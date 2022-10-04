199
Community October 4

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers

199 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry, FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no. 2 Suvansh.

“I only told you to blow the bloody doors off!”

Blimey! After two weeks of a tedious international break, FPL exploded back into life in Gameweek 9. 

It started with more Salah disappointment on Saturday, continued with the Erling Haaland (£12.1m) superlatives Sunday show and then ended on what can only be called “Maddison Monday”. 

The lead-up to the weekend had seen many a Wildcard played, with some hoping to gather value from the two weeks of price fluctuations that didn’t really happen. 

Many saw the opportunity in Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) becoming a differential of sorts, whilst others saw it as a way of navigating some tricky fixture swings and the blank in Gameweek 12 for Arsenal and Manchester City.

The results led to some massive swings, with those who dared not to captain Haaland severely punished. Centuries were commonplace but perhaps the most remarkable highlight amongst all this frenzy was that Danny Ward (£4.1m) actually got some points!

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Looking over The Great and The Good mini-league table you can see just how big the gains (and losses) were this week. There was a gap of 62 points between flying Finn Sollie on 119 and Magnus Carlsen on 57, he should really check on the positioning of those magic beads.

There were centuries for six of the managers including Az, Suvansh, FPL Matthew, Tom Freeman, Tom Stephenson and of course Finn who now takes the top spot from FPL Harry. Is this the season that Finn becomes the new Fabio? It’s worth checking out his career history as this would be his 11th top 10k finish if he stays at his current ranking.

Ownership of a combination of Phil Foden (£8.1m), Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) and James Maddison (£8.1m) was key to hitting the hundred, and in the case of Finn, he had all three sitting in his midfield.

As for those who had sub-optimal weeks, well it came down to whether you decided to go against the Haaland armband and in this game of FPL roulette let’s just say Mark, Pras, Andy and Magnus should’ve cashed out early.

WILDCARDS

Wildcard season continued with four more stepping into the breach to play the mightiest of mighty chips, with mixed success, although let’s at this point roll out the cliché that a Wildcard can’t be judged on one week alone, although I doubt that makes anyone feel better right now.

There is only one manager amongst The Great and The Good still to overhaul his squad and that is Neale Rigg. One area of improvement in his squad would be his bench strength as he had the displeasure of seeing Neco Williams (£4.1m) minus one auto subbed into his first team this week, however worth noting he has seemingly avoided the Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) uncertainty.

So, let’s jump into the Wildcards and start with the GOAT himself…

FABIO BORGES

The Portuguese maestro gave his team the biggest facelift with nine changes over the international break. It’s a squad data modelled to perfection with the Liverpool lads of Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) brought back, the midfield gems of Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) and Maddison, plus he has even got on the Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) conga line which everyone seemed so keen to join before reality hit on Saturday.

The biggest decision point seemed to be Joao Cancelo (£7.2m) and Solanke over Kieran Trippier (£5.5m) and Ivan Toney (£7.3m). It remains to be known whether Fabio has got that one right, although spoiler alert he normally does.

  • IN – Raya, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Williams, Maddison, Zaha, Salah, Mitrovic, Solanke
  • OUT – Sanchez, Dias, Trippier, Schar, Reed, Saka, Diaz, Jesus, Kane
LTFPL ANDY

The FPL manager whose Wildcard always gets the most scrutiny, I do feel he gets more grief for his decisions than a Kwasi Kwarteng mini-budget. 

Anyway, whilst many of his moves made sense, Maddison, Zaha, Reece James (£6.0m) etc, unfortunately it will be remembered for its ill-fated Salah captaincy and that move out of Jarrod Bowen. Season-ending? Absolutely not and no doubt he’ll bounce back over the coming weeks.

  • IN – Iversen, Alexander-Arnold, James, Guehi, Williams, Salah, Maddison, Zaha, Solanke
  • OUT – Ederson, Gabriel, Trippier, Perisic, Cucurella, Groß, Diaz, Bowen, Jesus
FPL HARRY

One manager avoiding the pitfall of a Salah captaincy was FPL Harry who was the only Wildcarding manager who ignored the Egyptian and instead went with Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m), with Southampton up next for the Man City creator supreme I think he has made the right choice. Unless of course, rotation, but surely Pep wouldn’t?

The extra cash saved from going “No Mo”, means he has a much stronger bench with Trippier being the one this week to sit on the sidelines. It does however mean he has to navigate Gameweek 12 with four players to manoeuvre around, but I am sure the man with six successive green arrows has a plan.

  • IN – Guaita, James, Guehi, Zaha, Maddison, Solanke, Mitrovic
  • OUT – Pope, Patterson, Saliba, Harrison, Groß, Toney, Jesus
PRAS

Next up is Pras, he was the only one to go with two up front, with Sam Greenwood (£4.3m) effectively just a cheap cheerleader and this allowed him to stay strong at the back plus double up on the Leicester midfield who have some lovely fixtures ahead.

There was a collective cheer amongst the FPL Community when Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) scored on Monday as one of the hardest working/nicest chaps amongst us deserved some fortune after the Salah armband. 

Interestingly, he has given up the “value” in Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) which seems to have hamstrung so many of the other Wildcards we saw over the break.

  • IN – Guaita, James, Guehi, Salah, Zaha, Maddison, Barnes, Greenwood
  • OUT – Ramsdale, Botman, Williams, Diaz, Groß, De Bruyne, Martinelli, Jesus

TRANSFERS

1

Outside of the Wildcard world, we also saw a multitude of moves with the headline being that Mark finally, after guidance from Az’s Dad, brought in Erling Haaland. He still forgot to put the armband on him, but you know, small steps.

Other highlights were Neale’s move for Maddison which showed an excellent sense of timing, Crellin’s signing of Salah is one he may regret, and Geoff probably sighed with relief, when Harvey Barnes’ goal at least made up for him missing out on Sean Longstaff’s (£4.4m) fourth Premier League career goal.

  • Az – James (Estupinan)
  • LTFPL Andy – Wildcard
  • Ben Crellin – Salah (De Bruyne)
  • Fabio Borges – Wildcard
  • Finn Sollie – None
  • FPL Harry – Wildcard
  • Joe Lepper – Toney (Isak)
  • Geoff Dance – Barnes (Longstaff)
  • FPL General – Maddison (Gordon)
  • Magnus Carlsen – None
  • Mark Sutherns – Haaland, Zaha (Kane, Gibbs-White)
  • FPL Matthew – Toney (Isak)
  • Neale Rigg – Maddison (Kulusevski)
  • Pras – Wildcard
  • Suvansh – None
  • Tom Freeman – None
  • Tom Stephenson – Zaha (Saka)
  • Zophar – Toney (Isak)

TEMPLATE

Jumping into the template now, and definitely a little flux here with Haaland joining Andrea Perriera (£4.6m) as the only two owned by all. Elsewhere we see Zaha added to the ranks and as mentioned Neale is the only one who has avoided Mitrovic so far, and therefore missed out on the pain of his blank this Gameweek.

Pope (12), Ward (10)

Trippier (16), James (16), Cancelo (14), Williams (10), Alexander-Arnold (8)

Andreas (18), Martinelli (17), Maddison (14), De Bruyne (9), Zaha (8)

Haaland (18), Mitrovic (17), Kane (6)

TRANSFER SUCCESS

A look now at who the wheeler-dealer is amongst these managers by checking in on their immediate transfer success. This is a metric measured by FPL Statistico which does what it says on the tin and tracks the points gained from their moves. Worth noting, it measures the gains from just the following Gameweek and therefore does not reflect the long-term significance of the transfer.

That being said, here are the results up to Gameweek 8 and some good news here for Az as he leads the way with 72 points gained due to his weekly trades, compare that LTFPL Andy who has actually lost points on his moves.

The full table is below, note that this is only up to Gameweek 8 due to the timing of this article.

CONCLUSION

Time for us all to gather our breath after a tumultuous weekend of FPL action. I suspect this week will be one where many will scour the internet for training pictures of Mitrovic, shake our heads in disbelief that we spent so long talking about Solanke and wonder whether hat-trick Haaland will strike again

Anyway, that’s all from me for and remember don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

VIDEO LATEST

199 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    One transfer.

    TAA to Concelo
    or
    Mo to KDB/Foden/Bowen ?

    Open Controls
    1. romperstomper
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      TAA to Concelo?

      You must mean opposite direction? Cancelo blanks GW12

      Open Controls
      1. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. NotNowKato
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          As does KDB

          Open Controls
  2. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Just watched the Cardiff v Blackburn game. I reckon that ref wont sleep tonight after that call. Wow!

    Open Controls
  3. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    I’ve got no idea what to here

    Raya
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba Cucu
    Martinelli KDB Zaha
    Kane Jesus Haaland

    Ward Neco Andreas Dasilva

    1FT & Zilch ITB

    The challenge is I have 6 players from both City and Arsenal. FH looks tempting although it feels like I’d regret it lol

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Free hit is the wrong option at this time of year in my opinion. If in doubt, just roll it.

      Open Controls
    2. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      You can bank the FT for now but start slowly considering moving Jesus&Saliba maybe and play GW12 with 10 men

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yeah that depends on whether remaining 10 players start though. Dasilva is dropped and Neco could be too by then

        Open Controls
        1. POGON 1948
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Personally I'm gonna be banking on Neco playing but yea Dasilva is an issue, you could move to Mitro + 5.6 mid next week tho, and that would leave the last FT to fix Saliba. All quite tight tho I agree

          Open Controls
      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Agree. The team is good so do what you need to do (-4 if needed) but no free hit.

        Open Controls
  4. POGON 1948
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    UCLF question - any reason I can't sub out Adan?

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I’ve never played the game and don’t know who he is but someone mentioned someone called Adan getting sent off. Maybe it’s because you can’t sub out a player who was sent off?

      Open Controls
      1. POGON 1948
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        you were right bro, damn that's a dogshit rule

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Toads
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          "Sub out a maximum of 4 players (unless they have been sent off)"

          Open Controls
    2. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I think its because Adan scored neg points. I have him also.

      Open Controls
      1. POGON 1948
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        You can sub out negative points, I've done it before

        "Sub out a maximum of 4 players (unless they have been sent off), and replace them with any of your substitutes whose teams are yet to play within the matchday. Any players that you sub out will score 0 points for that matchday."

        silly rule imo

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Toads
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          yes- you are correct - I didn't see he was sent off...

          Open Controls
          1. POGON 1948
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            I dont understand the logic behind not being able to sub off a sent off player, but you can replace a player who has played 90mins (even with negative points) so another can play 90mins.. Selective realism? 🙂

            Open Controls
        2. Kane Toads
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Now I have a dilemma - I have subbed Haaland however Sane got me 24pts on Captain.

          Open Controls
          1. Kane Toads
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            ..so the question is, do I switch (C) to Haaland and risk losing Sane's (C) points?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Yes. I'm gonna. Thought Sane would get MOTM and 6 points more. But Copenhagen, the form he's in, could get 20 points and 3 bonus.

              Open Controls
              1. jacob1989
                47 mins ago

                What if haaland finally gets his rest?

                Open Controls
                1. Kane Toads
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  this is my concern

                  Open Controls
                2. GreennRed
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Why would they rest the form striker in the world?

                  Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Can't sub out a player who's been sent off.

        Open Controls
  5. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Ahh Mitrovic why’d you have to get injured…

    A) Play Bailey and roll transfer

    B) mitro > scammaca

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      We don’t even know if he’s out yet, and more then likely he’ll be fine imo

      Open Controls
      1. POGBAZOOKA06
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I hope you’re right

        Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. No Need
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    The Great, the Good and the Cheats…

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I am intrigued.

      Open Controls
  7. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Targett > James

    Raya
    Trippier Saliba Targett
    KdB Sterling Maddison Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward Archer Neco Patterson*

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      If you are not using a FH or WC before GW12, I would start improving the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Would rather prioritise what’s on the pitch than off it, especially with unlimited transfers GW17.

        Open Controls
  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Would you transfer out anyone from this team? Thinking Perisic

    Pope
    James Trippier Cancelo Perisic
    Foden Maddison Bailey
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Bailey Martinelli Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Friday afternoon after Mitro news (and Friday afternoon always)

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      * Perisic to Guéhi to fund Bailey to Zaha or Trossard

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I'm doing Cancelo > Guehi to do Bailey > Maddison
        (unless something goes wrong during the week).
        (2x FT)

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Bailey has nfo next

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I've been holding on to him so long waiting for form to follow fixtures...it's really frustrating.
          Against Southampton and Leeds he did nothing (Villa scored 1 goal all up).

          I just can't stomach him anymore myself.

          Open Controls
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          ... then play Neco for the clean sheet.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Afraid Aurier will take his place

            Open Controls
            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              I am not so sure. Let's see. Neco is the better player. Aurier has an injury history.

              Open Controls
  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    128 OR in UCL atm 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      Im retiring after getting Adan'd today

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        Unlucky that , I've got Juve keeper

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        He was great in rounds 1 and 2. Will be back for 5 and 6.

        Open Controls
    2. No Need
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Regardez-moi, Mamma

      Open Controls
      1. Alan The Llama
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        *Maman

        Crazy thing is your punctuation is better when you speak in a foreign language.

        Open Controls
    3. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Nice one, congrats!

      Open Controls
      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        I am 4 points behind you in #234

        Open Controls
  10. farqy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Does this strategy seem logical enough...?

    Part 1: Diaz to Zaha gw10
    Part 2: foden back to Diaz gw12

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not sure if Part 2 is required. For now, Part 1 looks good.

      Open Controls
  11. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Another evening to ponder whether to sell Trent for James or save the FT.

    Such a waste of time.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Save FT

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks mate. I will wait until the Champions League games are over. See how Chelsea plays and then decide.

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I’d certainly sell there bud if nothing else pressing. Feel James will come good next two.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        I am not so certain. Chelsea are not exactly keeping loads of clean sheets. James not involved in set piece except some indirect free kicks. Another 0-2 pointer against Wolves and everyone will be selling James. If Chelsea keeps a clean sheet, then it is 6 points for James.

        Moreover, I want Trent from GW12 onwards: WHU, nfo, LEE. I have 3 FTs from now till GW12. One of them I will need for KDB to Salah. I could use the remaining 2 of them to sell Trent and then buy him back. However, I think there must be better ways to earn more points using those 2 FTs. For example, Sterling, Toney to Zaha, Kane. Or, Neco to Estupinian, etc.

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          just now

          Granted, true, I just think Chelsea will have a slight upturn over these next two, Potter still potting his players hehe.
          You have a fair point there, if they don’t keep a cleanie then a little bit of an exodus will happen with James, think it’s just I have a soft spot for him and hopefully expect spotter to realise where he should be producing.

          I see your point there juggling the FT’s, it could be better and more profitable to leave Trent and hop aboard Zaha + Kane, I brought Zaha in last night for Diaz. I did even think about doing KDB to Sterling actually but likewise it will probs be to Salah for GW 12 depending on how he fairs until then.
          I feel it will take some trust built back up for me to get Trent back in, and like ya say below, it can go either way and could be left clawing back if James does indeed do well and Trent flops. Personal preference with this one, for me though it’s James 😉

          Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Keep Trent

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Also, not sure about that. Its ok as long as James does not start scoring loads of goals. Once he does, all teams with "James - Cancelo - Trippier" template will be scoring loads and I will be left behind hoping for Trent points.

        Open Controls
  12. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    UCL captain question:

    1. Keep Sane 24 pts. (12, if changed)
    2. Change to Haaland

    Could he be finally rested?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      I'd be surprised if he's rested.
      He's playing every game until the WC starts at least imo.

      I think you're in the unfortunate position where 12 points is right in the middle.
      He needs 2 goal contributions just to be at least level.
      However, odds of him blanking are very slim.

      Would probably keep, but there's not much in it.

      Open Controls
    3. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Thank you everyone.

      Open Controls
  13. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    as a punt, Cash or Doherty? or upgrade the slot to Cresswell?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cash, I reckon he starts

      Open Controls
  14. JAYPEE
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    I just did Diaz to Maddison... Should I also do Gross to Zaha for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Not the worst idea - but I think Liverpool are leaky and Brighton are attacking.....so I'd want to keep and start Gross.
      For free maybe it's a closer thing.

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree. But Brighton does not get to play Liverpool every week and run riot.

        However, I think they will keep scoring regardless of the opponent. Next up is Spurs.

        Open Controls
  15. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Thoughts on the below wildcard:

    Guita (Ward)

    Cancelo James Trip (Kilman) (N.Williams)
    Bowen Maddy Foden Marti (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Then

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      looks fine - I have 7 of your starting 11 from WC GW9. Keep blank GW12 in mind with City and Gunners.

      I'm planning to get Kane (Mitro out) by downgrading Salah.

      Open Controls
    2. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Pretty good, Neco may be dropped now tho

      Open Controls
  16. JT11fc
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Diaz worth keeping? Didnt see the game today

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Ref
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      won a penalty but that was about it, had a few weak shots.

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks,

        Open Controls
  17. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier James
    KDB Martinelli Maddison Bailey
    Haaland Mitrovic Toney

    Iversen Perisic Andreas Neco

    1FT, 2.0itb

    1. Save FT, play Bailey (nfo) / Perisic (bha) / Neco (AVL)
    2. Bailey >> Trossard / Rashford
    3. Perisic >> Dalot / Guehi (free up funds)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  18. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    When Shearer met Haaland.

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/6tVlVmAE0kNtS7pIspL4Ks?si=T3PQM88yRZqBPJSCdyKEHQ&utm_source=copy-link

    Open Controls
  19. Gnu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Loving the banter..... as always.

    Open Controls
  20. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Time to say byebye to JWP. His replacement:

    1. Rodrigo
    2. Trossard
    3. Zaha
    4. Rashford
    5. Other

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.