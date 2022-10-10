56
FPL October 10

FPL Gameweeks 11-13 rotation: Which teams are most at risk?

56 Comments
Share

The second midweek round of Premier League fixtures is drawing ever closer and for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, so is the spectre of rotation.

Much-changed starting XIs are nothing new, of course, particularly those named by the seven English sides involved in European club competition.

Chelsea’s Gameweek 10 line-up, for example, showed seven changes from the one sent out by Graham Potter the previous weekend.

Here we take a look at turnaround times between the league fixtures in Gameweeks 11-13 and what happened when we last had a three-match week in Gameweeks 4-6.

GAMEWEEK 11-16 OVERVIEW

Thanks to Legomane’s graphic above (click to expand), we can see how much rest each team gets between their fixtures from now until the World Cup.

We’ve included Gameweeks 9-10 here, too, as it provides a good indication as to why Graham Potter rang the changes on Saturday: the Wolves match was the filling in a Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday sandwich for Chelsea, with just two full days of recovery on either side of it.

The Blues’ run from Gameweek 11 through to their Champions League tie against RB Salzburg sets alarm bells ringing, while Tottenham Hotspur‘s Gameweek 14 clash with Bournemouth might also be a rotation risk should the Lilywhites be needing results from the two European ties on either side of it.

Manchester City are the only team without a fixture next midweek due to their Gameweek 12 blank, while it seems likely that Pep Guardiola will be able to field some second-string players or at least manage minutes in this week’s return fixture against FC Copenhagen given that qualification for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds is close to being assured.

GAMEWEEKS 11-13: RECOVERY TIMES

Looking more closely at the Gameweek 11-13 fixtures, we here break down the turnaround times in between each side’s matches.

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

56 Comments Post a Comment
  1. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Any ideas here?

    Pope Ward
    TAA Cancelo Trippier Saliba Neco
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Andreas DaSilva
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    2ft
    1m itb

    Not too bothered about removing City/Arsenal players to be fair

    TAA to someone and next week KDB and Jesus to Bowen and Kane sound ok?

    Can upgrade DaSilva to Foden after then

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Am also looking to do TAA out. Possibly Chelsea defender.

      Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      What about TAA to Dunk?

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Missed you don't have James.

        Open Controls
        1. HellasLEAF
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Thinking James in yes.

          Open Controls
    3. gonzalocampos
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      TAA to a GW12 player (Brighton maybe), DaSilva to Trossard.

      Open Controls
  2. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Play Trippier or Zouma?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Trippier.

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Tripps

        Open Controls
  3. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A) trippier (Man U)
    B) guehi (Leicester)
    C) perreira (BOURNEMOUTH)

    Start

    1) pope
    2) ward

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B. Leicester will score.

      Pope.

      Open Controls
      1. gooner_112233445566
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  4. micsway
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Was the game today so bad that it broke the fpl website?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      I noticed everyone has 6bps so everybody gets 3 bonus points! Unfortunately I don't own any,

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Surely that's a mistake...

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yeah I'm wondering how long it will take to rectify.

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            just now

            BPS looks right now - Young Dennis MGW

            Open Controls
  5. Slam
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    What to do here?

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Bowen Maddison Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitrovic*

    Ward... Andreas N.Williams Emerson
    2 FT, 0.0 ITB

    Thinking KDB+Mitro -> Zaha+Kane(C) but am open to other suggestions

    Open Controls
    1. HellasLEAF
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      That could pay off. Leaning yay.

      Open Controls
    2. gonzalocampos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      You have 2 players that wont play in GW12 (Neco & Emerson), keep that in mind

      Open Controls
  6. HellasLEAF
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    Is there a Chelsea defender at the mo who is actually nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      James is as nailed as you'll get under Potter I guess. Rotated Brighton, now has even more rotators!

      Open Controls
      1. HellasLEAF
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yes true. Should get a run now just surprised he didn't start and causing hesitation. These managers change their minds more than our 1 FT rule will allow..

        Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      James or nothing.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        With James Coufal and Patterson* my backline is in trouble - hate having cheap defenders eating up my FTs just to provide cover for James and the GW12 blank.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Castagne is second only to Trippier in xGi, is 4.4 and has a decent GW12. Think that’s where I’m going

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Leicester conceded 24 in 9 games. Castagne has nice attacking threat, similar to Justin, but it's hard to ignore his lack of CS prospect.

            Open Controls
  7. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    My defence is in trouble and I'm after some advice please!

    Trent Trippier James Neco Patterson.

    Trent flagged and in poor form
    Patterson out
    Neco, 2 points at best.

    0itb but 2FT.

    I would switch to Cancelo, but for the blank.

    Even considering Chelsea triple up but that sounds mad.

    Any ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Ship TAA asap

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Guehi for GW12 for Patterson. I would hope Neco gets his place back, not worth two transfers unless you just bnch cancelo.

      Not may defenders about.

      West ham look ok except gw12

      Open Controls
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    which pool player will benefit most from diaz's injury?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Jota I think

      Open Controls
    2. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Rangers

      Open Controls
    3. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not sure about Diaz specifically but think Nunez is the best option from Pool now

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Booby

      Open Controls
    5. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    6. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      just now

      cheers all

      Open Controls
  9. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any mitro news ? Already lost .1 and today another .1

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Who cares about price changes... hold your ground.

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      none. Doesn't look good though. I will wait until pressers

      Open Controls
  10. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is Zaha worth 2m more then Eze? Eze has also started every games this season and underlying numbers look decent as well

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I think he is.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes. Playing closer to goal though Zaha needs to be more consistent. Eze's value as a footballer not reflected in FPL for me. Quality player and inly gonna get better.

      Open Controls
  11. Pies Have Come
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who gets the most points over the next 2 GWs?

    A) Trossard (bre, NFO)
    B) Antony (NEW, TOT)

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Pea Soup
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Pea Soup
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    81 all out. Up to 69K OR.

    Any good?

    Open Controls
    1. Londongeezaa
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Unlucky

      Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Did you miss the deadline?

      Open Controls
    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Rubbish, better luck next time

      Open Controls
  13. vaskez
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Someone knows when autosub Pereira-Mitro will be effective ?

    Open Controls
    1. Pea Soup
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes, someone knows.

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Off day at fpl towers, they are still to rectify the baps from the Villa game

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.