Captain Sensible October 21

Who is the best captain for Gameweek 13?

599 Comments
Erling Haaland (£12.1m) returns to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) captaincy conversation in Gameweek 13, but the decision over who to hand the armband to isn’t entirely clear-cut with a range of options from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal rivalling the Norwegian. 

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland dominates the captain poll, with almost two-thirds of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 21% of votes at this stage, with Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) currently in second place, backed by around one in five of our users.

Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) occupies third place with a little under 4% of the vote, followed by Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m) a mite further back.

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

ERLING HAALAND/PHIL FODEN

Erling Haaland makes a welcome return to the captaincy debate following Manchester City’s Blank Gameweek 12, in which a host of alternative options failed their armband auditions. 

The status quo remains for the best fantasy asset in the division – and Erling Haaland continues to produce gold-standard numbers. 

The Norwegian leads the division for shots inside the box (24), big chances (eight), and shots on target (16) over the last six matches. 

The all-important expected data confirms Haaland’s dominance, ranking best for expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last six matches, with 4.90 and 6.14 respectively. 

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Above: Erling Haaland leads the division for shots inside the box (24), big chances (8), and shots on target (16) over the last six matches

Phil Foden (£8.3m) has been snapped up by 300,000+ FPL managers before Manchester City host Brighton in a hugely enticing home fixture, the most bought player ahead of Gameweek 13. 

Foden has scored six goals and supplied four assists this season and, except for his strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 8, all his returns have arrived at the Etihad Stadium.  

While understandably Erling Haaland sets the pace as far as City’s underlying goal threat numbers are concerned, Foden is no slouch. 

Among City teammates over the last six matches, Foden plays understudy to only Haaland for shots inside the box (13), big chances (three), and shots on target (nine). 

Guardiola’s charges host De Zerbi’s Brighton in Gameweek 13, with the match of playstyles suggesting an open high scoring encounter. 

Analysing the Seagulls at a team level, over the last six matches Brighton have registered a single clean sheet, against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 12. 

However, the underlying defensive numbers for Brighton remain strong: the Seagulls rank in the top four over the last six matches for shots on target against (19) and expected goals conceded (xGC), with 5.98. 

MOHAMED SALAH/DARWIN NUNEZ

  1. RN - Lyon Fan
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    They put Gerrard. In the same sentence as Klopp.

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Because he had the pashun, innit

      Open Controls
    2. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Dont get me nightmares going, please.
      Lijnders over Gerrard 100 out of 100 times.

      Open Controls
    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah coorse

      Open Controls
    4. Mirror Man
      1 min ago

      Gerrard always looks like he's just caught a whiff of a particularly rancid fart.

      Open Controls
  2. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Hi,

    Need help £1.7ITB 1FT

    Pope
    Gabriel Trippier Cancelo Chalobah
    Foden Mount Zaha
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Bench: Sanchez, William, Andreas, Murphy

    Still have all chips etc but wondering if I should be WC to prep solely for next 4 weeks until WC?

    Open Controls
    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      You're only really missing some Liverpool contingent...

      Open Controls
      1. niaz1982
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yes I'm thinking the following:

        Mount, Zaha, Toney, Kane > Salah, Martinelli, Mitro, Darwin

        12 points seems a bit light for wildcard but only useable for a few more weeks anyway

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Wouldn't lose Zaha or Toney here

          Open Controls
          1. niaz1982
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I see what you are saying and could keep Toney instead of Mitrovich as Toney does have a better run, but Martinelli vs Zaha is the other toss up as want Salah instead of Mount.

            Open Controls
  3. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Now till World Cup

    A) botman, salah, eze
    B) trip, saka, zaha

    Got Trent, white, martinelli and darwin already in team

    Newcastle defender will alternate with white depending on fixture

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      B, more ways to get points imo

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Like smuggling and stuff?

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Ye you know, safety in numbers

          Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. trick9
      38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Pringle
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Who do you prefer this week only?

    A. Van Dijk
    B. Saliba
    C. White
    D. Dias

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      A is assured cs as it can be

      Open Controls
    2. fakelund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Dias

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. trick9
      37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. fakelund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Start 1:

    a) Guehi (EVE a)
    or
    b) Doherty (NEW h)

    Open Controls
    1. trick9
      37 mins ago

      A unless you are certain Doherty starts. I'm not.

      Open Controls
    2. Gommy
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Emerson Royal back from suspension so Doherty may not start.

      I don't think they keep a clean sheet anyway so probably a)

      Open Controls
  6. Ingstagram
    48 mins ago

    Aside from Barnes and Leeds, can you name a better love story than Foden and Brighton

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Kane and Leicester

      Open Controls
      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Aguero and Newcastle was also a wonderful TC tale

        Open Controls
        1. Silecro
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          I raise you with Romeo&Juliet of football love stories: Drogba vs Arsenal

          Open Controls
      2. Ingstagram
        6 mins ago

        Can't believe I forgot this

        Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

      Open Controls
    3. Mirror Man
      13 mins ago

      Mork and Mindy

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      The Ghost and Mrs Muir

      Open Controls
    5. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Suarez and Norwich

      Open Controls
    6. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      FPL Raptor and himself

      Open Controls
    7. RichardNixon
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Luiz Suarez against Norwich. 12 goals and 3 assists in six games against them. lol

      Open Controls
  7. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC...

    Raya Ward
    Cancelo Trippier White Neco Bueno
    Salah Martinelli Foden Bowen Andreas
    Edouard Haaland Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is Bueno nailed now?

      Open Controls
    2. Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      No idea but hes bench fodder anyway and im looking to maximise fixtures till GW16 so trying to throw as much into the first 11 as possible

      Open Controls
    3. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Front 8 looks decent. You going 352 or 343?

      Open Controls
      1. Junks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        343 Probably... But have a little flexibility with Andreas who looked good last night so did Fulham.

        Open Controls
  8. gooner_112233445566
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Rank these liv assets in order from now till World Cup

    A) Trent
    B) salah
    C) nunez
    D) firmino

    Open Controls
    1. meaty1
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      BCAD

      Close between CA

      Open Controls
      1. Boly Would
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I agree with Meaty1

        Open Controls
      2. Riders of Yohan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      CDBA

      Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      as listed

      Open Controls
    5. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      CBAD

      Open Controls
  9. meaty1
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    On wildcard Help Required.

    A)Toney/Salah
    B)Saka/Kane

    Thanks....

    Open Controls
    1. gooner_112233445566
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    6. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A but probably quite close

      Open Controls
  10. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Assuming Darwins fit, gtg?
    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo Tarkowski
    Salah Zaha Foden Pereira
    Mitro Haaland Darwin

    Iverson Pulisic Dalot Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Much obliged sir

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  11. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Has Tomiyasu got the LB spot nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No definitely not, only for the better teams, zinc and Tierney will play the ones where they need more possession/ creativity

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks, abit short on under 4.3m options

        Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  12. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Good to go? Or take anyone out for a hit?

    Pope
    Perisic / Trippier / Van dijk
    Maddison / Foden / Martinelli / Rashy
    Kane / Haaland / Darwin

    Bench: Ward / Andreas / Justin / Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      G2g

      Open Controls
  13. Riders of Yohan
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    In the draft, help me bench 1:

    A) Mount (MUN)
    B) Sterling (MUN)
    C) Bruno (che)
    D) Mahrez (BHA)
    E) Watkins (BRE)
    F) Scamacca (BOU)
    G) Bamford (FUL)

    Appreciate any help!!!

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      G. Might not even start next game

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      E/D

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      D probably wont play much and same with G

      Open Controls
    4. Riders of Yohan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thank you all

      Open Controls
  14. a2002
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    No Liverpool coverage seems risky with their fixtures but front 7 of;

    Saka, Martinelli, Foden, Saha
    Kane, Haaland, Toney

    Who goes?!

    Open Controls
    1. Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      If you want Salah or Darwin then Kane has to go

      Open Controls
      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        If you don't have a premium defender it's possible.

        Open Controls
  15. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    Best move here? Fancy Liverpool to score a few, so tempted with B.

    A) Dunk -> 4.8 (White/Cresswell)
    B) Dunk & Kane -> Cancelo & Darwin (-4)

    Pope
    Trippier, Anderson, Dunk
    Salah, Foden, Zaha, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Ward, Andreas, Emerson, Neco
    Bank 0.2m, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  16. Henning
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Need some help on this

    1. Kane and Trossard out for Salah and Toney -4
    2. Trossard and Mount out for Saka and Foden - 4
    3. Trossard/Mount out for Saka/ Foden for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Quite close but I think 2 edges it over the next 4

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      2 for me

      Open Controls
    5. Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      2 and 3 are the same? Why is one a -4

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Because they are “or” options not both

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        2 is two transfers
        3 is one

        Open Controls
        1. Junks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Aha with you ha! Doh!

          Open Controls
      3. Henning
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Option 3 is to sell one of Mount or Trossard to one of Saka or Foden.

        Open Controls
  17. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    On WC:
    a) Darwin & Almiron
    b) Mitro & Bowen

    I'm 1.5m short of Darwin & Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      prefer b

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  18. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    I think i maybe need to consider Foden in this week

    His ceiling is just too high to ignore

    Ederson to Ramsdale and Zaha to Foden is tempting

    Open Controls
  19. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Guehi
    Martinelli Zaha Mount Andreas
    Haaland(c) Kane Mitrovic

    Iversen perisic trossard Williams
    2.8m 1ft

    A) trossard to foden (bench Andreas)
    B) trossard and Kane to Salah and Toney -4

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough one, B or if fit Kane Trossard to Darwin Foden

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah considered that one too

        Open Controls
  20. Bobby_Baggio
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Afternoon all. Don't think WC is required as planned last GW. 2FT and 2.3m ITB.

    Pope
    Trippier - Saliba - Cancelo
    Salah - Zaha - Trossard - Martinelli
    Mitro - Toney - Haaland

    (Iversen) - Andreas - Guehi - Neco

    A) Trossard > Foden (save FT)
    B) Trossard + Zaha > Foden + Saka
    C) Anything else

    Open Controls
    1. Junks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I don't see any upside to waiting any longer to use your WC... running out of GWs

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        For me i use it when i must and i dont feel like i need to - WC team probably wouldn't be to dissimilar would it?

        Open Controls
        1. Junks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          I'm currently on my WC and think with the extra WC coming up from GW16 it's a really good opportunity to try and play the fixtures more than you would normally... As its only 4GWs I'll be making transfers each week and be really aggressive with them.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby_Baggio
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Fair play but i dont think using your 2nd WC will benefit you - 2nd WC almost always benefit you when DGWs occur and they will

            Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Play the WC man, i mean what are you waiting for?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Just dont see the point in using it when i still have 3 more GWs

        Open Controls
  21. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Grealish 6.7 mil. Talk to me

    I’m thinking Trossard to him.
    Can’t afford Foden

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Not guaranteed to start

      Open Controls
      1. Tinmen
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Didn’t start vs Liverpool and City were poor. Pep will want him back I think

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Sounds like you have made your mind up

          Open Controls
  22. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    I have taken only 3 four points hits all year, and were all to field 11 and move injured player out

    But this 12 point hit i think will pay off to coming weeks - I expect Liverpool , Arsenal and City to score possible goals each over the next 2 weeks, may even pay off this week :

    Ederson (6) to fodder(3,9) - Play Ward who is as likely to get (6) with wolves poor attack
    kane (2) to Darwin (10)
    Bailey (1) to Foden (10)
    Zaha (2) to Saka (5)

    This isnt crazy right?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      3 is quite a few, I’ve done 1 and many have done 0

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I got unlucky with red cards and injuries+ blanks

        Had to move out Darwin for a hit in week 3

        And also blank week 8 with only 8 players - took a -8 that netted me more than 40 points (got cancelo , son in)

        Also took hit this week 12 to shift Maddison and field 11

        Open Controls
  23. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    I've done Trossard to Foden this week, giving me:

    Ward
    Cancelo, Romero, Cancelo
    Foden, Martinelli, Bowen, Zaha
    Erling, Kane, Mitro
    (Pope, Andreas, Guehi, Neco)

    Should I:

    A) Add Zaha to Saka -4? (feels like Zaha could burn me)
    B) Keep Zaha (also feels like Zaha could burn me)

    Open Controls
  24. No Professionals
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Mount to Saka -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I was sure i'd be doing Zaha to Saka -4 all week, now feel like i'm bottling out of it.

      For Mount though, i'd do it. I don't like (m)any of MAN, bri, ARS, new.

      Open Controls
  25. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Too much on the bench 3X3 (Pool, City, Ars) WC?

    Alisson,
    Cancelo, Saliba, Gomez,
    Foden, Saka, Martineli, Bowen
    Hauland, Darwin, Toney

    Ward, Zaha, Trippier, Justin

    Worth upgrading Gomez?

    Got probably too strong options if Saka or Darwin get benched!

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Can't see why you'd WC that, but plenty of others are doing it with better teams.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        This is WC squad made six or seven changes 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Oh

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Old squad,

            Raya
            Dier, Trippier, Saliba, Cancelo
            Bowen, Salah, Martineli
            Firmino, Toney, Hauland

            Ward, Trossard, Andreas, Neco

            Open Controls
    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      WC this week is very easy

      Fabianski
      Cancelo Zouma White
      Foden Saka Martinelli Salah
      Haaland Darwin Toney
      Bench trippier

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        That's not even better than what he already has this week

        Open Controls
  26. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    New article

    Open Controls
  27. GN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    WC team, any changes?

    Ward
    Cancelo / Trippier / White
    Salah / Foden / Zaha / Martinelli
    Haaland / Darwin / Mitrovic

    Guaita / Andreas / Guehi / Williams

    Open Controls
  28. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    It would be hilarious if Pep does Pep things and finally benches foden this week,

    Could be front 6 of :
    Rodri
    Bernardo KDB
    Mahrez Haaland Grealish

    Unlikely but still a chance

    Open Controls
  29. ekul the lokonga enthusiast
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    if you had to pick one, please

    a - foden
    b - cancelo

    Open Controls

