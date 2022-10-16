The beginner’s guide to Sorare cards

Sponsored by Sorare

A few days ago, regular contributor MDJ unpacked some of the basics about Sorare. Now it’s time to take a deeper dive into the cards themselves.

So what is a Sorare card?

As you’ll recall, Sorare is a global sports game, where you can buy, sell and trade digital player cards, and use them in free-to-play games to win prizes.

Most of the cards on the platform are NFTs – non-fungible tokens. If you’re reading this and thinking ‘non-fungible… what?!’, don’t worry! All you really need to know is that this means the cards are unique and can be used and traded across different platforms. So you really do own your Sorare cards, just as if you bought a pack of football stickers to collect or trade with your friends.

The types of cards

There are five different types of cards on Sorare, ordered by their relative scarcity.

Common cards (white)

When you first sign up to Sorare, you’ll be given packs of Common cards to play with. These are mainly used to help you get used to the game and are the only cards that are not NFTs, which means they can’t be sold or traded with other Sorare managers.

You’ll use these cards in the beginner tournaments on Sorare – the Casual and Academy tournaments. Doing well in these will win you more cards and help you to take the next step on your Sorare journey to the Limited card tournaments.

Limited cards (yellow)

Limited cards are the most widely available NFT cards on the platform. Sorare issues (or mints) up to 1,000 of these for each player, per season, although usually much less than that. Limiteds, and all the NFT cards, can be purchased via the new card auctions or from other Sorare managers.

A scarcity of 1,000 per season may sound like a lot, but when you consider how many people are playing Sorare, and how many tournaments you can enter each week, you’ll quickly realise that the most desirable players can become hard to get hold of. At the other end of the scale, players that are low on form, injured or out of favour can be snapped up really easily, making Limiteds an affordable entry point for new managers.

Rare cards (red)

Rare cards are limited to a maximum issue of 100 cards per player, per season. Owning these opens up the Rare tournaments, where you will find some of the slightly more experienced managers on the platform.

This is a popular scarcity and the logical step up for managers who have found their feet on Sorare.

Super Rare cards (blue)

These cards are, as you would expect, super rare!

Sorare will only issue a maximum of 10 of these per player, per season, meaning that the best players on the platform can be pretty difficult to get hold of at this scarcity level.

Holding Super Rare cards opens up the Super Rare tournaments, where some of the most experienced managers play for higher rewards.

Uniques (black and gold)



As the name would suggest, there is only one unique card issued per player, per season, making the Uniques the most desirable – and difficult to acquire – cards on the platform.

If you think you can mix with the very best managers on Sorare, the Unique tournaments is where you’ll want to hang out – but it may take you a while to work your way up to that!

Own your game

Any Sorare cards you buy remain usable for life, even if the player transfers to another club (providing they stay within a league covered by Sorare). The cards themselves don’t change once they’ve been minted but you can level them up to make them more powerful in tournaments – something I’ll cover in more detail in a future article.

You might spot a few cards with a ‘Rookie card’ label (RC) as part of their design. These are young players with their first run of minted cards in their first professional season.

As well as Rookies, Sorare recently introduced ‘Legends’ cards – cards which represent some of our heroes of the past: Cannavaro, Van Basten, Cruyff, Beckenbauer and more. These are available at each different scarcity level and are used in their own Legends tournaments.

Card designs change slightly every year, so as you build your collection you might find a preference for the older cards or maybe you want to collect the special addition cards instead? As always, it’s your call but we’ll give you some pointers on what you might want to consider if you’re planning on playing your cards in the Sorare tournaments next week.

Until then, best of luck for this Gameweek!

18+ | #ad