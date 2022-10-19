213
SoRare October 19

Everything you need to know about Sorare tournaments

Continuing the beginner’s guides to Sorare, it’s time to turn our attention to the tournaments.

We’ve once again enlisted the services of our regular Sorare writer, MDJ, to talk us through the basics.

Sorare does something pretty special with the cards that you collect on the platform. Rather than the cards just sitting in your gallery, you can use them to enter tournaments to show off your football knowledge, win prizes and enhance your experience of watching games.

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably already played at least one fantasy football game before (probably FPL) so you immediately understand the basic concept – pick players, watch them score points and climb the leaderboard.

Sorare takes this to a whole other level with a unique scoring matrix that gives real-time scoring based on pretty much every single action you see in a game, and tournaments covering leagues from across the whole world, all week long. 

The scoring matrix

Understanding the scoring is the first step if you want to compete in tournaments. There are two elements that make up a player score – the decisive score and all-around points. The most a player can score is 100, the least is zero. 

Decisive score

The big actions in a game contribute to the player’s decisive score – goals, assists, red cards, giving away a penalty, that sort of thing. This score works like a ladder, with players starting on a base score of 35 points (or 25 if a sub) and going up or down the ladder in specific increments based on these big actions. 

All-around points

Players also get points for the smaller actions in the game – passes, tackles, interceptions and pretty much anything else you can think of. This ensures that all players have a chance to score big, even those that aren’t regularly putting the ball in the back of the net. 

The player’s all-around score is added to their decisive score to give their total score for the game. 

We’ll go into more detail about the scoring in a future article as there is a lot more to unpack!

The tournaments

So you know a little about how the scoring works, what about the tournament structure?

There are many different levels and types of tournament to enter in Sorare, unlocked by holding different card scarcities, as we covered last time. All tournaments require you to enter a five-a-side team, comprised of a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward and one other outfield player.

Tournaments are divided by card scarcity and split into regional leagues, global leagues and a few special tournaments with very specific entry requirements. Each tournament takes place over a period of four or five days, either over the weekend or during midweek, so there is always something to get involved in.

Beginner tournaments – Casual and Academy

The Casual tournament is for Common cards only, meaning anyone can play. All participants win a prize – generally a Common card but if you’re lucky enough to finish in the top 100 you’ll bag yourself a Limited instead.

The Academy tournaments are also aimed at beginners and follow a progression system from novice up to advanced. As you progress, you can add more Limited cards to your gallery and open up the higher level tournaments below.

Anything goes – All Star and U23s

The All Star tournaments are open to all players, across all leagues, and are the most competitive to enter. The All Star Rare tournament is the only tournament that offers a reward for beating a point score as well as beating your opponents, making it particularly appealing for beginners.

The Under 23 tournaments also include all leagues but are restricted to players aged 23 or under on 1st July 2022. Plus there is a Unique tournament that is open to all leagues but you must have five Unique cards to participate.

Other tournaments

You can also line up your cards in:

  • Champion Europe: Open to players from top flight teams in the top five European football leagues.
  • Challenger Europe: Open to players from European teams outside of the top five, such as Portuguese Liga, Eredivisie, Belgium Pro League and Scottish Premiership. 
  • Second Division Europe: Open to players from teams in the second flight of the top five European football leagues.
  • America: Open to players from teams in the American leagues including the MLS, Liga MX and South American leagues.
  • Asia: Open to players from teams in the J League, K League and Chinese Super League.
  • Kickoff, Underdog and Specialist: These tournaments have specific entry requirements linked to average player scores and how many players you can stack from the same team.
  • Legends: These are open to Legends cards only.

With so many different tournament modes, across all the different scarcities, there can be as many as 50 different tournaments running in a Gameweek, so there really is something for everyone. 

Next gameweek

The next Gameweek begins on Friday at 11am, so you’ve got plenty of time to start researching your teams. 

Remember, if you’re not ready to try the full Sorare experience yet, we’d be happy to welcome you to our free-to-play Sorare Academy. Just pop over to https://www.sorare.academy/ and set your team there. 

Best of luck for this Gameweek!

