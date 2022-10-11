222
Scout Notes October 11

FPL review: ‘Committed’ Forest, Villa’s creativity issues

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL and our own Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

In a game low on quality, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa closed Gameweek 10 by sharing a point at The City Ground.

Emmanuel Dennis (£5.8m) opened the scoring for the hosts, but Ashley Young’s (£4.4m) strike seven minutes later drew the visitors back on level terms.

Forest were certainly better in defence and looked more compact as a unit, although it’s debatable whether or not they were truly tested, with the xG score of 0.28 – 0.72 the lowest of any match in the Premier League so far this season.

The impressive Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) proved to be a handful at times for the Villa defence, and it was his free-kick that was converted by Dennis in the first half.

Elsewhere, the inclusion of Serge Aurier (£4.5m) at right-back in Steve Cooper’s 4-3-3 meant Neco Williams (£4.1m) dropped to the bench, a concern for his owners with Gameweek 12 on the horizon.

The Welsh international was introduced just before the hour mark with Aurier walking a tightrope after a needless early booking, and he did add energy, but it remains to be seen if he has done enough to earn a start at Molineux on Saturday.

It’s a step in the right direction. It’s not the ambition to be drawing at home and not having much of the ball but in the circumstances I think we have to accept tonight was a forward step and we should only look on the positives and that will be our focus to keep building.

The reality is we have been conceding way too many goals and chances and I have not really liked us out of possession with our positioning and duels and picking up second balls and going with runners. For all the tactical stuff I loved the fight in the team and I think we did that better tonight.

Is it my favourite way of playing? No. But it was right for tonight and in the end we managed to get up the pitch and take the lead. We let them back in the game but for all the possession they had they haven’t created loads of chances. I thought we could have done better on the counter attack.” – Steve Cooper

Following tonight’s draw, Aston Villa are undefeated in their last four games, but there are huge issues in attack.

Once again, Steven Gerrard will be disappointed with his side’s creativity, having been unable to break down a Leeds United side that played with 10 men for almost the entire second half only last week.

Indeed, their 95.5 minutes per xG tally is the fourth worst in the division so far this season.

Most of Villa’s threat stemmed from their left, but it’s now just one goal contribution for Philippe Coutinho (£6.7m) in his last 20 Premier League appearances, who was taken off in the second half after another ineffectual display.

Ollie Watkins (£7.2m), meanwhile, also looks low on confidence, with his last goal arriving at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 3.

Worryingly for Villa, all six of their remaining Premier League games before the World Cup are against sides that are placed 11th or higher in the table.

“I don’t think we created enough to say we deserved to win. I wanted us to create more clear-cut chances. I don’t think there was too much wrong with the performance up to a certain point. 

It wasn’t a foul [for the free-kick leading up to the goal]. Tyrone Mings got a clear contact on the ball but saying that we still have to defend the set piece better. It was a fantastic equaliser and it was one of a few moments of quality in the final third. Ashley [Young] is leading by example for us at the moment and we are really pleased with him. 

We are grinding at the moment. We are close to turning draws into wins but to do that we need big players to step forward for us and give us a little more quality in the last bit of our play. In the last couple of games we are going away frustrated. We have tried to change our system a bit to be a bit more bold. We finished with a really bold team out there to try and find that bit of magic and quality.” – Steven Gerrard

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Aurier (Williams 58), Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; Freuler, Yates, Kouyate; Johnson, Gibbs-White (O’Brien 90), Dennis (Surridge 71)

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young; Douglas Luiz, McGinn (Dendoncker 77), Ramsey (Archer 81); Buendia, Coutinho (Ings 65), Watkins

222 Comments Post a Comment
  1. diabydoesgallas
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What would you go for?

    A) Zaha + Maddison + 3m

    B) Son + Trossard

    1. Lallana
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

  2. Lallana
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What to do? 1FT, 0.4M ITB.

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier James (!)
    Zaha B. Silva Maddison Martinelli
    Mitrovic Haaland (C) Kane

    Bench: Iversen, Andreas, Perisic (!), Emerson (!)

    1. tsintisin
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Save

    2. diabydoesgallas
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      B Silva to trossard ?

      1. Lallana
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Tempted by that. Got a blank later on too. Worried about my defence a bit. James, Emerson and Perisic getting subbed on.

        My original plan was:

        GW11. Bernardo Silva>Trossard, Barnes or Rashford
        GW12. Perisic>Andersen or Guehi
        GW13. Rashford>Foden

        1. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Solid plan

          1. Lallana
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thanks!

  3. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Save ft with this team? 0.1itb

    Ward
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Maddison Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Pope Andreas Neco Schär

  4. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Fofana needs to go. Do I get a defender 4.6 or below? Or do I go KDB to Son (currently have 4 gw12 blanking players).

    0.2itb and 1FT

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier James
    Martinelli KDB Zaha Maddison
    Haaland Mitro Wilson

    Iverson Andreas Mings Fofana

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Sounds reasonable but which blanker do you have least money in?

  5. All hail
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    is kane injured?

    1. AARON-1
      57 mins ago

      We'll find out midweek. Hold your horses.

  6. Going Home
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Sorry if I’m asking a question that’s already been answered:

    As everyone will effectively be ‘on WC’ over the word cup break, is it safe to assume that there won’t be any price changes?

    1. Mirror Man
      59 mins ago

      Yes players values will be locked.

    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      some people might not actually play the wildcard and make transfers - affecting prices. Or others might do that thing where they maker their transfers first and then press the wildcard button at the end of the week - affecting prices.

      So I think there could be some, but much more limited, prices changes

  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Salah Mitro > Trossard Kane, is it a no brainer?

    1. AARON-1
      58 mins ago

      Not if Mitro is fit and raring to go.
      I'm considering Salah and Toney to Trossard and Kane.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      Yep, good moves

    3. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Just did Salah -> Trossard.

    4. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Probably wait for Kane news

  8. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hi All, I have two free transfers this week and currently fielding 9 in gw 12.

    Option A: KDB & Toney/Mitro to Trossard and Kane, get Guehi next week and field and field 10.
    Option B: Get Guehi this week, save 2 FT for GW12 and field 11 (not get Kane at all)

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

  9. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    this is my defense for the upcoming week:

    Cancelo (liv)
    Trippier (mun)
    James (avl)
    coufal (sou, rotation)
    Neco (wol, rotation)

    money no issue - who do you get out and for whom?

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Upcoming week won’t be an issue as the Top 3 will play.
      But really depends on how you’re set up for GW12. Coufal and Neco are both now at risk, so need to lose both ultimately.

    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      play the first 3.

  10. All hail
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    raya sanchez
    TAA james trippier cancelo saliba
    luisdiaz martinelli murphy jensen trossard
    haland jesus mitrovic

    with mitro, diaz and TAA injured, and blank gw12 for ars and city
    really confused what to do

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Mitro could well be fine for next week. Trent could be fine for GW12 (although not doing anything), so the priority out is Diaz.
      And swap out probably Jesus for gw12. If you have 2FTs, that’s better

      1. All hail
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        hows this sound?
        with 2 FTs ,could do
        TAA > dalot
        diaz > foden
        mitro > kane (-4 pts)
        OR
        TAA > dalot
        diaz> kdb
        and use the FH later
        so have to choose between mitro+KDB and kane+foden

        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Foden or KDB in for 1 week for a hit before a blank, you’ll need to sort the week after probably for another hit

          I’d do Diaz to Mount/Maddy (maybe Jota) and downgrade TAA to a good cheaper option (CPL, BRI) with the 2 FTs to have funds for GW12 setup.

          1. All hail
            • 4 Years
            just now

            aight thanks

    2. Mirror Man
      46 mins ago

      Sell Liverpool players and hope for the best

  11. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    The problem with transferring out Mitro is that I quite like the idea of Andreas subbing in for him this week. It’s really the possibility of a cameo or a more extended lay-off that’s making me think it could be worth it. Anyone in a similar position with a firm view on the right play here?

    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Until further news, no point getting rid. Andreas was a good sub in this week (for those who had him first in bench!!)

      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        Thanks. Just that I’ve got the exact money for one of the options I’m weighing up. But yeah, I guess it makes sense to wait. Andreas blocked by Guehi for me this week, but I know he didn’t sub in for many

        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          I was the same with Guehi ahead of Andreas on the bench!
          What are the options you’re considering?

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

  12. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Might end up need -4 but only have 10 starting players because neco is taken over by aurier…. For gw12

  13. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Is coufal starting gw11?

  14. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    43 mins ago

    Really debating using my Free Hit for GW12, as I've already used wildcard for this part of the season.

    1 FT, 2.8m in bank

    Henderson-Sanchez
    James-Saliba-Neco W-Trippier-Cancelo
    Zaha-Martinelli-De Bruyne-Gross-Andreas
    Mitrovic-Toney-Haaland

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      40 mins ago

      I can either play this week normally, using a transfer and then Free Hitting week 12, or I can get rid of Saliba/De Bruyne and bench the other 3 City/Arsenal players for Week 12 and hope everyone else on my current lineup plays.

    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      I wouldn’t FH that when you have 2FTs to lose 2 of your Arsenal/City players.
      If Mitro is fit, the worst case is you’ll field 11 and only get a 0 or 1 pointer from Neco.

      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Personally, I would save the FT this week, then do KDB + Saliba to Trossard and Guehi before GW12.
        GW13 I would then do Trossard to Foden and have cash to upgrade from there.

        1. SpaceCoyote97
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Problem with GW13 is my keepers are against City and Liverpool respectively. Do I keep the faith in either Henderson or Sanchez to get a good score, or invest in someone like Guatia at that point?

          I like the idea of a Palace defender, but I might go Andersen.

  15. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Madds yellow card this weekend to ban him for GW12 would be a real pain...

  16. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    What are your thoughts on Spurs? Worth considering Kane or Son as a second premium?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      15 mins ago

      An unnecessary method of mule propulsion. Times have changed breh.

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane yes, Son needs to show more first

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Looked decent in their new shape against Brighton, pretty solid. Although they still didnt really create much, and I'm not sure if Conte was entirely happy with it as he sent Richarlison on for Bissouma at 1-0. I thought the 352 might be good for Son but he didn't have a great game (assist was a somewhat lucky cross/shot; nice finish for disallowed goal but well offside). Kane's movement was impressive, created a few half-chances for himself out of nothing (as when he sucked in Dunk & spun in behind him early in 2nd half).

      I'm probably not moving for any of them right now unless maybe forced into shipping Mitrovic. Half an eye on Kane for GWs 14-16 (only if I get Foden over KDB though)

  17. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    a wolves defender at 3.9...is he a viable option?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Would only be until Collins' suspension is over

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't think anyone from Wolves is a viable option (except Sa at a push) until Wolves sort out their manager

  18. samaael
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    tross or bowen?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Tough one, I feel like Trossard is better with no midweek games to consider also, Bowen could be on a streak tho, Id say Trossard

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trossard

  19. boc610
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    should be a trigger warning anytime villa play. the common denominator in all of the worst games this season.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Absolutely. I've successfully avoided all of their games this season. The only Leeds match I missed was that one, couldn't muster the courage to watch the replay

  20. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Wanted to save WC until GW 13, but got some troubles (Diaz, Neco, Patterson) in my team to field 12 in GW 12.

    A) Diaz out for a hit? (Zaha in?)
    B) WC
    C) Save and play Andreas

    Ward
    Saliba, James, Trippier
    KDB, Maddison, Diaz*, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro*

    Subs: Sanchez, Andreas, Neco*, Patterson*

    0.1 in the bank

  21. Ruudy Van
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Best defender for 2GW’s only

    T.Silva vil bre
    Kilman FOR pal
    Dunk bre FOR

    Have cancelo trip James nico TAA (selling)

    Will be selling Cancelo GW12 for a 1 week punt as well

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dunk probably safest

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dunk

  22. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is mount or sterling a good pick for gw12?

