Scoreboard October 16

FPL Gameweek 11: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
West Ham United25
Aston Villa18
Leeds United16
Manchester City16
Manchester United15
Liverpool13
Southampton10
Arsenal9
Newcastle United9
Chelsea8
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
TeamTotal
Liverpool2.04
Leeds United1.86
Aston Villa1.76
West Ham United1.45
Chelsea1.10
Manchester City0.94
Manchester United0.91
Newcastle United0.88
Arsenal0.54
Southampton0.44
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Liverpool1 – 0Manchester City
Southampton 1 – 1West Ham United
Manchester United0 – 0Newcastle United
Leeds United0 – 1Arsenal
Aston Villa0 – 2Chelsea

  1. Mizzzza
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    What do you think?

    Maddison and Cancelo
    For (free)
    Salah and Toti

    Gives me:
    Pope
    Trippier Toti Sess Doherty
    Salah (cap) Zaha Bailey
    Kane Mitrovic

    Bench: Haaland Foden Martinelli Patterson

    Probably -4 next week to get Cancelo back in, Zaha and Patterson

    
  2. Kantelele
    14 mins ago

    Will Maddison keep his price tonight ?

    
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      down 79% with about 5 hrs to go

      
  3. DandyDon
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Do you think putting out 10 with N Williams and J Murphy is OK (for a -4). Or FH?
    Two transfers would be James and Maddison to Salah and Gomez.

    
    1. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      FH would allow me to bring in Trossard, Zaha, Mount and Nunez in addition as well as maybe doubling on the Palace defence.

      
    2. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Save your FH

      
  4. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Until world cup which would you prefer:

    A - salah solanke taa
    B - trossard Kane vvd (trossard to saka next week)

    
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Very close. Could go either way. I would say A just

      
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        b if captain is not being considered

        
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It’s a good point. Captain is to be taken into account as would be salah vs Kane this week and would probably captain salah vs forest in 13. Don’t think I’ll captain Kane over haaland

          
      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        
  5. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Any chance Nunez starts on Wednesday?

    
    1. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Good chance with Jota and Diaz injured

      
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      If Jota is hurt

      
  6. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Patterson to Webster/Guehi worth a hit? Have Cancelo Trippier Kilman Neco

    
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Otherwise blank?

      
      1. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes

        
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Then yes. Either. Guehi as cheaper

          
  7. GW11 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 11.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Awful. -44% rank drop.

      
    2. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Rough… wildcarded and benched guehi and Andreas. Got in Madison. Lost salah. Switched mount to Zaha last minute.

      Smooth. Captained Kane. Brought in Kepa

      
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pretty good. Kepa the hero. 54 points which ended up being pretty good, green arrow up to 339 rank

      Saved a transfer so now weighing up losing Kane to get salah

      
    4. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Smooth: Doherty transfer returned and Andreas in off the bench.

      Rough: No goals or assists other than Andreas and a big fall out of the top 10k.

      Onwards and upwards with the WC!

      
    5. The 12th Man
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      34 points. Say no more!

      
    6. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Smooth: Immediate returns from Solanke.
      Rough: I own Pickford.

      
  8. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any opinions please, I think I have to move before price changes tonight so feedback is welcome 🙂

    Pope
    James*, Cucurella, Trippier, Neco
    Maddison*, Andreas, Longstaff
    Scamacca

    Ward, Cancelo, Martinelli, KDB, Jesus, Haaland...

    a) James, Maddi, KDB > Guehi, Bowen, Salah (-4) leaves 3.4 ITB (play 10)
    b) James, KDB, Jesus > Guehi, Bowen, Kane (-4) leaves 4.5 ITB (play 10)
    c) James, Maddi, KDB, Jesus > Guehi, Bowen, Salah, Kane (-8) leaves 0.0 ITB (play 11)
    d) James, Maddi, KDB, Jesus > Guehi, Mount, Salah, Kane (-8) leaves 0.6 ITB (play 11)
    e) Other thoughts...?

    GW13;
    a) = Longstaff > 7.8MID or Neco > Trent w/ 0.3 ITB
    b) = Longstaff > Foden w/ 0.6 ITB
    c) = Roll FT?
    d) = Kane & Longstaff > Jesus & Foden (-4) w/ 0.1 ITB

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      C C

      
      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Appreciate the feedback. If I do C I REALLY need a Jesus YC in GW13 & a Foden blank to know that's paid off I reckon.

        
  9. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    how many hours till price changes?

    
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      4hrs 36mins

      
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        thanks mate so Maddison needs 33435 more NTI that is 7K+ per hour and unless there is a surge before the deadline he might hold one more day

        I plan to go to bed early today so hope people are sensible and just wait for the press conferences

        
        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I really need to sleep but I'm considering transfers around the following;

          James, Guehi, Maddison, KDB, Bowen, Salah, Mount, Kane, Jesus so I kinda need to make up my mind now or sit and get tired all night

          
    2. Bounce
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Approximately 4 hours and 20 minutes.

      
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        thanks mate, what do you think about my math above?

        
  10. Bounce
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thinking of using my Free Hit. I've currently only got 8 players for GW12 and 1FT and no way of getting Salah as I don't want to sell Haaland or Kane. What would you do?

    A. 9 players, with 1 FT (No Salah)
    B. 10 players, with -4 (No Salah)
    C. 11 players, with -8 (No Salah)
    D. 11 players, with FH (Salah captain)

    
    1. Redranger
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      B probably, but obviously depends on the players you have.

      
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      
  11. Redranger
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Do we think Neco will keep his place next game? Or worth using a FT to replace with Guehi?

    
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Only if Aurier is unfit to start, I think.

      
  12. Kantelele
    9 mins ago

    Who will be playing now on the left wing in Liverpool ? Carvalho ? Nunez ?

    
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If they stick to this 442 which helps salah (and Bobby) more likely Carvalho

      
  13. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Kane. Madison to Salah. Mitro -4?

    
  14. 03farmboy
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Almiron or Bruno.G???

    
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno

      
  15. donbagino
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Who would you advice to replace James for upcoming 2-3 GW (max 5.0 def). I'm with Cancelo, Trippier, Coufal and Neco.

    
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I think Gomez gets two games at least

      
  16. Pringle
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Still got WC. What do you think about the following for free:

    Cancelo + Maddison —> Salah + Schar

    
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good - presume wc next week

      
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I would. Good moves with WC in hand.

      
      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Isn’t Dunk more likely to get a sheet or even Gomez? If wildcarding

        
  17. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is KDB to Salah for a hit worth it? Would then have Salah until the World Cup and only 2 City players

    
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It’s fine. Surely a way to get whichever of Foden or Cancelo you don’t have?

      
  18. tristanabc
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Trossard worth a (-4) to play 11 rather than 10 if planning to sell for Foden in gw13?

    
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Would you captain him?

      
      1. tristanabc
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No, captain Salah probably.

        
    2. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      probably yes.

      
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Sure Yes

      
  19. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Sorry been out all day but struggling to decide on best forward for GW12? Is Darwin given only sub today?

    
    1. Fefguero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Id much rather firmino

      
      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I agree. However I think Darwin and Bobby play one game each in next two

        
  20. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Anyone making trades like james and maddy early to avoid losing value??

    
  21. Meechoo115
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Right just took a -4. How am I looking?

    Kepa
    Guehi. Jonny. Romero. Trippier
    Salah c. Trossard. Zaha. Andreas
    Darwin. Mitro

    Ward. Haaaland. Cancelo. Martinelli

    
  22. SirWenger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Is MacAllister still an option to rotate with Andreas?

    
    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yep

      
  23. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    just now

    My Team for GW 13
    GTG ?
    Guaita (Ward)
    Kilman Justin Tripper ( Dunk Guéhi)
    Salah Foden Bowen Zaha (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Solanke

    

