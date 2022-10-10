FPL Gameweeks 11-13 rotation: Which teams are most at risk?

The second midweek round of Premier League fixtures is drawing ever closer and for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, so is the spectre of rotation.

Much-changed starting XIs are nothing new, of course, particularly those named by the seven English sides involved in European club competition.

Chelsea’s Gameweek 10 line-up, for example, showed seven changes from the one sent out by Graham Potter the previous weekend.

Here we take a look at turnaround times between the league fixtures in Gameweeks 11-13 and what happened when we last had a three-match week in Gameweeks 4-6.

GAMEWEEK 11-16 OVERVIEW

Thanks to Legomane’s graphic above (click to expand), we can see how much rest each team gets between their fixtures from now until the World Cup.

We’ve included Gameweeks 9-10 here, too, as it provides a good indication as to why Graham Potter rang the changes on Saturday: the Wolves match was the filling in a Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday sandwich for Chelsea, with just two full days of recovery on either side of it.

The Blues’ run from Gameweek 11 through to their Champions League tie against RB Salzburg sets alarm bells ringing, while Tottenham Hotspur‘s Gameweek 14 clash with Bournemouth might also be a rotation risk should the Lilywhites be needing results from the two European ties on either side of it.

Manchester City are the only team without a fixture next midweek due to their Gameweek 12 blank, while it seems likely that Pep Guardiola will be able to field some second-string players or at least manage minutes in this week’s return fixture against FC Copenhagen given that qualification for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds is close to being assured.

GAMEWEEKS 11-13: RECOVERY TIMES

Looking more closely at the Gameweek 11-13 fixtures, we here break down the turnaround times in between each side’s matches.

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.