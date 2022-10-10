27
Suspensions October 10

FPL suspensions: Maddison one booking away from a ban

Anthony Gordon (£5.5m) will miss Gameweek 11 after collecting his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season in Everton’s defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, while Leicester City’s James Maddison (£8.2m) is now only one booking short of being suspended himself.

In this weekly article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution or two away from a one-match ban and which are assets are already suspended.

We’ll update this piece after Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on Monday evening.

CURRENTLY BANNED

1

Five players are suspended for Gameweek 11, two of them as a result of yellow card accumulation.

Anthony Gordon and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay (£4.9m) reached that unwanted landmark in Sunday’s match at Goodison Park, so are now slapped with one-match suspensions.

Emerson Royal (£5.0m), Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m) and Nathan Collins (£4.5m) are serving three-match bans for straight red cards, with the latter returning in Gameweek 12 and the other two not available until Gameweek 13.

Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m) and Ruben Neves (£5.5m) will be newly available this weekend after their respective suspensions.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Two players received their fourth bookings of the season at the weekend, with the 18%-owned James Maddison the most significant name from an FPL perspective.

Budget Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed (£4.5m) is also now just one yellow card away from a ban.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) remains on the precipice but got through another game without a caution on Sunday.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Reece James (£6.1m), Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m), Harry Kane (£11.4m), Ivan Toney (£7.3m) and William Saliba (£5.0m) are among the big names further back.

There’s no need for any immediate concern of yet, of course, but they’ll have to avoid two bookings between now and early 2023 to swerve a one-match ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last month, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team19th fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 21
Aston VillaGameweek 20
BournemouthGameweek 20
BrentfordGameweek 20
BrightonGameweek 21
ChelseaGameweek 21
Crystal PalaceGameweek 21
EvertonGameweek 20
FulhamGameweek 20
LeedsGameweek 21
LeicesterGameweek 20
LiverpoolGameweek 21
Man CityGameweek 21
Man UtdGameweek 21
NewcastleGameweek 20
Nottm ForestGameweek 20
SouthamptonGameweek 20
SpursGameweek 20
West HamGameweek 20
WolvesGameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

27 Comments Post a Comment
  1. hazza44
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Do people think KDB is worth the 4mil over Foden, considering the money that could be spent elsewhere? KDB avoids Pep roulette and is still the #1 playmaker. Do people think that Foden is now nailed, if so I think Foden could be the better value purely on value.

    Open Controls
    1. Brakos2k
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Nope.

      Open Controls
    2. Solanke
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      He is good value and allows for upgrades elsewhere, but KDB might haul next game and Foden might get nothing so opinions will probably change again, it's just one of those things unfortunately.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed with this, Haaland is Haaland of course but other players are picking up points too of course and hauls can change hands in different periods. On another day, Foden doesn't get an assist for making a short pass on the halfway line and KDB decides to shoot from the edge of the box instead of playing in Foden. KDB has only scored less than 5pts twice this season and always has huge hauls in him, it really probably depends on how long you're planning on keeping and what you'd do with the spare cash if you go with Foden. He's looked different this season so far but last season he was one you had to have patience with, I had him for a long spell and for all the huge hauls I got, I also got a lot of 0,1 and 2pt appearances inbetween

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      This is the big question for me on the other side of the blank. Pretty sure KDB will continue picking up assists at 7 PPG. Foden's nailedness doesn't worry me, its just a question of consistency, i.e. is this just a hot streak or the new normal for him? I'm not sure yet

      Open Controls
    4. gogs67
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I'd have them both. Problem with that scenario is that is Rosen worth the 1 million more than Cancelo?

      Open Controls
      1. gogs67
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Foden not Rosen lol

        Open Controls
    5. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Foden 658 minutes 62 points
      KdB 680 minutes 59 points

      For much less money, Foden is almost as nailed, and so far more productive.

      Open Controls
    6. Trilly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden super nailed atm, approaching KDB status and when you watch them play he’s almost like a second striker.

      Open Controls
    7. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      « KDB avoids Pep roulette… oh really? » Foden has started every game and KDB was rested for NFO, a 6-0 demolition.

      Open Controls
  2. Brakos2k
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    So... Salah and Mitro to Bowen and Kane for free this week (assuming Mitro out)?

    Open Controls
    1. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Easy yes

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like it

      Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Were my moves last week

      Open Controls
  3. Olof Mellberg
    39 mins ago

    Forced to do -4 for Injuries:

    Walker & Martial > Trippier & Edouard

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hmm, how much for the martial replacement?

      Open Controls
      1. Olof Mellberg
        1 min ago

        I could just do martial > Edouard.

        But I don't have a bench in case any other players are rotated and means I don't have to do a transfer in gw12

        Open Controls
  4. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hi folks. Looking advice on this one

    Was thinking of doing Trent to some one like Dunk however I’d probably not even start them this week. Should I leave as is and save ft ?

    Gauita
    Cancelo Trippier James
    Zaha Maddison Martinelli Andreas KDB
    Haaland Wilson

    Ward Trent Neco Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  5. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Save ft here? 0.7itb.
    Will be wcing in 13

    Raya
    Cancelo James Trippier
    Foden Maddison Trossard Martinelli
    Haaland Kane Mitro
    (Ward Andreas Saliba Neco)

    Open Controls
    1. RamboRN
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would save pending mitro news but also be wary of all your city/arsenal players

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah, happy to keep until 12 and maybe take a hit....

        Open Controls
  6. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Guaita
    James trips cancelo
    Foden martinelli Zaha maddison
    Toney kane haaland

    Subs ward, n.williams, malacia, andreas.
    0.8m itb.
    Was planning on dropping martinelli to field 11 in gw12 but don't feel like I should lose any of the city or martinelli now. Should I just replace malacia with a guaranteed started and field 10 for gw12?

    Open Controls
  7. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    What would you rather choose?

    A: quarrelsome wife
    B: 7m OR for 5 seasons in a row

    Open Controls
    1. Dušan Citizen
      • 8 Years
      just now

      a

      Open Controls
    2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I need more details and specifics on option A

      Open Controls
  8. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who to (C) next week?

    Open Controls
  9. GC123
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Need a TAA replacement. Which clubs have the best chance of clean sheets on GW11 & GW12 please guys?

    Open Controls

