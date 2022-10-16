FPL Gameweek 11: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches on one screen.
As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.
SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Team
|Total
|West Ham United
|25
|Aston Villa
|18
|Leeds United
|16
|Manchester City
|16
|Manchester United
|15
|Liverpool
|13
|Southampton
|10
|Arsenal
|9
|Newcastle United
|9
|Chelsea
|8
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Team
|Total
|Liverpool
|2.04
|Leeds United
|1.86
|Aston Villa
|1.76
|West Ham United
|1.45
|Chelsea
|1.10
|Manchester City
|0.94
|Manchester United
|0.91
|Newcastle United
|0.88
|Arsenal
|0.54
|Southampton
|0.44
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
|Liverpool
|1 – 0
|Manchester City
|Southampton
|1 – 1
|West Ham United
|Manchester United
|0 – 0
|Newcastle United
|Leeds United
|0 – 1
|Arsenal
|Aston Villa
|0 – 2
|Chelsea
What do you think?
Maddison and Cancelo
For (free)
Salah and Toti
Gives me:
Pope
Trippier Toti Sess Doherty
Salah (cap) Zaha Bailey
Kane Mitrovic
Bench: Haaland Foden Martinelli Patterson
Probably -4 next week to get Cancelo back in, Zaha and Patterson