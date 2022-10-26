FanTeam’s World Cup 2022 Fantasy game is live!

Sponsored by FanTeam

FanTeam’s World Cup Fantasy game has now launched!

In less than four weeks, FPL will be on the back burner and we’ll be sitting down to watch England face Iran, France play Australia, and Germany clash with Japan.

FanTeam have beaten the competition to the punch by launching their World Cup game and you can begin selecting your team right now.

Choose a star-studded line-up from the world’s most elite talent. Fancy Harry Kane (£12.0m), Kylian Mbappe (£12.5m) and Lionel Messi (£12.0m) in the same side? No problem!

And we at Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with FanTeam to bring you detailed game rules, picks, team reveals, strategy guides and more ahead of the big kick-off.

The contest has a similar scoring system to Fantasy Premier League and will be played over seven Gameweeks, starting on November 20.

CASH PRIZES

There are two different entry routes for FanTeam World Cup entrants.

The main game requires a £5 buy-in and is restricted to one team per user. There’s a minimum prize pool of £50,000, where the winner bags at least £5,000.

For those who like the old-school FanTeam with multiple teams allowed, the £20 buy-in tournament allows up to 25 entries per user. It boasts a minimum guaranteed prize pool of £100,000 and first-place wins at least £10,000.

As both options have a progressive prize pool, the £100,000 and £50,000 will continue to rise with each new entry beyond the minimum guarantee.

HOW TO PLAY

Both money routes have the same format and rules:

£90m budget (increasing to £95m later in the World Cup)

Pick an 11-man team – so no subs!

A minimum of one goalkeeper plus at least three defenders, two midfielders and one forward

As for discovering how to score points, we’ll bring you a more detailed article next week – but regular FanTeam users will already be familiar with the scoring system, which is very similar to FPL.

18+ | Please gamble responsibly | http://begambleaware.org | #ad