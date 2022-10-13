161
Fantasy5 October 13

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 – pick the best players for Gameweek 11

For the many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers currently frustrated at the number of injuries building up in their squad, give the ‘Free Hit’ of Fantasy5 a try this week!

The free-to-play weekly game features five matches, within which each player is assigned a points target. Pick five players that successfully exceed their target and you will win at least a share of £10,000 or the jackpot outright.

There are various other prizes on offer, too, while you can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

To join the Fantasy Football Scout league, simply click here.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 11 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • Fulham v Bournemouth
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
  • Leeds United v Arsenal
  • Manchester United v Newcastle United
  • Liverpool v Manchester City

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 11, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday 15 October.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 11 PICKS

Nine players defeated their points target during Gameweek 10 but, as none took place during the meeting of Brighton and Hove Albion and Spurs, winning £10k wasn’t possible.

A trio of Bournemouth players were successful against Leicester City, just like popular FPL names Andreas Pereira, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

So let’s put faith in Pereira (6.5) again. In the absence of Aleksandar Mitrovic (6.5), he executed a perfect autosub for FPL owners by scoring the opener at West Ham United. Furthermore, with Willian (6.5) injured, Pereira was back on all set-pieces and we hope this will lead to more returns at home to Bournemouth.

Everton matches are tougher to call because six of their nine matches have either ended 1-1 or 2-1, meaning it’s hard to confidently back a clean sheet for either them or Spurs, yet hauls are spoiled by them never scoring or conceding more than twice.

Both Son Heung-min (8.5) and Harry Kane (9.5) scored and assisted against Frankfurt on Wednesday, so let’s pick the lower target of Son, who would also gain an extra point for scoring.

Meanwhile, Arsenal assets Saka, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus will need multiple goal involvements to exceed 8.5 points at Leeds. Midfield colleague Granit Xhaka (6.5) is already on two goals and three assists for this campaign, having been given more license to get forward.

Old Trafford hosts Sunday’s battle of the Brunos but we’ve backed summer signing Antony (7.5) to continue his goal streak. The Brazilian has scored in all three league appearances whilst Newcastle have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven outings. It’ll likely be a low-scoring game, so an Antony goal and clean sheet will be good enough here.

Finally, this weekend climaxes with the big clash between Liverpool and Man City. Whilst the Reds’ poor form prevents this game from being the top two title teaser it could’ve been, Wednesday night’s devastating 7-1 win in the Champions League could return some confidence.

As Pep Guardiola’s champions have conceded the fewest goal attempts so far, it’s still difficult to pick a Liverpool option though. Midfielder Rodri (4.5) is on three assists and just needs another to defeat his low target.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

  1. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Afternoon all. Thoughts on the below.... Still planning on WC for GW13 so thinking just Diaz to someone then have 2FT for GW12 for Arsenal/city. Assuming James is okay. Any advice and thoughts would be really helpful thanks.

    2FT 0.2ITB
    Sanchez
    James Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Martinelli Diaz Maddison
    Jesus Haaland Kane

    Ward / Andreas / Neco / Bailey

    Diaz to:
    A. Bowen
    B. Zaha
    C. Trossard
    D. Antony

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      C if wc13

      Open Controls
    2. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Thanks both

      Open Controls
  2. Kaptenen
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Rank these picks for gw11?

    A) Aaronson (ARS)
    B) Andreas (BOU)
    C) Gabriel (lee)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A) not an fpl pick
      B) somewhat OK but happy to bench
      C) Decent to start

      Open Controls
  3. GS456
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    No sign off Mitro on here

    https://twitter.com/FulhamFC/status/1580521363848466433?s=20&t=ZZKVVYSpRtdR3cXwud_8WA

    Open Controls
  4. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    I'm interested in people's transfer priorities this week.

    I think there are lots of defensive injuries and problems leading up to the blank which is making people think they have to deal with them but I'd argue as long as you have Cancelo and Trippier perhaps just roll with whoever else you got left and prioritize attackers.

    What difference does it make if Neco comes on for 20 mins and gets 1 point vs getting 2 points from Zouma? They are low impact transfers and since the world cup will reset everything in 16, I genuinely think it's better to prioritize upside and do aggressive moves like roll FT in 12 and bring in triple Arsenal in 13 rather than wallow in counting peas from defenders.

    There are no defenders that stand out at the moment other than Cancelo and Trippier imo. Using transfers there is likely to be fruitless. We had just 3 clean sheets last week and I don't see that drastically changing. I have a cursed defense currently of Cancelo, Trippier, James, Neco, Patterson. I plan to replace Patterson this week as one of my 2 FTs but I'm gonna leave Neco. 1 point in GW12 is fine. Having 2 FTs for after is going to be way more useful than spending the money ITB upgrading Neco > Zouma just so I can have 11 starters for GW12.

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nothing wrong in getting say Andersen in as a def for wk 12

      WOL/eve/SOU/wh/nfo/FUl/bou

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Its abit meh in the sense that the points ceiling is low

        For me i could do neco to crystal palace defender in 12 but then since ive double newcastle defence i would not play the palace defender any other week but 12

        So the value of the move is having to get 100% a clean sheet in 12 and it of course blocks other moves ive planned ( see below big 5 man midfield + kane and haaland)

        Open Controls
        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          I will have 2 FT's by the time we get to Gw 12, and don't see anything wrong in using one on a def to get out 11 players for 12 and still have 2 FT's for 13.

          Each situation is different though.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL_trail_runner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes agree with this, its all team dependent.

            I still have an option B where i dont take a hit for Kepa this week and use a FT next week for neco to Palace defender

            Could work out fine - Foden is whats giving me the headache , means shifting Ederson for a hit this week if i want him in 13.

            Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Your point is something i agree with

      People tend to waste valuable transfers on low impact moves

      I try to get an optimal upside - so did Jesus to Kane(c) this week and probably wont move out James and just have schar come in off the bench

      Open Controls
    3. The Biscuitmen
      20 mins ago

      Good points, I'm going to roll 1FT this week to have 2 for next week. Ideally only use 1 in 12 and keep 2 for 13 to get back on KDB or Foden in midfield and Jesus up top. If injuries are really bad then might use both in 12 if I can make it work until the world cup

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyp
      14 mins ago

      I am planning on shifting money from James into midfield this week if he will be definitely ruled out for gw11. That would get me Trossard for Bailey (another flag holder) for a hit unfortunately, but a potential captain for gw12. I could then hopefully roll the gw12 transfer. Thinking the same about Neco (and Perisic who I own), keeping him for what hopefully will be a one pointer. The turn around to gw12 is too short to fully predict rotations, so trying not to chase any potential cleansheets, or swap around strikers who are fit, but rather focus on the gw13 transfers.

      Open Controls
    5. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have 2 FTs and James, Patterson & Mitro to sort out.
      Not keen on any strikers or defenders really.
      Want Kane/Darwin if I sell Mitro but need to downgrade James to a 4.5m def or KDB (which I dont feel like this week).

      Open Controls
    6. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes, Camzy.

      I have 2 FT and am thinking of just playing Guehi instead of bothering about replacing James. As you said, Trippier, Cancelo and, in my case, Guehi is fine.

      As my funds are limited I may just do Mitrovic to Solanke and leave him there until the WC wildcard, thereby rolling 2 FTs for next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyp
        just now

        But if James is out this week then surely it’s a risk to expect him starting gw12. And then there’s nobody to step in if he’d miss out completely. Therefore I think it’s worth even a hit to shift him on if declared unfit for gw11. Am I over thinking it? 🙂

        Open Controls
    7. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      You are awfully optimistic hoping for 1pt from Neco in GW12!

      Open Controls
  5. The Biscuitmen
    28 mins ago

    Got a fairly template squad:

    Pope, Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, James, Neco, Guehi
    KDB, Martinelli, Zaha, Madison, Andreas
    Haaland, Wilson, Mitro

    Not great having 2 flagged players that I need to play in GW12 but going to hold tight on transfers this week so I have 2 next week. Ideally would only use 1 in GW12 (KDB out to Salah or Trossard) so I can use 2 in GW13 to get Arsenal and City players back in. Might have to use the 2 in GW12 if injuries persist or Neco is dropped.

    Any other ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Id go KDB to son maybe this week and captain

      Then Son - Salah week 12

      Then Maddison to Saka/Foden week 13

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Meant to say the upside of having a good captain is worth more than 2-3 points extra on neco to a defender - but team dependent

        Open Controls
        1. The Biscuitmen
          2 mins ago

          Cheers, good points

          Open Controls
  6. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Week 13 planned team (with a hit this week and one in week13) looks rather juicy :
    Kepa
    James Cancelo Trippier
    Zaha Saka Foden Martinelli Bowen
    Kane Haaland
    ward schar Neco 4.3

    Pretty much nobody has the 5 midfield options + Kane and Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pretty much nobody has booked in a -8 either.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Ya hear ya.

        Im not certain on it either.

        And anyway could all be mute if Mitro / James are injured for week 12.

        Open Controls
  7. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    If James is out this GW would you sell both him and Patterson for -4

    Henderson Ward

    James Trippier Williams Mings Patterson

    KDB Martinelli Foden Eze Peirera

    Haaland Kane Toney

    0.2 ITB 1FT No WC

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      If James is out then i would sell Mings for Andersen/Kilman.

      Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Enough to go Patterson to 4.3 defender with FT?

      that would be my move.

      Open Controls
  8. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    2x Questions:

    Play 1 of:

    A) Ward
    B) Pope

    Best replacement for James:

    A) Webster
    B) Dunk

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      7 mins ago

      Play Pope and Webster

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Should mention I also have trippier so will be doubling on toon defence

        Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any thoughts ? 🙁
    Guaita (Ward)
    Justin James Tripper
    Maddison Bowen Zaha Foden
    Auba Haaland © Kane
    ( Mings Guéhi Andreas)
    1FT & 0 m itb

    Open Controls
  10. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    1FT & 0.0m ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo - Tripp - James*
    KdB - Madders - Martinelli - Andreas
    Haaland - Jesus - Toney

    Ward - Mings - Gross - Neco

    With 5 Ars/City players and James/Neco doubts, uncertain if I should WC or take a hit or two to field a full 11 in BGW12. Which moves to make over the next 2 weeks?

    A) James, KdB, Jesus > Cucu, Auba, Son (-4 & hope Neco starts)
    B) Same as A + Neco > Guehi for -8
    C) KdB + Jesus > Kane + Antony/Zaha and risk fielding a short team
    D) WC BGW12

    Thinking A is the best option for now. Question is, do I transfer out James now, or have Mings sub in a reassess next week?

    Open Controls
  11. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Perisic is doing my head in... hes out in my GW13 WC.

    Do i start him this GW or Andreas? Noticed he didn't play in CL last night is that a dropping or rest??

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Perisic is the best defender to have this week.

      Play him and take the points

      Conte with the tight schedule will most likely start him and doherty

      Probably expect him benched in 12 where you could see

      Open Controls
      1. Junks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That was my thinking that he and Doherty will start this GW

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyp
      3 mins ago

      Would coincide quite nicely with what Conte has said and done about rotations. So I expect him to start, but then there’s gw12 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why have him if you won't play him? Especially as you and everyone who got him in knew in advance about his minutes?

      Open Controls
      1. Junks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Feel like I'm being told off.... I'm sorry ; - )

        Open Controls

