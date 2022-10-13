187
Scout Squad October 13

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 11

187 Comments
Share

With Manchester City and Liverpool meeting at Anfield on Sunday, there’s some real debate to be had about who makes the Gameweek 11 Scout Picks.

Do we keep faith in the reigning champions against a wobbly Liverpool backline? Can Graham Potter be trusted with his team selections? Does Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) come back into the thinking after back-to-back benchings?

Our in-house panel of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale are here to debate those questions in the Scout Squad, which serves as a prelude to Friday’s final selection.

In this article, they explain their 18-man longlists ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

If you’re after a longer-term view on the pick of the FPL assets, our Watchlist – which takes a four-to-six-Gameweek lookahead – has been refreshed in the last few days.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club
 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

187 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Just did my James out move to get this setup for GW11 and have 2FT’s in 12:

    Pope
    Cancelo - Dier - Andersen
    KDB - Maddison - Zaha - Martinelli
    Haaland (C) - Toney - Mitrovic

    bench: ward-trippier-andreas-patterson

    G2G?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Yeah think I'm going to have to sell James too. Favoring a Wolves defender.

      Open Controls
  2. WVA
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Bottomed

    2FT so need to use at least one and need funds to upgrade Patterson in 12. Might have to be James out?

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier James*
    Salah Bowen Maddison Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitrovic*
    Ward Andreas Neco Patterson*

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      James out seems the viable option here, bud. So many options though so cannot advice you anything here. Follow your gut. 😉

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    2. Dušan Citizen
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yup, probably get Dier or Zouma

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Dier is the sensible option but he's such a rubbish player. Not a fan of Zouma in any way.

        Open Controls
  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Need suggestions please. What ro do here with 2ft, 0.3itb? I can play Dier over James, and will move KdB on next week. Already lost 0.1 on Mitro. James & Mitro out? Or KdB and Mitro to

    Pope
    Cancelo Dier Trip Neco
    KdB Marti Zaha Mads
    Toney Haaland
    Iversen Andreas Mitro* James*

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Just get Guehi for Neco

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Why would you get a CRY defender over a WOL defender?

        Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Just get Andersen - has fixture in 12 and decent games after

      Open Controls
  4. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    I was the biggest advocate of KDB over Salah, but I am doing KDB to Salah this week. Made transfer plans all the way up to gw 16, let's see if I can stick to it.

    Pope (Ward)
    Trippier Saliba Webster (Cancelo Neco)
    Salah Maddison Bowen Martinelli Eze
    Haaland Mitrovic (Toney)

    12 - Saliba to Guehi
    13 - Maddison to Foden
    14 - save or Neco to White
    15 - Mitrovic to Martial/DCL
    16 - punt or save

    The only problems perhaps are no James, but after those games which he is gonna mis there aren't so great fixtures and no Jesus, but wouldn't get him before he gets his 5th yc and does the suspension.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      If you don't punt in GW16, wouldn't you lose the transfer? Not sure if you can roll across the World Cup phase & get 2 FTs for GW18

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        I know I would lose the transfer, but the team looks good for that gw without transfer

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      I did KDB to Salah two weeks ago, don't do it until you have to next week. James has been pretty poo so wouldn't worry about him.

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        4 hours ago

        That's an option too, but I think we will struggle without Walker and Salah will get at least a goal.

        Open Controls
  5. BusbySwede
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Best two def for next 2gw?
    My other def is Cancelo, Trippier, Justin

    A) Andersen/Guehi (lei, WOL)
    B) Kilman (NFO, cry)
    Dunk/Webster (bre, NFO)
    C) Perisic/Dier (EVE, mun)
    D) Other option?

    Open Controls
  6. AlldridgeAllstars
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Howcome Chilwell stand out as Sam’s nr 1 defensivt, without any explenation, and him being out of Chelsea’s predicted line-up?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.