FPL review: Haaland injury latest, Wilson in demand, Toney banned

Our write-ups of the Gameweek 14 action begin with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s fixtures.

HAALAND LATEST

There was no Erling Haaland (£12.2m) in the Manchester City squad for their win over Leicester City and given the diagnosis (“ligament damage”), it doesn’t sound like he was particularly close to being fit.

There are no guarantees he’ll be back for City’s appealing Gameweek 15 fixture against Fulham, either, although we will get two more press conferences from Pep Guardiola before that clash – not that he tends to be much help on the team news front.

“Have a little bit damage, his ligament in the feet. Was not ready for today, Sevilla of course not necessary to do it, we’ll see if Fulham is ready or not. “I don’t know right now, hopefully, but I don’t know.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to ViaPlay

“I’m pretty sure against Sevilla, no, first because we are already qualified. Against Fulham, we will see. We have six or seven days until that day so we will see.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, in his post-match press conference

“I don’t know. Has ligament, a little bit damage. He feels better, we have one more week. He is not going to play against Sevilla because we are already qualified and not necessary. Hopefully against Fulham, he can help us, or next games against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and Brentford.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to Match of the Day

City’s game against Fulham also kicks off 90 minutes after the FPL deadline, so there is a chance we might get an early line-up leak, as we did this weekend.

SELL TONEY AND MITROVIC…?

Ivan Toney (£7.5m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) have offered pretty good value for money this season but their pre-World Cup race might be run in FPL terms.

Toney is now banned for Gameweek 15 after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday, returning to face Manchester City before the month-long hiatus.

Mitrovic also has a trip to the Etihad to come before Fulham take on a much-improved Manchester United in Gameweek 16.

The Serb’s underlying numbers make him a tougher sell than Toney, as he racked up another 10 shots against Everton alone – that’s one fewer than Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) has managed all season. He’s also scored in all three of his meetings with big-six clubs so far in 2022/23.

Mitrovic, incidentally, collected his fourth booking of the campaign in the Cottagers’ goalless draw with Everton, so now has to avoid a yellow card in Fulham’s next six matches in order to dodge a one-match ban.

Harry Kane (£11.6m) reached the same unwanted four-caution milestone in a rare blank at Bournemouth.

…AND GET WILSON IN?

