Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

After a frenetic three-Gameweek week, we finally have a little bit of respite ahead of the next deadline.

That means there’s time to take our regular look at which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are on penalties, corner-kicks and free-kicks for their respective clubs.

Our Set-Piece Takers tab rounds up our estimated pecking order but these shorter-term recaps look at what’s happened in the Gameweek(s) just gone.

GAMEWEEK 11-13 SET-PIECE TAKERS

Based on the data collection in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown from the last three rounds of matches.

CornersCrosses from
free-kicks		Shots from direct
free-kicks		Penalties
ArsenalMartinelli (3)
Saka (2)
Odegaard (1)
Vieira (1)		Odegaard (1)
Aston VillaLuiz (10)
Bailey (6)
Young (3)
McGinn (2)		Luiz (3)
Bailey (1)		Bailey (1)Ings (1)
BournemouthTavernier (6)
Cook (4)
Christie (1)
Stanislas (1)
Anthony (1)		Cook (2)
Tavernier (1)
Anthony (1)		Cook (1)
BrentfordJensen (8)
Mbeumo (6)		Mbeumo (2)
Jensen (1)		Toney (1)
Brighton and Hove AlbionGross (16)
March (4)
Mac Allister (2)
Lallana (1)		Gross (3)
March (1)
ChelseaChilwell (5)
Mount (2)
Sterling (2)		Mount (1)Jorginho (1)
Crystal PalaceEze (8)
Olise (2)		Eze (2)
Olise (2)		Eze (2)
Olise (1)
EvertonGray (4)
McNeil (1)
Garner (1)		Gray (5)
McNeil (1)
FulhamPereira (16)
Wilson (2)
Willian (1)
Kebano (1)		Pereira (5)Pereira (1)Mitrovic (2)
Leeds UnitedAaronson (7)
Harrison (5)
Roca (4)
Klich (1)
Greenwood (1)		Harrison (1)
Greenwood (1)
Aaronson (1)		Bamford (1)
Leicester CityMaddison (9)
Iheanacho (2)
Tielemans (1)
Praet (1)		Maddison (4)
Tielemans (1)		Maddison (1)
LiverpoolRobertson (9)
Alexander-Arnold (7)
Milner (5)
Tsimikas (3)		Milner (2)
Robertson (2)
Alexander-Arnold (1)
Tsimikas (1)
Manchester CityGundogan (3)
Mahrez (3)
Foden (3)
De Bruyne (2)
Bernardo (1)		De Bruyne (2)
Foden (1)		Haaland (1)
Manchester UnitedFernandes (11)
Eriksen (4)
Antony (1)		Fernandes (1)Rashford (2)
Fernandes (1)
Newcastle UnitedTrippier (14)
Almiron (3)
Joelinton (1)
Fraser (1)		Trippier (7)Trippier (1)
Nottingham ForestGibbs-White (8)Gibbs-White (4)Gibbs-White (1)Johnson (1)
SouthamptonWard-Prowse (15)
Elyounoussi (1)		Ward-Prowse (1)
Tottenham HotspurSon (12)
Perisic (2)
Lucas (1)
Hojbjerg (1)		Son (1)
Perisic (1)		Son (1)Kane (1)
West Ham UnitedCresswell (11)
Bowen (6)		Bowen (2)
Cresswell (1)		Bowen (1)
WolvesMoutinho (9)
Bueno (3)
Podence (2)
Campbell (1)		Moutinho (3)
Neves (2)		Neves (2)Neves (1)

GAMEWEEK 11-13: KEY OBSERVATIONS AND NOTEWORTHY CHANGES

  • Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) has caught the eye in recent weeks with his creativity: nine key passes were supplied against Tottenham Hotspur alone. But it should be noted that Christian Eriksen (£6.3m) was a bit-part player in Gameweeks 11 and 12 because of illness, with Fernandes’ assist potential briefly boosted as he took over set-piece duties in the Dane’s absence. Eriksen duly returned to the Manchester United starting XI against Chelsea on Saturday and took all four of his side’s corners. Fernandes still created plenty from open play, it should be said.
  • Not just handed a chance to impress at left-back in Gameweeks 12 and 13, bargain-bin FPL defender Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) also took three of Wolves’ corners in Sunday’s clash with Leicester City. The concern now, of course, is whether caretaker boss Steve Davis makes any changes to his backline after a 4-0 thumping by the Foxes, although Bueno was arguably the pick of the back four in Gameweek 13.
  • Despite Willian‘s (£5.5m) return to the Fulham team in Gameweek 12, Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) retained the vast majority of the Cottagers’ set plays. He took 16 corners or indirect free-kicks to the Brazilian’s one in the last two matches, finding a team-mate with half of them and claiming an assist from a corner against Leeds United on Sunday. Very nearly 70% of Pereira’s expected assists (xA) total this season has come via dead-ball situations, so keeping those responsibilities is key.
  • Having taken just two corners in his first seven appearances of the season, the cut-price Leon Bailey (£4.6m) has now delivered eight corner-kicks in his last four run-outs. He also took his first direct free-kick of the season in the last week. While fitness remains an ongoing concern, it’ll be interesting to see if he now comes back into the Fantasy thinking as the shackles of Steven Gerrard are removed.
  • As mentioned in Saturday’s Scout Notes, Gameweek 13 was the first time this season that Manchester City had won a spot-kick with both Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and erstwhile first-choice Riyad Mahez (£7.5m) on the field. It was Haaland who stepped up to score after Bernardo Silva (£6.9m) had been felled.
  • There were no surprises elsewhere when it came to spot-kicks, with all of the takers in Gameweeks 11-13 either first in line for their respective clubs or second and deputising for the absent regular taker.
  • Harry Kane (£11.5m) scored again from a corner-kick situation in Gameweek 13. Almost a third of his total expected goals (xG) tally this season has come from free-kicks and corners. No other Premier League player has a higher xG from set plays (2.01).

