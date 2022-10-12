100
SoRare October 12

What is Sorare? The ultimate Sorare beginner’s guide

100 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

You may have been playing our still-free-to-play Sorare Academy for a while but perhaps you’re yet to dip your toes into the main Sorare game. If so, we’re here to help! 

Over the coming weeks, we’re going to go back to basics and give you all the tools you need to get started on your Sorare journey.

Let’s start at the very beginning with our regular Sorare writer, MDJ

What is Sorare?

Sorare is a global sports game and entertainment platform, where you can buy, sell and trade digital player cards, and use them in free-to-play games to win prizes. 

You might think of it like a modern version of the sticker album we all grew up with, where you can collect cards of your favourite players. And, as well as owning the cards, you can show off your football skills by entering them in tournaments against other Sorare managers from all around the globe. 

With four years’ experience under their belts, licences for over 300 different football clubs and the company valued at over $4.3bn, this is an established platform with big plans for the future – driven by their passion for sport.

Collect

Image

Each Sorare card is unique and belongs to the person who owns it in the game, thanks to some clever use of blockchain technology. Any cards you acquire go into your Sorare gallery. 

You can buy or sell the cards in your gallery at any time. Sorare operates auctions of new cards and there is a transfer market where you can buy cards from, or sell them to, other Sorare users (or ‘managers’ as they are called in the game). The price of the cards varies according to supply and demand and, as you’d expect, the better a player performs, the more his card is in demand and his price increases, and vice versa.

Sorare cards are collectibles in their own right, so their value can also be influenced by things like the serial number or the rarity of the card. 

Play

Image

Sorare offers a free-to-play fantasy football game where you can compose a team of five players and compete against other managers.

Each team must consist of a goalkeeper, a defender, a midfielder, an attacker and an extra outfield player of your choice. Cards can be used in only one tournament at a time but can be used over and over again – they never expire.

You can take your pick from various different tournaments with different entry requirements, such as having a team of players under 23, or players who play in the top five European leagues, meaning there are many ways to play the game.

The scoring is designed to be deeper than many other fantasy games, yet still intuitive. Players score between 0-100 depending on their contribution in the game, with actions like goals and assists scoring highly, and their all-around contribution to the game also being counted. The scoring matrix is public so if you’re a real stats nerd, there is plenty to dig into. 

When you first join, Sorare offers you some free cards to get you started and points you towards a beginners’ academy tournament as a first step towards learning the game rules. Succeeding in this will unlock more advanced tournaments.

Win

There are two Gameweeks per week on Sorare, covering the midweek and weekend fixtures. So that means two chances to win each week and rarely a dull moment. Even international fixtures count towards player scores, so no more dreading the international break!

For the most part, you’ll find yourself playing against other managers for prizes. If your team of five players can outscore the majority of the other teams, you’ll find yourself in a winning spot. A few tournaments also offer a ‘beat the game’ option where you can be rewarded for beating a particular score.

Win a tournament and a new card will drop into your Sorare gallery. This will be revealed to you at the end of the Gameweek – an exciting moment for any Sorare manager! You then have a decision to make: do you keep the player and use him in future tournaments, or put him up for sale so you can raise funds for someone else? Your game, your call!

GET STARTED ON SORARE

That’s probably enough for you to chew over for now but we’ll be back later in the week for a deep dive on the different types of card you can find on Sorare.

And as always, don’t forget you can play our own Sorare Academy every weekend for free. All you need is a Sorare account and you’re good to go. Go here to give it a try!

18+ | #ad

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

100 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    GW12 is going to be a complete disaster.

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      My only hope to shoot up in the rankings

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      But most of it will wallow in it together at least.

      Open Controls
  2. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Captain Sane or keep it on Bappe

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Not Bappe. He was brutal on Eastenders years ago and I doubt he's any good at football.

      Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      I'm not even sure Sane starts.

      Open Controls
  3. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Who would you rather have this week? Kane (EVE) or KDB (liv)?

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      KDB for this week only

      Open Controls
    2. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Kane, by a margin

      Open Controls
      1. Slartibartfast
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        A big margin or a little margin?

        Open Controls
        1. Eddie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Tiny one

          Open Controls
    3. tsintisin
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    4. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    5. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Kane.

      Open Controls
    6. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 53 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    7. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      3-3. Guess I'll be flipping a coin.

      Open Controls
  4. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    This week only KDB.

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
  5. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Since the 16/17 season, when Kane has scored vs Everton, it’s always been 2+ goals. He has 13 goals in 15 games against them. Really thinking about captaining him as a differential.

    In other words, Kane will blank and haaland will score a hat trick.

    Open Controls
  6. Steve McCroskey
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Does anyone actually use this Sorare platform? Just looks like another NFT-style money for old rope scheme.

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      I like the sound of a free-to-play game using non-existent cards in tournaments where the prize is nothing. This seems like a reasonable way to spend my time and money. And they are worth 4bn so obviously legit and not up to anything dodgy.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve McCroskey
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Started typing out a response before realising your post was sarcasm. Took me way too long.

        I need to go to bed earlier.

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          You picked the wrong day to quit sniffing glue

          Open Controls
      2. Noisy Neighbour
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        But you don’t have to spend any money, so it’s no more a waste of time than FPL.

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      More spoon feeding gambling & gaming site no doubt.

      Open Controls
  7. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Good to save ft here? 0.1itb WC available

    Ward
    Cancelo Trippier James
    KDB Maddison Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Pope Andreas Schär Neco

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      GTG if James is fit.

      Open Controls
  8. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Similar UCL captain dilemma...

    Keep the armband on Mbappe (18pts)?
    Or switch to:
    A. Lewandowski (INT)
    B. Kvaratskheila (AJX)

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Tough call, the sensible decision would be to keep.

      However, I (maybe not you) don't mind punts and could go with Lewandowski (c).
      Bookmakers suggest 8/13 to score anytime, doesn't mean he will though.

      Open Controls
  9. acidicleo
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Hello friends.
    Are there any changes in chips this year?
    I note the first WC has to be used way before halfway stage of the season and more importantly before World Cup break.
    Is there any extra WC this season?
    I don't know how the first WC can be useful for most people. I haven't used mine yet.

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Most places are buying pre-cut chips these days. Pure laziness, which will eventually put the potato peeler industry on its knees. Two local peeler factories near me have vanished already. Shocking.

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 hours ago

        🙂 He He...

        Open Controls
  10. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Whats the correct bench order here?

    A) Castagne (CRY H)
    B) Andreas (Bou H)
    C) Jonny (NFO H)

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      B, C, A?

      Open Controls
  11. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is Foden going to be the first-ever player this season to double rise in a single GW? Looks like he will.

    Pissed as he is my target in GW 13

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      He might drop once when the casuals take him out when they see the blank (hopefully).

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        Here is hope, here is hope

        Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Pretty sure there have been others that have double-risen, Rodrigo I think did?

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Yep, Rodrigo did twice. Martinelli, Maddison and Trippier have as well.

        Open Controls
      2. Guru Mediation
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        This. Rodrigo was the first ever ever this season

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Correct. In the entire history of this season, Rodrigo was the absolute first.

          Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Other players have double risen.

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Auba did x3 a couple of years ago & Son has as well

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Long before the annals of history even began

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          I don't recall any of the players rising twice this season, in the past we had 0.3m rise regularly now it is science fiction.

          I am not so sure about Rodrigo but Martinelli, Maddison, and Trippier have not risen twice in one GW

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 15 mins ago

            Yes they have. You can see their price history every GW on the FPL site.

            Open Controls
            1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
              • 13 Years
              4 hours, 14 mins ago

              thanks, I'll research it

              Open Controls
              1. I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 hours, 10 mins ago

                Maybe Trippier hasn't, forgot about the GW7 cancellations, but Martinelli GW2 to 3 and Maddison GW9 to 10.

                Open Controls
  12. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    After Neymar (c) failed, who to captain for UCL today:

    a) Kimmich
    b) Mazeroui
    c) Evanilson, Uribe (Porto player)

    Pretty much the difference between a) and b) is whether a Bayern clean-sheet or Kimmich assist is more likely.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      6 minutes left... any input is helpful.

      Open Controls
  13. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    AFTV
    @fplbhuna
    ·
    1h
    We are hearing Gabriel Jesus has picked up a muscular injury and is the reason for him not taking part in training today… not thought to be serious and he remains in consideration for this weekend.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Isn't FPL Bhuna a troll?

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Ignore anything Bhuna says, a "jokester" that changes his profile pic and name to imitate others to wind people up

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Sounds like a fun and interesting character. Does he have a Patreon by any chance?

        Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      There are some people who also are trolls, and there are some trolls who also are humans. This bhuna guy is the latter.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Come to Norway. We have trolls that are just trolls, yet probably still more human than Bhuna

        Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Please don’t post links or news from this person on this site

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Thanks lads, I didn't know... Unfollowed fast

        Open Controls
        1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          His job is to deceive people and make them transfer players out with fake news and somehow thinks it’s funny

          A really nasty piece of work

          Open Controls
  14. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Waiting for news but seen suggested James injury isn't serious and maybe a week or 2

    Can't see him starying this weekend and must be a doubt for gw12 - so feels like a reluctant sell right now

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      When he comes back surely he needs minutes for the wc

      But still have a feeling he will be rotated by potter

      Not sure he’s as great prospect under potter if he’s at risk of further rotation

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      If it’s one or two weeks them he realistically misses 11,12,13 … definite sell. Especially with the blank in 12 causing many of us issues.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Shame

        Open Controls
  15. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    KDB Maddison Martinelli.....

    Will be benching KDB and Martinelli in gw12

    Who would you have as a 4th mid for the next few weeks?

    Bowen? Trossard? Almiron? Anthony?

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      If I could get him I'd have Zaha.

      Open Controls
  16. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    What's the percentage of casuals in the game?

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Impossible to know. I'd guess 80-90% with a strong chance of way off the mark.

      Open Controls
      1. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Must've taken some complex algorithm to get to that number

        Open Controls
        1. syke63
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          No idea what you mean by that. My guess is that you're being a d!C'mon to someone who took the time to reply to your comment. Grow up.

          Open Controls
          1. GOTHAM City F.C.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            Sorry I thought your reply was funny, I was kidding at least.

            Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      No idea but you are in the next village to me in the midlands 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      No way to know this for sure, but given how the game has become casual friendly lately, I'm assuming the number is quite high.

      Open Controls
      1. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        If top 100k is as tough as 10k few years ago then it's not exactly casuals who are growing is it. Sounds like more managers are a lot more involved throughout the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          I’d agree with that ..l I’ve even noticed it in some of my mini leagues this season

          Open Controls
    4. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Locate all YT/Patreon channels as well as all help sites like this one and add together their subscribers and subtract that number from the total number of FPL accounts. Should be pretty close mate.

      Open Controls
      1. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Are we calling informed as casuals?

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Yurt

          Open Controls
    5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      Quite large and also a high percentage of duplicate teams

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        Ah yes, the duplicates. Nothing worse than a serial duplicator. The worst kind of individual.

        Open Controls
      2. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Guess an entry fee should help in reducing the duplicates.

        Open Controls
  17. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Shift captaincy from mbappe to sane?

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Same question here. My initial thought was yes, but Bayern are missing a number of players so it might not be such a goal fest?

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        My other options are jutgla & Zielinski

        Open Controls
    2. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Risk 9 points to gain approximate range of 0 to 14 points , depending on whether he actually plays and or if he's taken off early?

      Open Controls
  18. Millie7
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Guaita
    James TAA Cancelo Trippier
    Trossard KDB Madisson Zaha Gross
    Haaland Mitro

    Ward Guehi Andreas Greenwood

    1FT

    TAA out for who??

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Have you considered Andy Robertson mate? Good shout imo.

      Open Controls
      1. POGBAZOOKA06
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Robertson terrible pick imo. Maguire good shout

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 14 mins ago

          Is that the guy who always looks like he's just been told that his pet cat has eaten his pet rat which had just eaten his pet gerbil?

          Open Controls
  19. Robertson-Walker metric
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    I don't want to replace Mitrovic but I am considering Son+Mitrovic->Kane+Trossard. I have 2 FT. Is it worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      If Mitrovic is out then yes.

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Watch Son tonight first

      Open Controls
  20. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Looking to get Trossard in for Gw 12, would be good this week also, but can't really justify transferring out any of these:

    Foden. Martinelli. Bowen. Maddison Zaha

    Thoughts/suggestions ?

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Just take out Foden gw12

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours ago

      Yeah can't sell any of those this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Rough plan :

        GW 11 save ft
        Gw 12 Mitro/Foden/Perisic to Darwin/Trossard/Brighton defender
        Gw 13 either Saka or Foden back in
        Gw 14 see above

        That gives :
        Tross vs NOF, gw 12
        Darwin vs NOF gw 13
        Saka vs NOF gw 14

        Open Controls
        1. Prawnsandwich
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Maybe Anthony GW 15 onwards

          Open Controls
  21. Millie7
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Guaita
    James TAA Cancelo Trippier
    Trossard KDB Madisson Zaha Gross
    Haaland Mitro

    Ward Guehi Andreas Greenwood

    1FT

    TAA out or anything else more pressing?

    Open Controls
  22. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    1FT.

    Kane in for Mitro?

    Guaita
    Cancelo Trippier Kilman
    Salah Maddison Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    Ward Andreas James Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Millie7
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.