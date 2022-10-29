366
Dugout Discussion October 29

Fulham v Everton team news: Patterson back on bench

The penultimate match of the day – Liverpool v Leeds United follows this one – sees Fulham play host to Everton at Craven Cottage.

Kick-off in west London is at 17:30 BST.

Fulham manager Marco Silva makes two changes to the side that won 3-2 at Leeds in Gameweek 13, with Neeskens Kebano and Issa Diop recalled at the expense of the benched Harry Wilson and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Everton are unsurprisingly unchanged after their comprehensive win over Crystal Palace.

Budget FPL defender Nathan Patterson is back among the substitutes, however, after recovering from the ankle injury he picked up over the September international break.

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Kebano, Reed, Diop, Mitrovic, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, João Palhinha, Robinson

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, James, Tete, Vinícius, Tosin, Harris

Everton XI: Pickford, Tarkowski, Onana, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Coleman, Gueye, Coady

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Garner, Patterson

GAMEWEEK 14 RESULTS SO FAR

Newcastle United4 – 0Aston Villa
Crystal Palace1 – 0Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion4 – 1Chelsea
Brentford1 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth2 – 3Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City0 – 1Manchester City

Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Get both Wilson and Almiron or spread the risk and get Tross?

    
  2. FCHaalandaise
    18 mins ago

    Zaha to Trossard?

    
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Zaha to anyone at this stage.

      
  3. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Tark clean sheet, I'll take it!

    
  4. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mitrovic you big lump.

    
  5. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Toney > Wilson

    Or

    Foden/Andreas > Miggy?

    
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Toney > Wilson will be a very popular move this week

      
    2. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Toney > Wilson. Toney is suspended.

      
  6. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    The only good thing about that game was that I have Pickford as my keeper.

    
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Snap

      
  7. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Good riddance Mitrovic, get your YC vs City & see you after the World Cup...

    He'll do a Trossard now! 🙂

    
  8. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Take your seats for the Salah 2 point masterclass

    
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      You think he'll get that much?

      
    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Salah must haul!

      
  9. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Time to watch YouTube highlights of Salah and get hyped

    
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Leno baps hooold

    
  11. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    My Toney finally matches Mitrovic, yay

    
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    I want massive hauls from (S)alah and Bobby.

    43 points so far plus Gabriel, Saliba, Marti and Henderson also still to go!

    
    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      You will beat me bad this GW.

      
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        And Pereira to sub on for Braut fwiw so 46 points actually.

        
  13. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pick two for next two gw

    A) DCL
    B) Wilson
    C) Scamacca

    
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      B and C

      
  14. Lubic87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Another Leno haul saving my season yet again.

    
  15. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mitro to Wilson looks fairly obvious.

    
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep definitely.

      But got to dump off Toney first.

      
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        You moving both on this week? If so what other striker you targeting?

        
    2. jammie26
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Toney to Wilson even more so.

      
      1. jammie26
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Oh balls I have 3 Newcastle already

        
  16. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Mitro 10 shots and 1 point. Nice.

    Dreadful week, haven't seem to get any shouts right the past week or two.

    Salah Hatrick, TAA Clean sheet and goal involvement and Firmino/Diaz non existence would be much appreciated.

    
    1. jammie26
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Diaz is injured isn't he ?

      
      1. Supersonic_
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Nunez Sorry

        
  17. jammie26
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Thanks for the 1 point captain kane FFS.

    
    1. LC1
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yup! Painful one to take.

      
  18. Ligdon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Back to back pickford cleanies lets goo

    
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Most agreeable indeed

      
  19. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    More important to get:

    A) Wilson
    B) Almiron

    
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think the 3 to have are Trippier, Miggy, Wilson

      
  20. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    So now I have Toney, Mitrovic and Zaha that all need binning.

    Looks like I'm taking my first hit of the season this week. Couldn't even hold out till the world cup WC.

    
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Who you thinking of bringing in?

      
  21. Plumbers Pan
    7 mins ago

    Did ask Almiron
    No reply

    
  22. WVA
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Toney to Wilson done.

    Salah Foden Saka or Martinelli to Almiron for a hit?

    
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The benched one

      
  23. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    “Liverpool putting on a fantastic show and here’s Salah…”

    
  24. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    I can see it tomorrow, Bowen punishing the sellers ?

    
  25. Isco Disco
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Wilsoooooooooon
    Almirooooooon
    My boys giving me massive rank boost and green arrows.
    Sorry just logged in to check the score and realized my Newcastle players and Pickford giving me huge differential points.
    Almiron and Wilson owners where y’all at?
    All I need a Salah hattrick now to make my day

    

