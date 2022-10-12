What is Sorare? The ultimate Sorare beginner’s guide

Sponsored by Sorare

You may have been playing our still-free-to-play Sorare Academy for a while but perhaps you’re yet to dip your toes into the main Sorare game. If so, we’re here to help!

Over the coming weeks, we’re going to go back to basics and give you all the tools you need to get started on your Sorare journey.

Let’s start at the very beginning with our regular Sorare writer, MDJ…

What is Sorare?

Sorare is a global sports game and entertainment platform, where you can buy, sell and trade digital player cards, and use them in free-to-play games to win prizes.

You might think of it like a modern version of the sticker album we all grew up with, where you can collect cards of your favourite players. And, as well as owning the cards, you can show off your football skills by entering them in tournaments against other Sorare managers from all around the globe.

With four years’ experience under their belts, licences for over 300 different football clubs and the company valued at over $4.3bn, this is an established platform with big plans for the future – driven by their passion for sport.

Collect

Each Sorare card is unique and belongs to the person who owns it in the game, thanks to some clever use of blockchain technology. Any cards you acquire go into your Sorare gallery.

You can buy or sell the cards in your gallery at any time. Sorare operates auctions of new cards and there is a transfer market where you can buy cards from, or sell them to, other Sorare users (or ‘managers’ as they are called in the game). The price of the cards varies according to supply and demand and, as you’d expect, the better a player performs, the more his card is in demand and his price increases, and vice versa.

Sorare cards are collectibles in their own right, so their value can also be influenced by things like the serial number or the rarity of the card.

Play

Sorare offers a free-to-play fantasy football game where you can compose a team of five players and compete against other managers.

Each team must consist of a goalkeeper, a defender, a midfielder, an attacker and an extra outfield player of your choice. Cards can be used in only one tournament at a time but can be used over and over again – they never expire.



You can take your pick from various different tournaments with different entry requirements, such as having a team of players under 23, or players who play in the top five European leagues, meaning there are many ways to play the game.

The scoring is designed to be deeper than many other fantasy games, yet still intuitive. Players score between 0-100 depending on their contribution in the game, with actions like goals and assists scoring highly, and their all-around contribution to the game also being counted. The scoring matrix is public so if you’re a real stats nerd, there is plenty to dig into.

When you first join, Sorare offers you some free cards to get you started and points you towards a beginners’ academy tournament as a first step towards learning the game rules. Succeeding in this will unlock more advanced tournaments.

Win

There are two Gameweeks per week on Sorare, covering the midweek and weekend fixtures. So that means two chances to win each week and rarely a dull moment. Even international fixtures count towards player scores, so no more dreading the international break!

For the most part, you’ll find yourself playing against other managers for prizes. If your team of five players can outscore the majority of the other teams, you’ll find yourself in a winning spot. A few tournaments also offer a ‘beat the game’ option where you can be rewarded for beating a particular score.

Win a tournament and a new card will drop into your Sorare gallery. This will be revealed to you at the end of the Gameweek – an exciting moment for any Sorare manager! You then have a decision to make: do you keep the player and use him in future tournaments, or put him up for sale so you can raise funds for someone else? Your game, your call!

That’s probably enough for you to chew over for now but we’ll be back later in the week for a deep dive on the different types of card you can find on Sorare.

And as always, don’t forget you can play our own Sorare Academy every weekend for free. All you need is a Sorare account and you’re good to go. Go here to give it a try!

18+ | #ad