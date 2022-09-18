Brentford v Arsenal team news: Odegaard and Zinchenko miss out through injury

Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues at the earlier than usual time of 12:00 BST on Sunday, with Brentford v Arsenal.

For the visitors, Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both missing with calf injuries.

That means there is a first Premier League start for Fabio Vieira, while Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey also make the starting XI.

The latter returns having missed three Premier League matches, a period which has seen Arsenal fail to keep a clean sheet, conceding five goals.

As for Brentford, Thomas Frank makes two changes to the side that beat Leeds United 5-2 in Gameweek 6.

Kristoffer Ajer makes his first appearance of the season, while Josh Da Silva is recalled.

Shandon Baptiste drops to the bench but Keane Lewis-Potter misses out.

GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Mee, Hickey, Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Vieira, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Sousa, Sambi, Smith, Nwaneri, Marquinhos, Nketiah

