FPL Gameweek 12 live team news: Tuesday updates

We’ve got more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news for you in this live article, with press conferences from 10 Premier League managers to come before tonight’s Gameweek 12 deadline.

Jesse Marsch, Steven Gerrard and Marco Silva won’t speak to the media until Wednesday, however, so we won’t have the latest injury news from Leeds United, Aston Villa and Fulham until after the FPL deadline has passed.

Five more top-flight bosses held pressers on Monday and you can read the key quotes from those managers via the below link:

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 12 team news: Updates from Monday’s pressers

KEY UPDATES

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Press Conference Times (Tuesday) ⏰



🍬 Lampard: 9.30am

⚫️ Howe: 10am

⚒️ Moyes: 10.30am

😇 Hasenhüttl: 11am

🍒 O'Neil: 1pm

🐝 Frank: 1.30pm

🧿 Potter: 1.30pm

🦊 Rodgers: 1.30pm

🔴 Klopp: 1.30pm

👹 ten Hag: 3.45pm



What news are you hoping to hear today? 👂#FFScout | #FPL pic.twitter.com/EzXX0AvvSE October 18, 2022

CLUB BY CLUB

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday that Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup with the calf injury he picked up in the win over Manchester City.

The Portugal international will be out for “months” but there’s no exact timeframe for his return.

“Really not good news about Diogo – yes, he will miss the World Cup. Pretty serious injury, in the calf muscle. Now we have to recover, the process starts.” – Jurgen Klopp

The Liverpool boss was also asked about the prospect of rotating his side, given the Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday turnaround:

“We need to have a look at that, in general, which we always try [to do]. If we can consider it, line-up-wise, then we will do that. We will see how the boys feel today when they come in, it’s now the second day after the game. “We are used to intense periods, so not the biggest difference, but it’s clear: full energy will be required again against West Ham.” – Jurgen Klopp

As for the rest of his injured contingent, none are expected back for Gameweek 12.

Luis Diaz (knee) and Arthur Melo (muscle) are longer-term absentees and Joel Matip (calf) is still “a little bit away”, while Ibrahima Konate (muscle) will resume training this weekend.

Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all in training but lacking match fitness.

“I think all the other players who started the [City] game are available again. “Curtis was on the bench, it was clear we will not bring him on, we just had space. He needs further training until he’s really available. He could be a step closer now after two days but didn’t train yesterday, so maybe half a step! “Oxlade is getting closer, yesterday full team training but needs time. “Naby is now in parts of team training. “Ibou not in team training but will not be that long, will maybe be out 10 days [from the original injury date] until he can start training again. Maybe Saturday he is back in team training. “Joel, still a little bit away and of course, Luis as well, not even close.” – Jurgen Klopp

CHELSEA

Graham Potter confirmed on Tuesday that Thiago Silva was injury-free heading into the trip to Brentford but added that the veteran’s recovery would have to be assessed with the quick turnaround in games.

“Obviously, 24/48 hours, [we need to] just make sure the recovery’s right for him. But no problems injury-wise, it’s just the recovery.” – Graham Potter on Thiago Silva

Reece James (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee) and N’Golo Kante (hamstring) are all medium-term absentees but Potter did reveal that the Blues had “no problems from the weekend”.

Asked about Kepa Arrizabalaga, Potter said:

“I’ve been really impressed with his character, his personality. Very professional, understands the game really well, takes responsibility. It’s nice when those people get the reward for their hard work and effort. “I always think that it’s better to let football decide. Kepa has done really well. He’s been supported fantastically by Edou [Mendy] and Betts [Marcus Bettinelli]. They provide good competition but I think Kepa’s form is really pleasing to everybody – especially him. It’s nice that we’ve got competition in that area.” – Graham Potter on Kepa Arrizabalaga

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe ruled Alexander Isak (thigh) out until December in Tuesday’s presser but said the club “hope” that Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) will return before the World Cup break.

Both players have suffered recurrences of their respective injuries over the last week.

“Alex, we don’t think we’ll see again before the World Cup. Unfortunately he has suffered a setback on his thigh. “Maxi’s had a very, very minor irritation to his hamstring but it’s the third time that has happened, so although it is a very minor injury, because of the reoccurrence we might have to be very careful with his timescales, but we hope to see him before the World Cup break.” “Touch wood we haven’t had any fresh injuries for a while, I think the problem here is when you have recurring injuries. They’re a double hammer blow for us because you’re always going to get fresh injuries but if you don’t get your injuries back that you’ve had, the situation can look difficult. That’s on us as a medical team and as a sports-science team to make sure that doesn’t happen.” – Eddie Howe

Karl Darlow (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee) and Matt Ritchie (calf) are all still absent, while Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) was back on the bench in Gameweek 11 but will only be used in an “emergency” right now.

Fabian Schar (foot) should be fine, meanwhile.

“Fabian is fine. He’s been nursing a foot injury for a while now, this is a long-term thing. He’s managed it very well. It just sort of reared its head a little bit towards the end of the game, but I think he’ll be fine. “We’re assessing everybody. When you have the three-game weeks, as we’re in the middle of now, every day you wake up and the players will feel better for a night’s sleep. Hopefully, everyone will be okay, but we’re waiting to see. “[Regarding Shelvey], I think the key thing is his training, so we are continuing to work him very hard. He’s still in the process, and very early stages, of coming back, so he would only enter the pitch at the moment in an absolute emergency for us. We’re building his load, rebuilding his training time, but he’s looking really good and he’s done very well – to this point, he’s as fit as I’ve seen him to be honest, so he’s in a great place but we just want to be careful with him in the latter stages of his injury. “It’s going well for [Karl Darlow]. He’s on the grass with the goalkeepers, not necessarily full training but he’s in, again, the latter stages of his recovery, so there’s positive signs for Karl.” – Eddie Howe

WEST HAM UNITED

Nayef Aguerd (ankle) and Maxwel Cornet (calf) remain out, while Kurt Zouma (illness) and Craig Dawson (dead leg) remain doubts after they missed the draw with Southampton on Sunday.

David Moyes said that Zouma had done a bit of training but didn’t know whether it would be enough for him to be passed fit for the Liverpool game.

“It’s really good news that he is on his way back because we brought him in as a key player for us and then he gets injured in the first pre-season game. “He’s started training, he’s not fully integrated yet, but he is getting closer to playing. “I think he’ll definitely feature before the World Cup. I couldn’t tell you if it’s a week’s time, two week’s time quite yet because he’s had no match practise and has not been involved in the Premier League yet. I think it’s more likely that we’ll look to get him games in Europe or under-23 games before we start considering him for the Premier League.” – David Moyes on Nayef Aguerd

EVERTON

Anthony Gordon is available after a one-match ban and Mason Holgate (knee) is back in the squad after a return to training but Nathan Patterson (knee), Andros Townsend (knee), Ben Godfrey (leg) and Yerry Mina (calf) are all out of the trip to Newcastle.

“Yerry had a small issue in his rehab last week so he won’t be [involved]. Mason is in the squad. Ben Godfrey is also on the training pitches, early stages but good to see.” – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard also said in Tuesday’s presser that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is edging closer to a start.

“We’ve got to be careful with Dominic coming back, in terms of training, making sure that we gradually bring him in but as quick as possible. It’s a fine balance, that one. But he’s certainly getting to the stage, when you think that we’ve got two games in three days coming up, where hopefully we can get more minutes out of him.” – Frank Lampard

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers confirmed that Foxes captain Jonny Evans (calf) will not be available to play on Thursday and will be assessed again ahead of Gameweek 13.

Caglar Söyüncü is also out with a knee injury, while James Maddison serves a one-match ban.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank confirmed that Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) and Pontus Jansson (hamstring) will be out of action until after the World Cup.

Christian Norgaard (Achilles) is nearing a return, at least, but remains sidelined.

“Unfortunately it’s not a short-term [injury for Hickey]. He will be out until the World Cup as well. He twisted his ankle and the ligament has been damaged. “Strakosha is out for a longer period with that ankle injury. Pontus is also out for a longer period. Both of them are likely to be out until the World Cup. “Christian Norgaard is running more so he is getting closer.” – Thomas Frank

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento (knee) and Romeo Lavia (muscle) remain out, while Armel Bella-Kotchap is also now on the sidelines after he dislocated his shoulder in the draw with West Ham.

Lavia should return to team training later this week.

Theo Walcott missed Sunday’s match through illness when on the cusp of a rare start but could come back into contention on Wednesday, while Ibrahima Diallo is the latest player to feel “unwell” and will have to be assessed.

“We had only Theo out for the weekend because he was getting ill suddenly on Sunday morning. Should come in today and we’ll see how it is. “He was maybe starting at the weekend and suddenly dropped out in the morning.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BOURNEMOUTH

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Cherries ahead of their clash with Southampton but Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Loanee Jack Stephens is ineligible to face his parent club, meanwhile.