Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 – pick the best players for Gameweek 11

Fulham v Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Leeds United v Arsenal

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Manchester City

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 11, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 15 October.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 11 PICKS

Nine players defeated their points target during Gameweek 10 but, as none took place during the meeting of Brighton and Hove Albion and Spurs, winning £10k wasn’t possible.

A trio of Bournemouth players were successful against Leicester City, just like popular FPL names Andreas Pereira, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

So let’s put faith in Pereira (6.5) again. In the absence of Aleksandar Mitrovic (6.5), he executed a perfect autosub for FPL owners by scoring the opener at West Ham United. Furthermore, with Willian (6.5) injured, Pereira was back on all set-pieces and we hope this will lead to more returns at home to Bournemouth.

Everton matches are tougher to call because six of their nine matches have either ended 1-1 or 2-1, meaning it’s hard to confidently back a clean sheet for either them or Spurs, yet hauls are spoiled by them never scoring or conceding more than twice.

Both Son Heung-min (8.5) and Harry Kane (9.5) scored and assisted against Frankfurt on Wednesday, so let’s pick the lower target of Son, who would also gain an extra point for scoring.

Meanwhile, Arsenal assets Saka, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus will need multiple goal involvements to exceed 8.5 points at Leeds. Midfield colleague Granit Xhaka (6.5) is already on two goals and three assists for this campaign, having been given more license to get forward.

Old Trafford hosts Sunday’s battle of the Brunos but we’ve backed summer signing Antony (7.5) to continue his goal streak. The Brazilian has scored in all three league appearances whilst Newcastle have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven outings. It’ll likely be a low-scoring game, so an Antony goal and clean sheet will be good enough here.

Finally, this weekend climaxes with the big clash between Liverpool and Man City. Whilst the Reds’ poor form prevents this game from being the top two title teaser it could’ve been, Wednesday night’s devastating 7-1 win in the Champions League could return some confidence.

As Pep Guardiola’s champions have conceded the fewest goal attempts so far, it’s still difficult to pick a Liverpool option though. Midfielder Rodri (4.5) is on three assists and just needs another to defeat his low target.

