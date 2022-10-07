258
Spot the Differential October 7

FPL Gameweek 10 differentials: Great fixtures ahead for Aubameyang

Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea, West Ham United and Manchester United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG

FPL Gameweek 10 differentials: Great fixtures for Aubameyang 1
  • FPL ownership: 1.8%
  • Price: £9.0m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: WOL | avl | bre | MUN | bha

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.0m) needed only 38 minutes of his Premier League debut for Chelsea to score his first goal for the club.

In addition to his strike at Selhurst Park, his movement and all-round display caught the eye, earning maximum bonus and a nine-point haul. His stats were modest (two shots in the box, one chance created), but you get the feeling Aubameyang can provide a clinical edge that Chelsea have been lacking.

Owned by just 1.8% of managers, the 33-year-old followed up his debut goal with another against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. He was withdrawn shortly after tapping in Reece James’ (£6.1m) cross on 65 minutes, and almost provided an assist for Mason Mount (£7.6m), too, but there was an offside in the build-up.

Next up for Chelsea is Saturday’s home meeting with managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are struggling with injuries and suspensions. Indeed, Ruben Neves (£5.5m) and Nathan Collins (£4.5m) are both banned, while the ankle injury that Pedro Neto (£5.1m) picked up in Gameweek 9 rules him out until after the World Cup. Their favourable schedule then continues, with successive away trips to struggling Aston Villa and Brentford.

The early signs for Aubameyang at Chelsea are really encouraging, which suggests he can build on his good start in the coming weeks.

LUCAS PAQUETA

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: FUL | sou | liv | BOU | mun

Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m) made an instant impact as a substitute against Anderlecht in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

With the game goalless with 20 minutes to go, David Moyes turned to his summer signing, with the Brazilian repaying his manager’s faith by creating the winning goal for Gianluca Scamacca (£6.7m). Always demanding the ball, Paqueta was central to the Hammers’ play.

Domestically, the playmaker has started in each of West Ham United’s last three league matches. In that time, he has been deployed as an attacking midfielder in Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation, showing glimpses of his quality, but the best is undoubtedly yet to come.

Had he been playing in a team that was in form, he may have been able to make more of an impact. However, the Hammers have potentially turned a corner, after winning four of their last five matches in all competitions, including victories to nil over Wolves and Anderlecht this past week.

Now, they host a Fulham side that have conceded 13 goals in their last six matches, with appealing fixtures to follow against Southampton in Gameweek 11 and Bournemouth in Gameweek 13.

Paqueta can be a difference-maker at West Ham for that run, and could be a nice, cheaper alternative pick to Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m).

ANTHONY MARTIAL

FPL pre-season: Martial and Solanke net again
  • FPL ownership: 1.2%
  • Price: £6.9m
  • GW10-14 fixtures: eve | NEW | TOT | che | WHU

Anthony Martial (£6.9m) made a goal-scoring return from injury in Sunday’s defeat by Manchester City, grabbing a brace – a header and a fine penalty – one bonus and 10 points.

The Frenchman then followed it up by scoring one minute after being substituted on against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday, as Erik ten Hag handed him more valuable minutes after an interrupted start to 2022/23.

“We want to do it really careful because he had a good pre-season. Good, fit, also good impact and last 10 minutes [of the pre-season friendly] against Atletico Madrid he fell out and then he returned against Liverpool, so another injury, that put him far back. I cannot force it. I have to do it with a plan, that is what we’re trying to do. It’s quite clear. Happy with his performance – all the subs had a really good impact.” – Erik ten Hag on Anthony Martial

As a result, Martial has netted three goals and assisted one in his three appearances in all competitions this season, and is now pushing for a start against Everton, the team he has scored more goals against than any other.

It’s clear ten Hag will take a cautious approach with his return, but he has now played 31 minutes v Man City and 29 minutes v Omonia Nicossia this past week, which suggests he is close. A start certainly isn’t guaranteed, but fans are calling for it, and it’s hard to argue against his impact when on the pitch of late.

Martial has had a quiet period in his career due to injuries and an unsuccessful loan at Sevilla, but there is potential for him to score a lot of goals under ten Hag at Man Utd, provided he can stay fit.

