FPL Gameweek 12 team reveals: Lateriser, Zophar, Sonaldo, Pras + Tom

With tonight’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline following hot on the heels of Gameweek 11, we’re trying to cram in as much content as possible before this evening.

So our regular team reveals this week take the form of an ‘all-in-one’, with five of our top contributors sharing their Gameweek 12 plans and transfers in this article.

Premium Members can read their thoughts below.

LATERISER

Three-time top 200 finisher and two-time champion of India

With such a short turnaround, I have to wait for injury news. Problems include Anthony Martial (£6.8m), James Maddison (£8.2m), Nathan Patterson (£4.0m) and having three players from Arsenal and Manchester City.

I currently have nine players if Martial is fit and eight if he isn’t. I think I will likely replace Maddison with either Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) or Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m). I’m not comfortable with having a one-week punt and these two seem like decent medium-term picks in this price bracket.

I think Rashford has improved this season and have noticed he’s at the end of everything that Manchester United do. There is a slight fear of rotation though, with him competing with Jadon Sancho (£7.3m) and Antony (£7.6m). If Martial is out, I am looking at a possible Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) punt, as he has tremendous upside and could benefit from the injuries to Liverpool team-mates.