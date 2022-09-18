586
Dugout Discussion September 18

Brentford v Arsenal team news: Odegaard and Zinchenko miss out through injury

586 Comments
Share

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at the earlier than usual time of 12:00 BST on Sunday, with Brentford v Arsenal.

For the visitors, Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both missing with calf injuries.

That means there is a first Premier League start for Fabio Vieira, while Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey also make the starting XI.

The latter returns having missed three Premier League matches, a period which has seen Arsenal fail to keep a clean sheet, conceding five goals.

As for Brentford, Thomas Frank makes two changes to the side that beat Leeds United 5-2 in Gameweek 6.

Kristoffer Ajer makes his first appearance of the season, while Josh Da Silva is recalled.

Shandon Baptiste drops to the bench but Keane Lewis-Potter misses out.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Hickey, Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Vieira, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Sousa, Sambi, Smith, Nwaneri, Marquinhos, Nketiah

Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game this weekend! 5

#ad | 18+ | Please gamble responsibly

586 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deul0fail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Does xGC take the GK positioning into account?

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      I think it doesn't... It only counts the positions for shot

      Anyone to confirm ?

      Open Controls
  2. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours ago

    77 pts, finally a decent GW, phew! Cornet punt to go, will probably get a point out of that

    Open Controls
  3. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Mark really having a shocker this year. 5.2 mill overall :O

    Open Controls
  4. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Sell/hold Foden?

    Open Controls
  5. Ballzit
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Sell Gab for Saliba?

      Seems kinda obvious to me now, should have done 2 gws ago on my wildcard

      Open Controls
    • The Blackadder
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Can anybody tell me if there was what the bookies would consider a ‘shot on target’ in the last ten minutes, I cashed out on a bet and couldn’t bear to watch the end!!

      Open Controls
      1. The Blackadder
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        *from Bowen!

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.