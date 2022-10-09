115
Scout Notes October 9

FPL review: Kane injury update, Potter explains Chelsea rotation

115 Comments
Share

Our write-ups of the Gameweek 10 action begin with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s fixtures.

The numbers you see in this article are from our Premium Members area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

KANE’S “KNOCK”

Harry Kane (£11.4m) kept up his 7.0 points-per-match average with the only goal of the match at the Amex, which extended his run without a blank to eight fixtures.

There was a bit of a concern for the England international towards the end of the game, with medical treatment for a kick to his foot immediately followed by a substitution.

There was no word on any potential issue from Antonio Conte after the match but Kane himself didn’t seem overly concerned:

“It’s just a knock, I think. He’s obviously gone full power for the shot there and I’ve just managed to get in front of him. A sore one but they are definitely worth it when you win the game for sure.

“I’m feeling good, a lot of games coming thick and fast. We’ve got the Champions League again in midweek, we’ve just got to recover well and the whole squad’s got to be ready to play and just keep battling out the games.” – Harry Kane

ROTATION BITES

There was an entire team’s worth of changes across Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur’s two starting XIs today, with Graham Potter and Conte making seven and four alterations to their line-ups respectively.

Reece James (£6.1m), Raheem Sterling (£10.0m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.0m) and Ivan Perisic (£5.6m) were among the key Fantasy names who warmed the bench on Saturday.

We knew that rotation would bite in this busy period, and Conte’s handful of changes weren’t exactly unexpected given that he named the same XI in both of Spurs’ previous matches over the last week.

Minute management has reduced Perisic to just six points over his last five appearances, while his average time played this season is 45.8 minutes.

“In this moment we have just started to play many games every three days. At this moment we have two players up front injured, Kulusevski and Moura. We know that on Wednesday we will have another important game, to try to go through to the Champions League. We have to try to find the best solution.” – Antonio Conte

Potter was a bit more of an unknown quantity going into this period: he has tinkered heavily with Brighton line-ups in the past but was more settled with his selections in his final year on the south coast.

Juggling two matches a week as well as trying to keep a deeper squad happy may see the Potter of old return, however, and only Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) and Mason Mount (£7.6m) have started all three matches since the international break.

“It’s a credit to the players because there’s a good group here. I don’t think we can succeed with just 11 players. I don’t think it’s right just to keep 11 going until they fall down and get injured or whatever and then we play the next ones, as I don’t think that’s good for the group dynamic.

“At the same time, I’m conscious that if we lose the game today people would have been asking me why I didn’t play Aubameyang. That’s just how it is. But as long as the reason’s there, as long as I understand in my head why we’ve taken the decision, somebody’s got to take it.

“Today it’s worked out well and that’s credit to the players because the group’s really together and pushing for each other and it’s important that everybody knows we can’t do it with just 11.

“You have to take every situation on its own. If you’re playing three games in a week in the Premier League, Champions League and then Premier League again, you’ve got to make a decision around fresh players, players who are determined and desperate to play. There’s that aspect and we’ve got a good group here.

“We’ve got a big squad with lots of competition and you need the competition, people fighting for each other, supporting each other. Wanting to play but ready to help and I think you saw that today. Kai scored, Christian scored, Armando scored, so that’s pleasing.” – Graham Potter

Mount assisted two of Chelsea’s strikes – almost doubling his season’s points tally in the process – as three of Potter’s seven recalled players got on the scoresheet.

FODEN THE TOP-SCORING MIDFIELDER

Four of the five highest-scoring FPL players of this season come from Manchester City, all of whom delivered points against Southampton.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) ticked over with six points apiece – Haaland has now reached 15 league goals in nine starts, a tally beaten by just five players in the whole of 2021/22 – but it was Joao Cancelo (£7.2m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m) who really shone, each claiming two attacking returns.

While Pep Guardiola has repeatedly demonstrated over the years that he has different game-plans for different opponents, a medium-term injury to Kyle Walker (£5.0m) could really unleash Cancelo over the next few matches no matter which flank he plays on.

The City boss hasn’t yet entrusted Sergio Gomez (£4.5m) with a league start so it could be Manuel Akanji (£5.0m) or Nathan Ake (£5.0m) playing as a hybrid full-back/third centre-half for most of the approaching games, as happened on Saturday with Akanji ostensibly used on the right.

With effectively three centre-halves behind him, Cancelo was given more attacking freedom to get forward (see the average position map below) and ended up registering 10 penalty box touches, the most he has ever recorded in a Premier League game.

Foden meanwhile kept up his ever-present starter record; while he may have been substituted before the hour mark for the third time this season, it only underscores the fact that Guardiola sees him as one of the key players he must preserve.

Foden went on a similar unbroken run of league starts in the second half of 2021/22 (11 in all) before being rested around the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals but that is less of a concern in the next few weeks with City all but qualified for the last 16 and able to rotate for what could soon be dead rubbers.

The England international is now top among all FPL midfielders for non-penalty xG in 2022/23.

BRUNO BRACE

It’s nine goals in two matches for Newcastle United, who followed up their hammering of 10-man Fulham with a 5-1 thrashing of Brentford on Saturday.

Kieran Trippier (£5.5m) has now avoided a blank in his last seven home matches, averaging 6.9 points per game in that time, while Callum Wilson (£7.2m) made it 30 attacking returns in 42 starts for the Magpies.

Miguel Almiron‘s (£5.1m) purple patch continued with a late goal, too, and he has now matched his best-ever season’s goal tally after just nine matches of 2022/23. There’s understandable scepticism about whether his streak can continue but the confidence is flowing and he is now an eye-catching fourth among FPL midfielders for expected goal involvement (xGI) this season:

Bruno Guimaraes (£5.6m) opened his account for the season with a brace against the Bees, meanwhile. Four price falls mean that he is now available for an attractive Fantasy fee but it should be stressed that he was again employed as a ‘number six’ on Saturday, with his goals coming from a set play and a 25-yard drive. He’s had just one shot in the box (the header he scored from a well-worked corner today) and three penalty area touches all season, so his goal threat is still limited.

“He (Trippier) just had a bit of fatigue I think today. He’s come back from England duty where he didn’t play, and that two weeks can sometimes just knock a player’s normal routine and schedule. Touch wood, there’s no injury with him, but we’re just trying to look after him really and get him through these games.

“I think the beauty of Bruno is that he won’t let the team down – when he gets to the point where he’s finished and done, he’s obviously building up his fitness levels after his injury, then he takes responsibility and lets me know. I was able to withdraw him.” – Eddie Howe on why he subbed off Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes

The time to consider Guimaraes may be when Jonjo Shelvey (£4.8m) is back to resume his place as the deepest central midfielder, which is not too far away. We’ll then see the Brazilian schemer unleashed to play in the number eight role that he excelled in and scored five goals from last season.

Two sub-£4.5m midfielders again got starts for Eddie Howe’s troops and one of them, Jacob Murphy (£4.3m), was on the scoresheet. They’ve got the shirts for now but longer term, they are likely to make way for the soon-to-be-fit-again Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.4m).

MADDISON ON FOUR YELLOWS

James Maddison (£8.2m) has joined the likes of Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) and Anthony Gordon (£5.5m) on the precipice of a one-match ban.

Maddison collected his fourth booking of the season in Leicester’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, meaning that he now has to get through the Foxes’ next 10 fixtures without being cautioned in order to avoid a one-game suspension.

We’ll have more details on that in Monday’s Suspension Tightrope article.

BUDGET FORWARDS DELIVER

In that match on the south coast, two budget forwards played a part in the three goals scored. Patson Daka (£5.7m) put Leicester into an early lead before Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) claimed two assists as Bournemouth came from behind to win and rise to eighth in the Premier League table.

These are two very different characters. Daka offers more of goal threat than Solanke but his minutes are less assured, with Jamie Vardy (£9.2m), for example, getting the nod instead in Gameweek 9. Solanke, meanwhile, is someone you can rely on for appearance points (which might be useful in Gameweek 12, for instance) but his underlying stats remain poor. Only three forwards have a worse minutes-per-xG average (809.7) than the Bournemouth striker this season:

Philip Billing (£5.3m) made it three goals in his last four matches but those strikes have come from just five shots; he’s not going to continue scoring with 60% of his efforts going forward.

115 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Good stuff. Thanks Neale

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      My pleasure!

      Open Controls
  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Did not watch the City game yesterday. How did Akanji look? Do you think he will be first choice now?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      African

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        He’s Swiss?

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Also a mathematician?

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            45 mins ago

            In all probability

            Open Controls
          2. Optimus.
            • 11 Years
            just now

            That sums him up

            Open Controls
  3. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    What to do with this lot?
    2ft, 0.1 in the bank

    Pope
    Trippier, Cancelo, James,
    Kdb, Bowen, Maddison, Martinelli,
    Haaland, Mitrovic, Isak

    Sub: Ward, Andersen, Andreas Pereira, Patterson

    Was thinking to take a hit to dump Iasak, Patterson and Andreas Pereira. Who are the best replacements?

    1. Daka, Amiron, Justin
    2. Edouard, Eze, Mings
    3. Combo of 1 & 2
    4. Something else

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Just do Isak to Daka. Having 2FT for gw12 may prove useful

      Open Controls
      1. Jebiga
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  4. DAZZ
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Surely people aren’t selling Man City assets? I expect them to put LFC to the sword. Ill bench for the blank

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      In two minds about selling Foden for Trossard and getting him back in gw13 (for Maddison). Will wait until after European midweek games are played before making any decision

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Just do it in GW12?

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 4 Years
          56 mins ago

          I may end up doing that

          Open Controls
    2. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Im keeping, might sell kdb in gw 12

      Open Controls
    3. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      I went against the grain and brought in Foden because he had Southampton an Pool in the next 2. People talk like Liverpool is a tough fixture. I'm not looking forward to that match, it could get embarrassing

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Exactly. Wouldnt be surprised to see City put 3/4 past. Foden against Trent.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          * Tsimikas.
          Mahrez is not playing v Liverpool

          Open Controls
  5. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Early thoughts ahead of gw11 - who to start in goal?

    A - Pope (away to Man Utd)
    B - Ward (home to Palace)

    Also have Zaha and Trippier in my team though I may bench Trips

    Open Controls
    1. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B

      Dont bench tripps he can assist or score anytime

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Hear that about benching Trips but who would he come in for in my team?

        Pope/Ward
        Cancelo James Dier
        Maddison Martinelli Foden Zaha
        Haaland Kane Mitro

        Trippier, Guehi, Andreas

        Open Controls
        1. Jebiga
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Hm tough decision but maybe dier

          Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Pope- both will probably concede but Pope more chance of save points

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Never bench trippier. He’s averaging close to the same PPG as Kane over the last 7 games.
      Play Pope. Ward has had his clean sheet for the season now

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        Cheers. Who would you bench in favour of Trippier? Think Dier has a far better fixture for gw11 and if I play Pope then I'll have double Newcastle defence away to Utd

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          I think Trippier over Dier due to the attacking threat. He loves playing the bigger teams and gets forward more.

          Open Controls
          1. House Frey Wedding Planner
            • 4 Years
            39 mins ago

            Dier has good attacking threat as well (2 goals already compared to 1 goal and 2 assists from Trips). Has more chance of a clean sheet than Trips and undecided on whether to double up again on Newcastle defence

            Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      I don't care about rotation when it comes to Ward. He's always on the bench. Leicester are awful.

      Open Controls
  6. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Early thoughts lads? Using BB here

    Sanchez
    Cancelo James Saliba
    Sterling Bowen Trossard Martinelli
    Kane Haaland (C) Toney

    Ward Neco Trippier Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Probably wouldn't BB. Neco and Andreas are okay as fodder options to come in for the first XI but not overly keen to use them as starters. Think there will be better opportunities to Bench boost later on in the season

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Fair enough mate, it’s a chip that hasn’t really worked for me in the past so figured might be a good week to just use it

        Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      There will be so much better GWs to BB, than relying on Ward Neco and Andreas.
      I’d Play trippier over Saliba.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Nice

      Good luck

      I'm using mine soon too.

      Open Controls
  7. jason_ni
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Just watching motd, didn't realise pep took foden off after 58, lovely, thanks for that pep.

    2 points denied!

    Open Controls
  8. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Whoz the best GK to own until the WC other than Ederson?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      It used to be Allison.

      Probably Sanchez.

      Open Controls
      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Kepa? Is he nailed

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Sa is the value pick and they've got pretty decent fixtures coming up.

          Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Was actually considering Allison, but my team value is below 100m so I will be riding with Ward/Iversen for the rest of the year.

      Open Controls
    3. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Kepa ward combo

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Kepa/Ward.

      If you have Iversen though I'd recommend going Pickford. Strong fixtures until 16, playing for his England place, Everton aren't conceding many.

      Open Controls
  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Not too bad yesterday, but most pleased about starting Ward over Raya.

    It's those type of calls that will make all the difference come the end of May.

    😉

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Not too bad yesterday, but most pleased about starting Pope over Ward.

      It's those type of calls that will make all the difference come the end of May.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Elite sports is all about marginal games and FPL ain't no different!

        you go get those points bagged. Worth more than 2 in the bush.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          * gains even.

          Dropped the ball there.

          Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Do all teams have a tough run of fixtures?

    https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1573938020587372544?t=3kl_DuY2HeVd2KSWO69VjQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Arsenal and City can afford to rest players in Europe

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        brilliant

        I've got Haaland, King Kev, Cancelo, Martinelli and Jesus on my side.

        Open Controls
  11. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Yesterday I asked whether I should play Maddison or Neco and I was advised to play Maddison. Terrible.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      did you ask the week before?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        I asked 20hrs ago. Someone even lol’d at me.

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          How dare someone lol at an esteemed knight!

          Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      Neco may not even play or could get a red card

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        or an assist and a clean sheet if Villa don't turn up under the lights on Monday night.

        Should be a decent game tbf. I'll go 2-2.

        Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hindsight is a wonderful thing, I would play Maddison over Neco 100/100 times

      Open Controls
  12. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Di you think kane will play this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      he did.

      should be fine for the next one too.

      isn't there European football too? That will tell you.

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hopefully. Wait and see what the line up is when Spurs play Frankfurt midweek

      Open Controls
    4. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Thanks folks

      Open Controls
    5. Optimus.
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Didn't realize he was injured. I saw someone on here rage transferring Kane/Foden in for Toney/Salah at HT of the Spurs match last night

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yup got a kick in the ankle and was subbed off because of it

        Open Controls
  13. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Kepa first choice now? Or mendy will play this season?

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Think it's Kepa's place to lose at the moment. Mendy has been poor this season

      Open Controls
    2. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Hoping Potter sticks with Kepa. Much better with his feet than Mendy.

      Open Controls
  14. Bounce
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    "Neale is the Editor of Fantasy Football Scout. Follow them on Twitter".

    Are Neale's pronouns them/they?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Ha, definitely not! It's a generic, non-gendered template that gets added to all footers now.

      Open Controls
  15. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    With 2 FTs and no obvious moves next week, would it make sense to do Pope > Sa? Pope has underperformed for me & not keen on the double-up anymore.

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      If there's no obvious move to make then switching from Pope is okay considering how frustrating Pope has been in the last few.

      Sa does have some good fixtures up until gw16 but think I'd prefer Kepa

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Not Sa …. Kept/Guita … basically use the transfer to free up funds.

      Open Controls
  16. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    A) WC13 but means playing Emerson (so can bench city/ars players) or b)WC12? Thanks

    Open Controls
  17. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Toughts?

    Pope+Perisic+Bailey to Kepa+Guehi+Zaha (-4)

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier James (Guehi, Neco)
    Kdb Maddison Zaha Martineli (Andreas)
    Halland Toney Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Guehi can be anyone up to 4.7.

      Open Controls
      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Can delay Pope to Kepa for next GW and do Perisic+Bailey to Guehi+Zaha for free, but Pope has United.

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just Perisic + Bailey > Guehi + Zaha

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Do the Perisic and Bailey moves and leave Pope for now

      Open Controls
  18. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Morning all, can I get some early thoughts on this bunch please

    Pope
    Trippier James Cancelo
    Bowen Maddison Martinelli Gross
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Estupinan Neco

    5.1m itb and 1ft

    Thinking Gross to another mid but not sure who?

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Trossard?

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Defo an option mate

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          would have said Sterling but he's rotation risk now, apparently

          Open Controls
          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Think all Chelsea options are rotation risks at the moment

            Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Mitro/Jesus to Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Jesus to Kane is tempting to be honest

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      WC played? I think I would rather roll & have 2 FTs in GW12. Gross is perfectly fine to play that week, so maybe you could upgrade Neco as well as shifting one of your Ars/City players. Could always play Estupinan this week if you prefer

      Open Controls
    4. MOTHRA
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Gross to Zaha (accounting for next several gw)
      Jesus to Kane (accounting for 12)
      Gross to foden (not accounting for 12)

      Open Controls
  19. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Looking for Patterson replacement- max would be 4.6- only really want to start in week 12 - Rest of defence is Cancelo James Trippier Guehi

    A Mings 4.3 (ful)
    B Webster 4.5 (NFO)
    C Justin 4.3 ( LEEDS)
    D Any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  20. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Early captain thoughts for next gw?I'm tempted maddison or mitro.

    Open Controls
    1. MOTHRA
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Haaland. The end.
      He’s even likely to score in week 12

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Haaland of course. Hopefully the single return & fixture will serve to distract a few others

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Neco over Maddison.

      Open Controls
    4. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Dieego haha or Welbeck

      Open Controls
  21. All For One
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Guaita
    Trippier, James, Neco
    Maddison, Salah, Zaha, Martinelli
    Mittrovic, Haaland, Toney

    Ward, Taa, Andeas, Mings

    2FT 0.6 ITB

    A) Salah>Son 1 week punt
    B) Toney> Martial

    I've used my wildcard already, any other suggestions?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Don't bench TAA

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        They are transfers for the sake of a transfer. Could just upgrade Neco.

        Open Controls
        1. All For One
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hmm is it worth upgrading him?

          I'm hardly gonna play more than 3 defenders.

          Open Controls
          1. All For One
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I could get a Wolves defender their fixtures seem decent.

            Open Controls
  22. tommo-uk-
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    OUT: KDB & Toney

    IN: Trossard & Kane

    2FT.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pretty solid at this stage

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd wait till GW12

      Open Controls
  23. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    Henderson-Sanchez
    James-Saliba-Neco Williams-Trippier-Cancelo
    Zaha-Martinelli-Gross-De Bruyne-Andreas
    Mitrovic-Toney-Haaland

    1 FT, 2.8 in bank

    Plan is Toney>Jesus and then Free Hit for the blank gameweek of City/Arsenal.

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d keep the FH. More opportunities later on in the season

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I'd be 6 players down. Used my Wild Card back in Week 2 (I panicked lol), and most of the people in my league used Free Hit on Week 8.

        Open Controls
  24. AARON-1
    11 mins ago

    I'm not keen on keeping Toney in my team. Brentford face Brighton and Chelsea next. I also have Leon Bailey. I'd like to strengthen for gw12.
    2 free transfers.
    Toney to Solanke (Ful) (Sou)
    Bailey to Guimaeres (Man U) (Everton)
    Would leave 0.6 in the bank to potentially upgrade Ward with next free.
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Kryptonite666
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Any other ideas ? Toney to Solanke sounds sideways unless you can upgrade Bailey to a Trossard ?

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
        1 min ago

        0.6 short of Trossard
        A bit sideways, I agree, but better fixtures for Bournemouth. I think Guimaeres is an upgrade on Bailey, however.

        Open Controls
  25. Kryptonite666
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lads, need your inputs

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier (Guehi) (N. Williams)
    KDB Martinelli Zaha Bailey (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    2FT, 0 ITB

    How is KDB + Bailey to Maddison + Trossard for free ?

    hate getting rid of Big game Kev but Bailey has to go and no other cash cow.

    Open Controls
  26. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    35(-8) Henderson, Neco, Diaz and Zaha to go. Saliba 1st sub if Neco is benched.

    Those with triple City are killing the ranks!

    Open Controls
  27. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bernado or Almiron?

    Open Controls
  28. as33
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    James, keep or sell?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Keep unless you have a clear upgrade in mind.

      Open Controls
    2. AARON-1
      just now

      The frequency of rotation is unclear. Tricky one. Shame to get rid. The moment you do, he'll bang.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks like we are going to see lots of rotation under Potter.

      I got rid of Sterling last week which was a good move I reckon. No ways I want 10m sitting on my bench!

      Open Controls
  29. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    The highs and lows of FPL. There doesnt seem to be any such thing as momentum in this game. A good gameweek is often followed by a poor one. Great week last week for me but an 18pt haul from a high owned player not in my team has completely killed off this gameweek and made it almost impossible to consolidate the good week I had last week.

    I know I should have Cancelo as I know his quality and that he has this type of performance in him so Im not complaining, its not bad luck. You just cant own everyone. FPL is incredibly difficult these days.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.