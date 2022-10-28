506
Members October 28

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 14 preview and team reveal

506 Comments
With just 15 hours to go before the Gameweek 14 deadline of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Mark Sutherns and Andy North are back with their latest live stream for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

And they have another guest in tow this week, as Mark’s FPL Blackbox co-host Az joins them for the ride.

The pair will be chatting about their own teams and transfers, while a certain free-scoring Norwegian will no doubt dominate the discussion.

Mark, Az and Andy are live from 20:00 BST, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

  1. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Just one thing slightly confusing me. Why are many lumping on Salah (c) when Nunez is likely to start and he's been consistently under scoring ? Don't get it at all especially when I've fallen into this rhetoric so many times this season

    1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      9 mins ago

      Isn't there a risk that Firmino starts with Salah and Carvalho, and Nunez is rested?

      1. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why would Nunez be rested ahead of Firmino who's been flogged to death ?

        1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          just now

          Cos he's gonna get flogged to death a little more! Maybe not right to say Nunez is 'rested' but that Firmino is more nailed?

    2. Caravagio
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably people that own salah and can't get to nunez?

    3. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I own one and not the other. Will restructure during the WC.

    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have both. I see both playing pretty much the full game I see your point but Salah with pens edges me towards him

    5. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      One is the Egyptian King, on penalties, clean sheet point potential and an extra point per goal.

      The other, is Andy Carroll 2.0

      1. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'm considering going with neither and captaining your dad

  2. Caravagio
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Mad to be considering moura?
    https://twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1586078124957114368?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
    Predictions have him starting. Surely get good minutes till worldcup.

    1. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes dont

    2. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I wouldn’t

  3. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi guys. This okay? Team selection correct or should Shaw be starting? 1FT 0.4TSB
    Raya
    Cancelo Trippier VVD White
    Salah martinelli Rashford Foden
    Darwin Haaland
    Ward-Shaw-Andreas-Edouard

    1. Corona is not good 4 U
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think that is good to go. Nice team. Good luck!

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers man, have I got the bench right?

        1. Corona is not good 4 U
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I think so. But I have really problems with the bench this season. I already have 99 bench points.

          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Me too tbh Andreas keeps exceeding my expectations!

  4. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    1) Play Guehi and save transfer
    2) Bowen > Saka
    3) Bowen and Solanke > Almiron and Toney for - 4?

    Thank you!

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2

  5. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Salah C ???
    Yaaaaaaay
    No

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm 99% sure I'm gonna

  6. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    11 mins ago

    How is this Wildcard team looking?

    Kepa (Ward)
    Cancelo, Tripps, Martinez (Patterson, Neco)
    Foden, Salah, Martinelli, Almiron (Andreas)
    Kane, Haaland, Mitro

    So...
    1) can't afford Dalot, so any other Utd defender ahead of Martinez?
    2) worth downgrading someone to upgrade Neco/Patteron?

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Potentially downgrade Almiron and upgrade Martinez to Shaw I see him scoring better than Almiron until WC

      1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        just now

        Maybe Almiron to Bailey? Bit risky given a new manager, but nobody else in that price bracket below 5.2. Unless go super cheaper and play Andreas (who does annoy me when getting points stuck on the bench).

  7. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Haaland(C) & Kane (vc)?

    A. Yes
    B. Nay

    1. Caravagio
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes unless more new teams.

      1. Caravagio
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Team news lol

    2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d go other way in case of cameo

      1. Make United Great Again
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Still fancy him to at least match Kane in that case!

        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Nah, Father & Son reunion bloodbath time!

    3. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Other way round presuming you dont have Mo

    5. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      1 min ago

      If you've got all 3 of them and Salah, I'd maybe vc Salah as reckon Bournemouth have been relatively stronger defensively

  8. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which 1 to start? Kilman or Webster?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kilman I guess. Both tricky but Brentford 19th worst attack over last 6

      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ah didn’t realise that, cheers!

      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree with this

      3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        just now

        Great stat. And time for Toney to get out. Ran my luck with his goals it would seem.

  9. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on Maddison + Mitrovic to Bernardo + DCL for free?

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      meh

    2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      just now

      Not for me... Is Bernardo due a haul? Otherwise seems to be the type who is great to watch but very hot and cold for FPL. Assists the assister a lot.
      While I like DCL as a differential, Toney and Mitro seem to be better and cheaper.

  10. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Feel like I've been unlucky with transferring Gabriel in last week with injury questions. Based on below, hold?

    https://twitter.com/ArsenalBuzzCom/status/1586056086829772800

    1 FT.

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Gabriel
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland (C) * Mitrovic
    Iversen // Solanke* Dunk Neco

    Was looking at Zaha > Saka this week.
    Still the play to make or...?

    1. Mirror Man
      6 mins ago

      Sir Spamsalot over here 😉

      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That explains the déjà vu.

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I've posted it once at the bottom of laat page?

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      During times of European-induced fixture congestion it's good to have some talismen who didn't play midweek.

  11. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Captain Salah or Kane?

    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Salah of those. Winter ball Salah active.

  12. Ibracadebruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any playing 4.5 def worth bringing in over Kilman (FT)?

    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 7 Years
      just now

      White?

  13. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Ben White nailed?

  14. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Sell Solanke for Edouard or save FT?

