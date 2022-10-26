356
FanTeam’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy game is live!

356 Comments
FanTeam’s World Cup Fantasy game has now launched!

In less than four weeks, FPL will be on the back burner and we’ll be sitting down to watch England face Iran, France play Australia, and Germany clash with Japan.

FanTeam have beaten the competition to the punch by launching their World Cup game and you can begin selecting your team right now.

Choose a star-studded line-up from the world’s most elite talent. Fancy Harry Kane (£12.0m), Kylian Mbappe (£12.5m) and Lionel Messi (£12.0m) in the same side? No problem!

And we at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with FanTeam to bring you detailed game rules, picks, team reveals, strategy guides and more ahead of the big kick-off.

The contest has a similar scoring system to Fantasy Premier League and will be played over seven Gameweeks, starting on November 20.

CASH PRIZES

FanTeam's World Cup 2022 Fantasy game has launched 1

There are two different entry routes for FanTeam World Cup entrants.

The main game requires a £5 buy-in and is restricted to one team per user. There’s a minimum prize pool of £50,000, where the winner bags at least £5,000.

For those who like the old-school FanTeam with multiple teams allowed, the £20 buy-in tournament allows up to 25 entries per user. It boasts a minimum guaranteed prize pool of £100,000 and first-place wins at least £10,000.

As both options have a progressive prize pool, the £100,000 and £50,000 will continue to rise with each new entry beyond the minimum guarantee.

HOW TO PLAY

Both money routes have the same format and rules:

  • £90m budget (increasing to £95m later in the World Cup)
  • Pick an 11-man team – so no subs!
  • A minimum of one goalkeeper plus at least three defenders, two midfielders and one forward

As for discovering how to score points, we’ll bring you a more detailed article next week – but regular FanTeam users will already be familiar with the scoring system, which is very similar to FPL.

  1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Europa league is cooking this season

    
  2. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    What happened with the VAr review?

    I'm looking at a side on image that shows Kane is behind both Emerson and the ball.

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      Judged Kane was offside

      
  3. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Was Kane offside or was Emerson offside? Can Kane be ruled as offside if it comes off the defender?

    
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kane. And yes as it would not have been a deliberate play on the ball (a deflection). It's a weird one though as it looked like the ball was headed backwards and Kane was behind the ball. So marginal, need to see it again!

      
  4. Norco
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Was hoping to avoid a hit but is this worth one moving forward? Basically have exact money to make these moves:

    Bowen + Coufal > Saka + Gabriel/Saliba

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hit endorsed

      
      1. Norco
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Would you go Saliba or Gabriel?

        
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Gabriel. Saliba on 4YC and supposedly over performing

          
    2. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yay, with Gabriel

      
    3. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why not White instead of them?

      
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      OK do it but after tomorrow arsenal fixture

      
  5. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    That Nunez > Firmino -4 looking worse by the minute.

    Firmino played 90 tonight.

    What’s his chances of starting at the weekend?

    I assume Carvalho Nunez Salah Elliot no?

    
  6. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    So we assume Perisic doesn't start this week, right?

    Tempted to do him to Ben White this GW, and play White. Would give me the funds to do Zaha to Foden next week (or this week for a hit, but I think that's a bad call).

    
    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I asked a similar question earlier and considering same move, 2 responded pretty confident he starts due to Spurs needing a win and to bounce back?!

      Do you have any other fires to put out? If Haaland is injured then surely he would be priority?

      
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        "If Haaland is injured then surely he would be priority?"

        I don't particularly want to move off of him with how much I have invested in him (Have had him since GW1) and how good he's been, and feel okay about playing Andreas for a week if I need to.

        Do you see any other fires here?

        Pope Ward
        Cancelo Trippier Perisic Guehi Neco
        Salah Martinelli Saka Zaha Andreas
        Haaland Mitrovic Toney

        
        1. FCSB
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Our team is very much the same, I’m also considering Guehi >> White and then deciding on whether to start him or gamble with Perisic

          Also the same re Haaland but if he is injured he would probably drop 0.2 in a week which would lessen the impact, might be worth a 1 week gamble on say Kane then bring him back next week if fit… it’s obviously not efficient $ wise, but could pay off with points

          
          1. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            My issue with Guehi to White is that I'm trying to raise funds to bring Foden in next week.

            I suppose I could always go Salah to Foden instead.

            You make a good point on Haaland's price probably dropping if he's hurt, so lessening my TV loss. I guess I wait closer to the deadline.

            Cheers!

            
  7. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Have 0.4m ITB, just enough to do Williams to Ben White. Should I do it tonight in case White has a price rise tonight?

    Cheers.

    
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      They play tomorrow. A bit dicey making that move now. I'd wait.

      
  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Again like after the Rangers game, people will have had their heads turned by Salah. Remember, Ajax had to win the game so played expansive, open football. Its easier to score goals against these teams. Leeds will keep it a lot tighter and Liverpool have proved to have been inept at breaking down such defensive systems.

    
    1. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Leeds unlikely to play tight defensive football, though.

      
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Leeds won't keep it tight. Lol.

      
  9. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Son > Salah for free?

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      OK

      
  10. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Rangers way over their head in UCL. Even Plzen has a better record.

    And they still have a theoretical chance to play in Europa League.

    
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Rangers beating Eindhoven to qualify for the group stages was a big mistake...Scottish teams are just the whipping boys in that competition. They'd have been better getting beat and dropping into the Europa league where Scottish teams have had at least representation in three finals in the last 20 years.

      
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Emerson probably has Doherty in his FPL team 😀
    https://twitter.com/NotShehryarThfc/status/1585376421731782656

    
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Clown.

      
  12. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    just saw haaland is a doubt? what s the goss? early kick off too...

    
  13. DycheDycheBaby
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gomez to an Arsenal defender? or just hold?

    
  14. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Save FT? £0.7 itb

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Ward Maddison Dunk Neco

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes Vgood team

      
  15. George James
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best move?

    A) Bailey + Perisic >> White + Martinelli
    (Bench Andreas and Guehi)

    B) Zaha >> Saka
    (Play Andreas and Guehi)

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      
  16. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Any changes or hold for 2 ft?

    Alisson,
    Trippier, Cancelo, Saliba, Gomez
    Bowen, Foden, Martineli, Salah
    Toney, Hauland

    Raya, Andreas, Justin, Solanke

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Super Hold

      
  17. FPLBRAH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Any changes of use 1ft? 4.4 ITB

    Pope,
    Trippier, Gabriel, Cancelo
    Mount, Foden, Zaha, Martinelli
    Edouard, Haaland, Mitrovic

    Ward, Guehi, Trossard, N. Williams

    Thanks!

    
    1. FPLBRAH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Or save***

      
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Mount > Saka

      
  18. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts here? 1FT

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Gabriel
    Salah Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Ward Bowen Neco Emerson

    A) Save FT
    B) Bowen to Saka (bench Andreas)

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      
  19. Drogba Legend
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Help appreciated. Plan was to go Zaha/Barnes > Saka/Martinelli this week but now I'm thinking I use my FT to ditch Zouma/Webster > Ben White/Schar.

    Guaita
    Doherty - Zouma - Cancelo
    Foden - Salah - Zaha - Andreas
    Mitro - Haaland - Jesus

    Ward - Barnes - Neco - Webster

    A) Save
    B) Zouma/Webster > White/Tomayisu/Schar
    C) Barnes > Martinelli
    D) Zaha + Barnes > Saka + Martinelli (-4 and for exact funds - if one player drops/rises I'm priced out)
    E) Something else

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      D

      
  20. TM44
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any changes needed here or hold for 1 ft?

    Pope

    Trippier canelo white

    Salah foden martinelli andreas

    Kane haaland mitrovic

    Bench: iversen, bailey, guehi, neco

    
  21. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/19Alvarez_/status/1585367025719074816

    Haaland not looking great

    

