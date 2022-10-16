19
SoRare October 16

The beginner’s guide to Sorare cards

19 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

A few days ago, regular contributor MDJ unpacked some of the basics about Sorare. Now it’s time to take a deeper dive into the cards themselves.

So what is a Sorare card?

As you’ll recall, Sorare is a global sports game, where you can buy, sell and trade digital player cards, and use them in free-to-play games to win prizes. 

Most of the cards on the platform are NFTs – non-fungible tokens. If you’re reading this and thinking ‘non-fungible… what?!’, don’t worry! All you really need to know is that this means the cards are unique and can be used and traded across different platforms. So you really do own your Sorare cards, just as if you bought a pack of football stickers to collect or trade with your friends. 

The types of cards

There are five different types of cards on Sorare, ordered by their relative scarcity. 

Common cards (white)

When you first sign up to Sorare, you’ll be given packs of Common cards to play with. These are mainly used to help you get used to the game and are the only cards that are not NFTs, which means they can’t be sold or traded with other Sorare managers.

You’ll use these cards in the beginner tournaments on Sorare – the Casual and Academy tournaments. Doing well in these will win you more cards and help you to take the next step on your Sorare journey to the Limited card tournaments. 

Limited cards (yellow)

Limited cards are the most widely available NFT cards on the platform. Sorare issues (or mints) up to 1,000 of these for each player, per season, although usually much less than that. Limiteds, and all the NFT cards, can be purchased via the new card auctions or from other Sorare managers. 

A scarcity of 1,000 per season may sound like a lot, but when you consider how many people are playing Sorare, and how many tournaments you can enter each week, you’ll quickly realise that the most desirable players can become hard to get hold of. At the other end of the scale, players that are low on form, injured or out of favour can be snapped up really easily, making Limiteds an affordable entry point for new managers. 

Rare cards (red)

Rare cards are limited to a maximum issue of 100 cards per player, per season. Owning these opens up the Rare tournaments, where you will find some of the slightly more experienced managers on the platform. 

This is a popular scarcity and the logical step up for managers who have found their feet on Sorare. 

Super Rare cards (blue)

These cards are, as you would expect, super rare! 

Sorare will only issue a maximum of 10 of these per player, per season, meaning that the best players on the platform can be pretty difficult to get hold of at this scarcity level. 

Holding Super Rare cards opens up the Super Rare tournaments, where some of the most experienced managers play for higher rewards. 

Uniques (black and gold)

As the name would suggest, there is only one unique card issued per player, per season, making the Uniques the most desirable – and difficult to acquire – cards on the platform. 

If you think you can mix with the very best managers on Sorare, the Unique tournaments is where you’ll want to hang out – but it may take you a while to work your way up to that!

Own your game

Any Sorare cards you buy remain usable for life, even if the player transfers to another club (providing they stay within a league covered by Sorare). The cards themselves don’t change once they’ve been minted but you can level them up to make them more powerful in tournaments – something I’ll cover in more detail in a future article. 

You might spot a few cards with a ‘Rookie card’ label (RC) as part of their design. These are young players with their first run of minted cards in their first professional season. 

As well as Rookies, Sorare recently introduced ‘Legends’ cards – cards which represent some of our heroes of the past: Cannavaro, Van Basten, Cruyff, Beckenbauer and more. These are available at each different scarcity level and are used in their own Legends tournaments. 

Card designs change slightly every year, so as you build your collection you might find a preference for the older cards or maybe you want to collect the special addition cards instead? As always, it’s your call but we’ll give you some pointers on what you might want to consider if you’re planning on playing your cards in the Sorare tournaments next week. 

Until then, best of luck for this Gameweek!

TRY SORARE TODAY

18+ | #ad

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

19 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play up Burnley!

    Open Controls
  2. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    No Zouma today

    Open Controls
    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Has covid apparently

      Open Controls
  3. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    So it is an enforced scarcity on something that needn't be scarce. Inspired by crypto currency, I hope they all go the same way.

    Open Controls
  4. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Why the rubbish up top!?

    Open Controls
  5. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Maddison to Trossard is not a good transfer imo if you plan to sell Trossard in 13

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I disagree.

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why? Planning to move to Saka on free transfer in 13 so not seeing the downside

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Are you sure you are going without taking hits till 16?
        Cause if you take a hit then the Trossard transfer is gonna cost you 4 pts and also you may opt to get someone this gw who you want to keep till 16. Maddison can be sold or benched and sold next gw for Saka

        Open Controls
  6. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Amazing about the timing of the article. Just as team news comes out!

    Open Controls
  7. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rashford benched

    Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cucurella starts, as does Ben for anyone who's punted on the spicy chilli

    https://twitter.com/BiRInsights/status/1581612094939885570

    Sterling or RLC at RWB I suppose?

    Open Controls
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Great news for today. Presumably rotation risk for GW12

      Open Controls
  9. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can I please get your early thoughts on this messy team for GW12? WC used, got 1 FT & 1.9 ITB.

    Pope
    Trippier Dunk Neco Emerson*
    Zaha Andreas KDB* Maddison*
    Mitrovic Bamford

    Ward Haaland* Cancelo* Martinelli*

    Currently fielding 8 so I am thinking about a -8 hit:

    KDB, Maddison, Emerson > Salah (C), Trossard, Guehi

    Trossard will become Foden in GW13 with my FT. Thinking the Guehi hit should also work as I wouldn't have to play Dunk (mci, CHE) in GW13 and 14.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Would probably recommend similar moves (albeit that is before seeing today's games).

      Neco or Emerson perhaps depends on how today goes. Maybe Emerson gets the midweek game (but it's vs. Liverpool so...)

      Guehi makes sense this week and beyond because he covers some middling Dunk fixtures (but Dunk's GW15 is better). I might have slight buyers regret on Dunk (I benched him this week anyway) but can see him becoming an Arsneal defender anyway.

      Open Controls
  10. dshv
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Foden to Salah (-4) ???

    Bring back foden on wc13 ??

    Open Controls
  11. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    CR7 starts Eriksen out

    Open Controls
  12. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kepa, Cucurella, Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Sterling, RLC, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Aubameyang

    Open Controls
  13. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Tomiyasu starts

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.