week’s Carabao Cup win over Barnsley, whipped in his side’s only goal from the edge of the box. He also missed a sitter at the Amex in Gameweek 4.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s not about repaying me. It’s about his ability, he will show more and more his ability, right. He’s a special player, and he has a special combination of athleticism and power with football and cleverness, and then finishing ability so I think it’s just – it’s obviously I’m really happy for him to get on the scoring sheet and I think he’s only going to get better.” – Jesse Marsch on Luis Sinisterra

Sinisterra enjoyed a productive 2021/22 season with Feyenoord, scoring 23 goals and providing 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, helping the Dutch side reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final and finish third in the Eredivisie.

In terms of his playing style, he is extremely direct and attempted more take-ons than any other player in the Eredivisie last term. It’s also worth noting that only two players – Ajax duo Dusan Tadic and Steven Berghuis – created more chances from open play.

Leeds are joint-fifth in the table with eight points and have lost just one of their opening five top-flight fixtures. Jesse Marsch has said he’s “really pleased with the direction” in which his side are heading, ahead of Saturday’s visit to a leaky Brentford side. After that, three of their next four opponents rank amongst the bottom six Premier League sides for expected goals conceded (xGC) so far.

Sinisterra looks like the ideal man to replace Raphinha at Leeds, and a nice differential for those in the market for a mid-price midfielder.

DANNY WELBECK

  • FPL ownership: 1.6%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW6-10 fixtures: LEI | bou | CRY | liv | TOT

Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) has made a decent start to the season for Brighton and Hove Albion and was missed against Fulham on Tuesday.

In his absence, Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) was deployed as a false nine, forming an unfamiliar front trio with Pascal Gross (£5.9m) and Enock Mwepu (£5.3m). However, they struggled to make an impact, with Albion missing a focal point up top.

So, why didn’t the 31-year-old start? Graham Potter said it was to protect the former Arsenal and Manchester United forward, who had played the full match against Leeds United in Gameweek 4 and suffered a couple of knocks.

“We’ve got him to a point where he’s playing as well as he has since he’s been with us. Training and games and loading. We just felt it was a little bit soon for him having not had that type of exposure for a while. It was my decision — he had a couple of knocks at the weekend. Recovery wasn’t as optimal as it can be which can sometimes happen. I thought we’d play a bit better than we did, but clearly Danny is a key player for us.” – Graham Potter on Danny Welbeck

Despite failing to score this season, Welbeck has produced a couple of assists, with his eight created chances more than any other FPL forward bar Harry Kane (£11.4m) and Ivan Toney (£7.2m). Six shots in the box is admittedly on the low side, but he was averaging just under three per match in his final five appearances of 2021/22, so there is potential to improve.

Tuesday’s loss at Fulham ended Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season. However, 10 points from the first five games is encouraging, ahead of three appealing fixtures against Leicester City, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Those opponents have already conceded 10, 16 and nine goals respectively in 2022/23. It’s also worth noting that Welbeck scored in both league meetings with the Foxes last season, a 2-1 win at the Amex and a 1-1 draw in the return fixture.

Welbeck surely won’t be left out again in Gameweek 6, which suggests he can offer value for those managers wishing to include a third forward in their set-ups.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW6-10 fixtures: BOU | lee | FUL | lei | AVL

Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) has settled in well at Nottingham Forest following his transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Since making his debut as a substitute at Goodison Park in Gameweek 3, the 22-year-old has taken on an advanced role in Steve Cooper’s 3-5-2 formation and been heavily involved at set-pieces.

His underlying numbers in that time are fairly unremarkable (three shots, two created chances), but that isn’t unexpected given that Forest have faced Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the last two rounds.

Gibbs-White’s relationship with Cooper also suggests he can hit the ground running. Indeed, he was one of his most trusted figures when England’s Under-17 side lifted the World Cup in 2017. They also worked together at Swansea City in 2020, when Cooper handed him the role just behind the forwards in a 3-4-1-2 formation, similar to the one he uses at Forest now.

Between now and Gameweek 11, Forest face Bournemouth, Leeds United, Fulham, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, which should give them an opportunity to put some points on the board. The first of those against the Cherries is very appealing, too, given that they have conceded a league-high 16 goals since last scoring themselves.

Gibbs-White was one of Sheffield United’s stand-out players in the Championship last term, netting 12 goals and providing 10 assists. Now, he could be a decent budget differential, perhaps for those looking to move Pedro Neto (£5.2m) or Leon Bailey (£4.7m) on ahead of Gameweek 6.

  1. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    Usually Merseyside derby is a goal fest, right?

    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      No.

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      No

    3. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      When Lukaku was there...

    4. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      3-1

    5. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      I remember that jagielka screamer

    6. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Also very good spirited, hardly ever any bookings

    7. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      On a Merseyside derby, Everton scores no matter what.

      And the rest depends on if Liverpool can outscore them. Usually by a solitary goal.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 7 Years
        43 mins ago

        The last one was 2-0 Liverpool.

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          Well, spoken in jest. Not literally.

    8. Big Mike
        34 mins ago

        Think it might be. Liverpool will be buoyed by their last gasp win over the Toon and attack the Toffee's from the go. Can't see Everton holding out.

      • Danno - Emre Canada
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        There’s been 3 x 0-0 and 2 x 1 goal but there was also a 5-2 in the last 6 games

        1. Danno - Emre Canada
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Sorry last 8 games and also a 1-4 Liverpool

    9. ahak9
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1565324960872243202

      One of the most random transfer ever if it goes through

      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        21 mins ago

        Fake news

        1. ahak9
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Even Fabrizio Rom is talking abt it mate. https://twitter.com/lcfckini/status/1565352764821057538

      2. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        They haven’t had a decent left back since chilwell left. Not sure an aging Marcelo is the answer

        1. ahak9
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Oh, I agree. Just saying it's very random

    10. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      A)Rodrigo to gross or b)Rodrigo & Walker to zaha & 4.4 def (maybe dalot/fofana)? Thanks

      1. Dan D
          15 mins ago

          b) for -4 or free ?

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 1 Year
            just now

            For free

        • Snapes on a Plane
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          A

        • Big Mike
            9 mins ago

            If you have two free transfers, then b. I'd have Dalot over Fofana, but only just.

            1. Stranger Mings
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yeh thanks 2 FTS so v tempted but seems crazy to lose Walker

          • XX SMICER XX
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            I like B

            1. Stranger Mings
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Cheers so do i - I like gross but worried whether he can continue getting lots of points

        • Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          Gross, Trossard or Sinisterra to replace Rodrigo?

          1. DRIZ ✅
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Si

          2. Dan D
              8 mins ago

              Gross

            • Big Mike
                just now

                Gross. If Sinisterra comes good, then you can bring him in.

              • XX SMICER XX
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I like Tross

            • Dan D
                51 mins ago

                Please help...

                need to replace Rodrigo ( 6.4) but do not have enough for any 6.5 mids ... already have GroB

                Would you

                1) go -4 for Robo and Rodrigo to some 4.5 defender and Diaz

                2) go -4 for Robo and Rodrigo to Zaha and 5ish defender

                2) Just Rodrigo so somebody below 6.5

                3) wait one week , roll transfer and do double transfer then ?

                1. DRIZ ✅
                  • 10 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  4

                2. XX SMICER XX
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  4 depending on state of team.

                  1. Dan D
                      just now

                      This is the team

                      Raya
                      AA Robo Cancelo James (hopefully will play ) N. Williams
                      Martinelly Salah Gross
                      Jesus Haaland

                      bench
                      ward andreas rodrigo and Archer ( so from bench only Andreas can play against Tot (A) )

                3. Pep's Money Laundry
                  • 7 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  I seem to recall years ago transfer deadline day was quite exciting or maybe Sky made it look that way but nowadays its as dull as going to a fine dining restaurant and ordering a salad

                  1. DRIZ ✅
                    • 10 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    The lady on there talking waffle

                  2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Social media ruined everything

                    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                      • 10 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Also football is not what it once was in general

                      1. Tcheco
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        This

                  3. XX SMICER XX
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Was at its elementary pre social media and when Sky Sports News was on freeview

                4. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                  • 10 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  9.3m to replace Rashford after his inevitable failure tonight. Or is the narrative that United step it up against the bigger teams, so he's a hold?

                  1. DRIZ ✅
                    • 10 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Lets see if starts today

                    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                      • 10 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      1 point, 2 points or -1 points from Neco off the bench. It's all the same.

                  2. XX SMICER XX
                    • 4 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Wait and see

                  3. x.jim.x
                    • 7 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    We’re still rubbish - would bin for Zaha assuming you don’t have him.

                  4. banskt
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Rashford has good underlying stats. You are ahead of the curve here.

                    Only worry is the team that he plays for.

                5. Dynamic Duos
                  • 9 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  You is this I-can-G City have signed?

                  1. Dynamic Duos
                    • 9 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Who*

                    1. Samsonite
                        just now

                        Solid CB. Reminds me a bit of Matip with a tad more athleticism

                  2. XX SMICER XX
                    • 4 Years
                    49 mins ago

                    Best Rodrigo replacement upto £8m?

                    1. DRIZ ✅
                      • 10 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Zah

                    2. Snapes on a Plane
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Zaha for long term
                      Foden for short term

                    3. Big Mike
                        just now

                        Zaha

                    4. Snapes on a Plane
                      • 7 Years
                      48 mins ago

                      Who to replace Ramsdale with?
                      A) Pope
                      B) Henderson
                      C) Ryan

                      1. DRIZ ✅
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        H

                      2. Dynamic Duos
                        • 9 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        A

                      3. Tcheco
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Pope

                      4. Big Mike
                          just now

                          A, but he will be assessed ahead of the Utd game, so hold onto him until then.

                      5. Gideons Rolling Another One
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        46 mins ago

                        Any thoughts on how best to get Mitro or Cancelo in this team?

                        Sanchez, Ward
                        Cucurella, James, Dunk, TAA, Neco
                        Salah, KDB, Martinelli, Andreas, Bailey
                        Haaland, Jesus, Archer

                        A: KDB + Cucurella to Sterling + Cancelo
                        or
                        B: KDB + Cucurella + Archer to Sterling + Walker + Mitro –4

                        Thoughts?

                        1. Big Mike
                            6 mins ago

                            A all day long. Plus I'd look at upgrading Bailey too.

                          • Dan D
                              just now

                              you do not need cancelo ...KDB plus bailey to whatever you want

                          • orkano
                            • 1 Year
                            46 mins ago

                            Is this worth a hit?

                            Rodrigo-Greenwood --> Dasilva-Welbeck

                            Or should i consider Xhaka, Jensen or Carvalho instead of Dasilva? Got a 5,4 price limit on the midfielder as I am really keen to get in Welbeck.

                          • Polecat_Pat
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            46 mins ago

                            Rodrigo, James and Stanfield out for Mitro, Peresic and Bailey (just a bench fodder) for - 4 - what do you think?

                            1. Well you know, Triffic
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              Bringing Bailey in at this stage is the equivalent of punching yourself on the nose.

                              1. Polecat_Pat
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                I just need 4.5ish bench fodder and Bailey seems the best of the bunch

                            2. Big Mike
                                7 mins ago

                                I'd avoid Perisic as he's likely to be rotated now the midweek games have started. Keep James and just transfer Rodrigo for Gross.

                              • orkano
                                • 1 Year
                                2 mins ago

                                Bailey has potential and a bargain for this price. Decent fixtures after City if he gets played.

                            3. DavvaMC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              44 mins ago

                              James owners are you keeping? Can't believe I have to suck up another price drop for a player been loads this season already 🙁

                              1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                                • 10 Years
                                30 mins ago

                                He's the one player I wouldn't worry too much about a price drop. You'll get it back.

                              2. Pep's Money Laundry
                                • 7 Years
                                29 mins ago

                                When it comes to James you have to take alot of rough with the smooth, I will be selling whenever I hit that wc button

                              3. banskt
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                29 mins ago

                                He is not having a price drop.

                                I am buying him this week, against West Ham. Mostly because of fixtures after GW8. I used my WC, so I have to plan early with my FTs.

                              4. Wild Card this!
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 13 Years
                                18 mins ago

                                Open Controls
                            4. DMP
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              44 mins ago

                              Guys, toughts pls.

                              Before last night, was all set on A:

                              A) Cancelo + Aaranson -» Cucurela + Zaha (-4)

                              B) Kulu to Zaha?
                              C) Salah to Diaz and Aaronson to Zaha (-4)
                              D) Save

                              Toughts?

                              Sanchez
                              TAA Cancelo Walker Perisic
                              Salah Kulu Martinelli Aaronson
                              Jesus Haland
                              Iversen - Zinchenko - Andreas - Archer

                              1. Dan D
                                  1 min ago

                                  save

                              2. Well you know, Triffic
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                42 mins ago

                                Gross doesn't have great underlying stats albeit he is scoring goals.

                              3. Kodap
                                • 5 Years
                                41 mins ago

                                How's this look for a -4 for next week? Fofana will sit on the bench so don't need to play them in my 11 yet.

                                Robbo > Fofana
                                Greenwood > Isak

                                1. Dan D
                                    1 min ago

                                    bad ...why you need -4 ? Robbo will play against Everton ...

                                2. TM44
                                  • 7 Years
                                  41 mins ago

                                  Hi All, good to go here or should I make any changes? Any thoughts appreciated.

                                  1ft £1.6m itb

                                  Sanchez

                                  TAA Cancelo cucu

                                  Diaz salah aaronson martinelli gross

                                  Haaland jesus

                                  Bench: ward, Williams, greenwood, patterson

                                3. Rohun
                                  • 8 Years
                                  40 mins ago

                                  For the next 3 gw - Mitro, Isak or Alvarez?

                                  Are the latter 2 worth the punt with Fulham’s next two fixtures or is Mitro inevitable?

                                  What do you guys think?

                                  1. Dynamic Duos
                                    • 9 Years
                                    15 mins ago

                                    I'm going Isak

                                  2. GreennRed
                                    • 10 Years
                                    11 mins ago

                                    Mitro.

                                4. Bennyboy1907
                                  • 1 Year
                                  39 mins ago

                                  Will Rodrigo drop tonight

                                  1. orkano
                                    • 1 Year
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Yep

                                5. banskt
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  32 mins ago

                                  Why does Villa want to sell Douglas Luiz? He has been solid for them, and 25m is not a huge amount. There is a high probablity that they could get more for him later.

                                  1. MyNameIsRedro
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    20 mins ago

                                    9 months on contact

                                    1. MyNameIsRedro
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      20 mins ago

                                      Contract

                                    2. banskt
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      15 mins ago

                                      Thanks.

                                      Couldn't Villa secure a contract extension? Means the player wants to leave. Is that it?

                                  2. Arteta
                                    • 6 Years
                                    13 mins ago

                                    1. They don't want to sell him, he wants to leave
                                    2. He's not even a regular starter
                                    3. They signed Dendoncker
                                    4. He can walk away for free next summer
                                    5. They can get a higher fee today than later in January

                                    1. banskt
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      7 mins ago

                                      Thanks for explaining. Appreciate. 🙂

                                6. Dan D
                                    27 mins ago

                                    Team :

                                    Raya
                                    AA Robo Cancelo James (hopefully will play ) N. Williams
                                    Martinelly Salah Gross
                                    Jesus Haaland

                                    bench
                                    ward andreas rodrigo (price will go down tonight) and Archer

                                    Please help...

                                    need to replace Rodrigo ( 6.4) but do not have enough for any 6.5 mids ... already have GroB

                                    Would you

                                    1) go -4 for Robo and Rodrigo to some 4.5 defender and Diaz

                                    2) go -4 for Robo and Rodrigo to Zaha and 5ish defender

                                    3) Just Rodrigo so somebody below 6.5

                                    4) wait one week , roll transfer and do double transfer then ?

                                  • Scots Gooner
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    27 mins ago

                                    What’s everyone’s team value?

                                    I’m at 101.9

                                    1. DRIZ ✅
                                      • 10 Years
                                      12 mins ago

                                      101.8

                                    2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                                      • 10 Years
                                      11 mins ago

                                      100.8. selling value less than 100m as well.

                                    3. banskt
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      4 mins ago

                                      Team value 102.4m.
                                      Selling value 101m.

                                      (Team value correlates negatively with rank)

                                  • sirmorbach
                                    • 6 Years
                                    20 mins ago

                                    Those captaining Haaland: how confident are you that he plays?

                                    1. banskt
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      13 mins ago

                                      He will probably not play. But I will take 30 mins and 3 touches of Erling in the second half (that could be either 1 point or 16 points). Worst case scenario is a 10min cameo, which I will really hate (chances of scoring becomes really low).

                                      1. sirmorbach
                                        • 6 Years
                                        6 mins ago

                                        Really torn between him and Mo Salah, but I don't think I have the courage not to pick Erling.

                                    2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                                      • 10 Years
                                      11 mins ago

                                      Not captaining, but 100% confident he starts and scores a hattrick.

                                      1. sirmorbach
                                        • 6 Years
                                        8 mins ago

                                        Maybe I didn't get the joke and I'm asking a stupid question, but then why the hell aren't you captaining him?!

                                      2. banskt
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        6 mins ago

                                        Three consecutive hattricks is impossible, or erm... is it possible?

                                        1. Siva Mohan
                                          • 10 Years
                                          5 mins ago

                                          wouldn't Haaland & Pep love it?

                                          1. banskt
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 9 Years
                                            2 mins ago

                                            Erling more than Pep. For sure.

                                            The more important question is: do they want it against Villa or Sevilla?

                                            1. RamaJama
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 9 Years
                                              1 min ago

                                              Both!

                                        2. RamaJama
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 9 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          Of course it’s possible, a brand new match independent from the last two games. But likely?

                                  • Scots Gooner
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    10 mins ago

                                    Kane a good captaincy shout this week? Fulham haven’t been pushovers to be fair.

                                  • BobB
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 13 Years
                                    10 mins ago

                                    Tempted by Isak for medium-term. When WIlson is fit will they both play?

                                  • Siva Mohan
                                    • 10 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    B.Silva nailed? or leaving to Barca?

