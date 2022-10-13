The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 11

With Manchester City and Liverpool meeting at Anfield on Sunday, there’s some real debate to be had about who makes the Gameweek 11 Scout Picks.

Do we keep faith in the reigning champions against a wobbly Liverpool backline? Can Graham Potter be trusted with his team selections? Does Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) come back into the thinking after back-to-back benchings?

Our in-house panel of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale are here to debate those questions in the Scout Squad, which serves as a prelude to Friday’s final selection.

In this article, they explain their 18-man longlists ahead of Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

If you’re after a longer-term view on the pick of the FPL assets, our Watchlist – which takes a four-to-six-Gameweek lookahead – has been refreshed in the last few days.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

