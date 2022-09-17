Wolves v Man City team news: Gundogan and Walker among subs

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on a quieter-than-usual Saturday afternoon, starting with Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City at 12:30 BST.

Pep Guardiola has made three changes to the City side that beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.

Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Ruben Dias are recalled, with Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake making way.

Kyle Walker is on the bench after recovering from a minor injury.

City have played three times since Wolves were last in action a fortnight ago.

Bruno Lage oversaw a 1-0 win over Southampton in the hosts’ last match so changes are unsurprisingly kept to a minimum here.

Goncalo Guedes comes in for the injured Sasa Kalajdzic in the one and only enforced alteration.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, signed on a free transfer over the last fortnight, is deemed not match fit enough to be involved today.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Wolves XI: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Nunes, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Podence.

Subs: B. Traore, Hwang, Sarkic, Mosquera, Semedo, Gomes, Ronan, Bueno, Campbell

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden, Silva, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer

