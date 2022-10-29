Fulham v Everton team news: Patterson back on bench

The penultimate match of the day – Liverpool v Leeds United follows this one – sees Fulham play host to Everton at Craven Cottage.

Kick-off in west London is at 17:30 BST.

Fulham manager Marco Silva makes two changes to the side that won 3-2 at Leeds in Gameweek 13, with Neeskens Kebano and Issa Diop recalled at the expense of the benched Harry Wilson and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Everton are unsurprisingly unchanged after their comprehensive win over Crystal Palace.

Budget FPL defender Nathan Patterson is back among the substitutes, however, after recovering from the ankle injury he picked up over the September international break.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Kebano, Reed, Diop, Mitrovic, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, João Palhinha, Robinson

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, James, Tete, Vinícius, Tosin, Harris

Everton XI: Pickford, Tarkowski, Onana, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Coleman, Gueye, Coady

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Garner, Patterson

GAMEWEEK 14 RESULTS SO FAR

