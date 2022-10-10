FPL suspensions: Maddison one booking away from a ban

Anthony Gordon (£5.5m) will miss Gameweek 11 after collecting his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season in Everton’s defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, while Leicester City’s James Maddison (£8.2m) is now only one booking short of being suspended himself.

In this weekly article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution or two away from a one-match ban and which are assets are already suspended.

We’ll update this piece after Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on Monday evening.

CURRENTLY BANNED

Five players are suspended for Gameweek 11, two of them as a result of yellow card accumulation.

Anthony Gordon and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay (£4.9m) reached that unwanted landmark in Sunday’s match at Goodison Park, so are now slapped with one-match suspensions.

Emerson Royal (£5.0m), Nathaniel Chalobah (£4.4m) and Nathan Collins (£4.5m) are serving three-match bans for straight red cards, with the latter returning in Gameweek 12 and the other two not available until Gameweek 13.

Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m) and Ruben Neves (£5.5m) will be newly available this weekend after their respective suspensions.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Two players received their fourth bookings of the season at the weekend, with the 18%-owned James Maddison the most significant name from an FPL perspective.

Budget Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed (£4.5m) is also now just one yellow card away from a ban.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) remains on the precipice but got through another game without a caution on Sunday.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Reece James (£6.1m), Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m), Harry Kane (£11.4m), Ivan Toney (£7.3m) and William Saliba (£5.0m) are among the big names further back.

There’s no need for any immediate concern of yet, of course, but they’ll have to avoid two bookings between now and early 2023 to swerve a one-match ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last month, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team 19th fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 21 Aston Villa Gameweek 20 Bournemouth Gameweek 20 Brentford Gameweek 20 Brighton Gameweek 21 Chelsea Gameweek 21 Crystal Palace Gameweek 21 Everton Gameweek 20 Fulham Gameweek 20 Leeds Gameweek 21 Leicester Gameweek 20 Liverpool Gameweek 21 Man City Gameweek 21 Man Utd Gameweek 21 Newcastle Gameweek 20 Nottm Forest Gameweek 20 Southampton Gameweek 20 Spurs Gameweek 20 West Ham Gameweek 20 Wolves Gameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.