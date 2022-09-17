492
Dugout Discussion September 17

Wolves v Man City team news: Gundogan and Walker among subs

492 Comments
Share

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on a quieter-than-usual Saturday afternoon, starting with Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City at 12:30 BST.

Pep Guardiola has made three changes to the City side that beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias are recalled, with Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake making way.

Kyle Walker is on the bench after recovering from a minor injury.

City have played three times since Wolves were last in action a fortnight ago.

Bruno Lage oversaw a 1-0 win over Southampton in the hosts’ last match so changes are unsurprisingly kept to a minimum here.

Goncalo Guedes comes in for the injured Sasa Kalajdzic in the one and only enforced alteration.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, signed on a free transfer over the last fortnight, is deemed not match fit enough to be involved today.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Wolves XI: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Nunes, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Podence.

Subs: B. Traore, Hwang, Sarkic, Mosquera, Semedo, Gomes, Ronan, Bueno, Campbell

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden, Silva, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer

Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game this weekend! 5

#ad | 18+ | Please gamble responsibly

492 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    I had 2 free transfers this week, put in KDB and Foden, rather pleased 😀

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No Cancelo or Haaland?
      Enjoy the points but not for me

      Open Controls
  2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    ILY KEVIN

    Open Controls
  3. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Time to take Haaland off now Pep, games won

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
        just now

        Never!

        Open Controls
    2. abaalan
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      How does Haaland score so high on bonus points when he has like 4 touches other than his goal

      Open Controls
      1. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hockey assist on the 3rd though

        Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mahrez Gundo coming on

      Open Controls
    4. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Haaland coming off here most likely

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    5. Ninja Škrtel
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      yeah that Son over KDB move really paying off ffs.

      Open Controls
    6. SamH123
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cancelo 3 bonus? what has he done

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Man of the match. Brilliant.

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        A joke if true

        Open Controls
      3. Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        u got your eyes closed mate?

        Open Controls
      4. SamH123
        • 9 Years
        just now

        i'm not watching the game

        Open Controls
        1. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Nor’s Royal5

          Open Controls
    7. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Come ooon Gundo outscore KDB already

      Open Controls
    8. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      OHHHH KEVIN DE BRUYNE. nice assist

      Open Controls
    9. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Finally foden gets the service his play deserves

      Open Controls
    10. Sim Simma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      ⚽ Team News 📰
      Newcastle : Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak.
      Subs: Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Longstaff.

      Bournemouth : Neto, Smith, Sensei, Mepham, Zemura, Lerma, Cook, Christie, Billing Tavernier, Solanke.
      Subs: Travers, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Anthony.

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Let's go Almiron!! 😀

        Open Controls
    11. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wish we could have 4 City players in our FPL teams

      Open Controls
      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Would be a better chip than BB. Extra player from a team.

        Open Controls
    12. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bournemouth team news
      Team to face Newcastle: Neto, Smith, Sensei, Mepham, Zemura, Lerma, Cook, Christie, Billing Tavernier, Solanke.
      Subs: Travers, Stephens, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Moore, Anthony.

      Newcastle team news
      Team to face Bournemouth: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Isak.
      Subs: Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Longstaff.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Botman on the bench

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Bruno back good for Newcastle. No Botman.

        Open Controls
    13. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      OFF Alvarez Mahrez Gundogan
      ON Bilva Foden KDB

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Um

        Open Controls
    14. Kaneyonero
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Damn No ASM, Bailey first bench

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.