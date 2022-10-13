267
Pro Pundits October 13

FPL Gameweek 11: Best James replacements + keep or sell Mitrovic?

267 Comments
Share

Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts and own transfer plans.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar tackles some FPL hot topics and reveals his team plans for Gameweek 11.

It’s getting closer to the World Cup and it seems that my FPL team is already in the spirit of the tournament with all the flags I’m seeing. In this piece, I will be discussing the injury issues around Reece James (£6.1m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) while also diving into the Liverpool dilemma ahead of their amazing run of fixtures from Gameweek 12 on.

LIVERPOOL

I won’t go too much into the scheduling as Neale has already discussed it in this article but just in case you missed it, I’ve included the graph from the piece that shows that not only do Liverpool have the shortest lead-up time to Gameweek 12, they also have the shortest turnaround time ahead of Gameweek 13. 

A lot of the reaction when Luis Diaz (£8.0m) got injured was that it would make the Liverpool front four of Diogo Jota (£8.9m), Roberto Firmino (£8.0m), Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) ‘nailed’ due to lack of options but we have seen in the past that Jurgen Klopp is big on sports science and with this schedule in mind, there will be rotation over these three matches. Sunday’s game against Manchester City will no doubt feature their first-choice XI but we could see some players drop in and out for the West Ham United and Nottingham Forest fixtures.

Liverpool stuck with their 4-4-2/4-2-3-1 system against Rangers in the Champions League midweek and benched both Jota and Salah, with Fabio Carvalho (£5.4m) and Harvey Elliott (£5.0m) featuring in their place. Salah came on in the second half in the centre-forward role with Jota stationed behind him and got a hat-trick in under 6.5 minutes.

Klopp said after the game : 

“Yeah, different position, Mo inside (forward). An outstanding player we all know that, today he showed that.”

Salah is likely to return to his role on the right wing against Manchester City but having how had his rest, coupled with the early substitution against Arsenal, I think he is one of their most nailed attackers for the Gameweek 11-13 run. There is a chance that Nunez gets benched or gets managed minutes in either the West Ham or Forest matches, which could see the Egyptian feature up top – and that would increase his goal threat significantly. 

We should be cautious about reading too much into a match against Rangers but personally, I am keeping the Salah option for Gameweek 12 open now. I was thinking earlier this week about moving further away from FPL’s most expensive player, downgrading Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) to perhaps Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) and upgrading Mitrovic to Harry Kane (£11.4m), but I don’t think I will be doing that now. I’d rather wait and see how the Reds fare in Gameweek 11. If I was a Salah owner, I would definitely hold him for now. 

For all that’s been said about Liverpool’s malaise, I still see them scoring goals against West Ham and in particular against Forest, Leeds United and Southampton. I definitely want a piece of that attack and if not Salah, I will likely plump for Nunez, who looks to be the focal point of the attack in this set-up. But I am now leaning towards leaving this decision to Gameweek 12.

While we are discussing Liverpool, Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) was on the bench last night. In this current system, the left-back has been given significantly more license to bomb forward due to the more defensive-minded Joe Gomez (£4.5m) being stationed at right-back, so the Scot could be a good pick to replace Reece James. The obvious concern is rotation: having just returned from injury, he could feature against Man City but then may miss either West Ham or Forest. 

While on the subject of James replacements, I think Gomez is worth a shout if you need someone just for the short term and you don’t mind benching him this week. There are potential clean sheets against West Ham, Forest and Leeds and he did get an assist last night in open play.

Mitrovic: Sell or keep?

We will be discussing all these issues and more on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire. Check it out here from 2.30pm BST on Thursday.

VIDEO LATEST

267 Comments Post a Comment
  1. undersarmy
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Start A) Gross or B) Andreas this GW

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I'd start Andreas. Easier fixture and at home. But the decision could easily go either way.

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Gross

      Open Controls
  2. aapoman
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Current team with 2ft and 0.3itb

    Pope
    Cancelo James* Castagne*
    Bowen Maddison Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitro*

    Iversen; Andreas, Trippier, Neco

    Quite many yellow flags currently. James -> Dunk and roll the 2nd ft to gw12?

    Open Controls
    1. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      sounds good

      Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I would start with Castagne > Kilman and reasses James condition for next GW

      Open Controls
  3. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    People with 5 City/Arse and likes of James, Neco etc… Will you wc before or after the blank?

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I have 5 Arsenal/City and Neco. Willl probably sell 2 Arsenal as Cancelo and Haaland are unsellable.

      Saving FT this week so will probably only do a -4 to get 11 out.

      Open Controls
      1. Punk as Fuchs
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I have 6: Jesus, Saliba and Martinelli, and Cancelo, KdB and Haaland.

        OG plan was to roll this week's FT, and use both next week and a -4 to move out Jesus, Saliba and KdB, and bench the other three, then WC the following GW.

        However, I need Mitro and James to be fit next week though to field a full 11, which is a bit of an issue... I'd probably take another hit in that case, rather than WC though.

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      After. Selling Jesus and KDB next week for free, then likely taking a hit (wasn't going to but even if Neco looks likely to start, I think Brighton will put 4/5 past Forest so I'm expecting nothing). I'll just hope James is fit, if not then I'll just accept having 10 players. Lot of upside from WCing in GW13, Arsenal, City and Liverpool have superb fixtures

      Open Controls
  4. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    If using wc before the blank how does this look? 1.7itb to bring in Saka or Foden

    Guaita Ward
    Cancelo Dier Dunk Trippier Guehi
    Martinelli Maddison Mount Trossard Zaha
    Haaland Mitro Nunez

    Open Controls
  5. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Any suggestions with 2FT here?

    Guiata
    Cancelo Tripp Dalot
    Salah Maddi Zaha Martinelli Andreas
    Toney Haaland

    Ward Mitro Neco James

    2FT 0.6ITB

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Teams well set up, swap out Neco for a cheap starter and save other ft

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Bros
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Thanks, any recommendations for Neco replacement?

        Open Controls
        1. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Kilman/Guehi

          Open Controls
  6. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    bottomed:

    Which is better ?

    A- James > Perisic, play Auba and hope he starts
    B- Auba > Kane, play Williams instead of James if injured
    C- both moves for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Maxroma22
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Why not Auba to Darwin? Darwin has 4 home games in next 6. And looks on good form

      Open Controls
  7. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    KDB Martinelli Maddison Andreas
    Haaland Mitrovic* Toney

    Iversen Neco Bailey* James*

    2FT, 2.0itb

    1. Bailey >> Rashford (Save 1FT, to go into GW12 w/ 2FT)
    2. James + Bailey >> Cucurella + Zaha / Trossard
    3. Something else?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  8. Laurel and Vardy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Neco
    B) Mings

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  9. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Best duo? (Have Zaha)

    1. Welbeck Podence

    2. Edouard Trossard

    Open Controls
    1. revelc
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  10. revelc
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Sanchez (Ward)

    Dier - Saliba - Cancelo (neco - trippier)
    Martinelli - Maddison - trossard - Antony (Andreas)
    Haaland - Kane - Toney

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Not sure Saliba needs to be there, Neco is likely dropped now, the rest looks good

      Open Controls
      1. revelc
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Cucurella instead of saliba?

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Hard to say with Chelsea, Estupinian Dunk or Webster prehaps

          Open Controls
  11. mcginnntonic
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    I know premature, but for GW12, do these sound like good moves?

    Chilwell (or James injury dependant), Barnes & Mitrovic to Jonny (or any defender under 4.7), Trossard & Nunez?

    Could also go Barnes to Trossard this week but think having 2ft next week could be very useful.

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Only 5 days away.
      I like it

      Open Controls
  12. Ste75
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Justin or Guehi?

    Open Controls
  13. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Surprised Bobby F is only 5% owned

    Open Controls
  14. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Bit stuck on what to do here with this team.

    Pope
    Cancelo, James, Trippier
    KDB, Maddison, Zaha, Martinelli
    Haaland, Toney, Mitrovic

    Ward; Andreas, Andersen, N. Williams.

    2 FT 0.6 ITB

    Was initially considering KDB + Mitro to Trossard + Kane but now thinking it's better to just replace James and have the 2 free transfers to move for Salah, Nunez or Firmino if they look good against City.

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ur team is okay. U can play andersen and andreas instead of rjames and mitro. But since u gt 2ft, then sell rjames for dunk or dier?

      Open Controls
  15. Rupert The Horse
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED WIN £10,000 by clicking this link.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/10/13/win-10000-for-free-with-fantasy5-pick-the-best-players-for-gameweek-11/

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      lol

      Open Controls
  16. revelc
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Sanchez (Ward)

    Dier - trippier - Cancelo (neco - mings)
    Martinelli - Maddison - trossard - Antony (Andreas)
    Haaland - Kane - firmino

    Or better Saliba and toney instead of Mings and firmino?

    Open Controls
    1. Rbyrne95
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Think Saliba will be a good pick after GW 12. Pity can’t get him with firmino.

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I prefer Jesus to Firmino from GW13
      V good team though

      Open Controls
  17. Rbyrne95
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I need to take out TAA and il have like 7.8 million.

    Should I just go the safe route and transfer tripper in or risk a cheaper defender to add in firmino/Darwin over next few GW.

    Can decide on a cheap defender. Have dunk, cucu, saliba, Williams

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Trippier for me. That still leaves lots of money to upgrade elsewhere

      Open Controls
  18. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    So many unknowns, however planning to:
    GW11: Coufal/James & Mitro to Kilman & Solanke
    GW12: Coufal/James to Guehi
    GW13: Solanke to Jesus

    Still unsure on what defenders to get & have 0.6M to play with

    Pope Ward
    James Coufal Mings Trippier Cancelo
    Zaha Foden Andreas Maddison Martinelli
    Mitrovic Haaland Kane
    2FT 0.2ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Peri and dunk is options

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What would you do if Jesus is booked against Leeds 🙂

      Open Controls
  19. cigan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    got 1 FT with 0.9 cash and looks like I need 1 more starter with James out (don't want to play KDH/Neco), what do you think?

    A) KDH > Bruno G
    B) Bailey > Almiron/Andreas
    C) James/Cancelo > Guehi
    D) James/Cancelo & Bailey > Guehi & Trossard

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic James* Neco*
    Maddison Zaha Martinelli KDH* Bailey*
    Haaland Kane Jesus

    disclaimer: KDH is not Kevin De Bruyne, I'm the idiot with Leicester's 5.0 mid Dewsbury Hall on the bench

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.