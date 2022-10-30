25
Scout Notes October 30

FPL review: Haaland injury latest, Wilson in demand, Toney banned

Our write-ups of the Gameweek 14 action begin with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s fixtures.

HAALAND LATEST

There was no Erling Haaland (£12.2m) in the Manchester City squad for their win over Leicester City and given the diagnosis (“ligament damage”), it doesn’t sound like he was particularly close to being fit.

There are no guarantees he’ll be back for City’s appealing Gameweek 15 fixture against Fulham, either, although we will get two more press conferences from Pep Guardiola before that clash – not that he tends to be much help on the team news front.

“Have a little bit damage, his ligament in the feet. Was not ready for today, Sevilla of course not necessary to do it, we’ll see if Fulham is ready or not.

“I don’t know right now, hopefully, but I don’t know.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to ViaPlay

“I’m pretty sure against Sevilla, no, first because we are already qualified. Against Fulham, we will see. We have six or seven days until that day so we will see.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, in his post-match press conference

“I don’t know. Has ligament, a little bit damage. He feels better, we have one more week. He is not going to play against Sevilla because we are already qualified and not necessary. Hopefully against Fulham, he can help us, or next games against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and Brentford.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland, speaking to Match of the Day

City’s game against Fulham also kicks off 90 minutes after the FPL deadline, so there is a chance we might get an early line-up leak, as we did this weekend.

SELL TONEY AND MITROVIC…?

Ivan Toney (£7.5m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) have offered pretty good value for money this season but their pre-World Cup race might be run in FPL terms.

Toney is now banned for Gameweek 15 after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday, returning to face Manchester City before the month-long hiatus.

Mitrovic also has a trip to the Etihad to come before Fulham take on a much-improved Manchester United in Gameweek 16.

The Serb’s underlying numbers make him a tougher sell than Toney, as he racked up another 10 shots against Everton alone – that’s one fewer than Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) has managed all season. He’s also scored in all three of his meetings with big-six clubs so far in 2022/23.

Mitrovic, incidentally, collected his fourth booking of the campaign in the Cottagers’ goalless draw with Everton, so now has to avoid a yellow card in Fulham’s next six matches in order to dodge a one-match ban.

Harry Kane (£11.6m) reached the same unwanted four-caution milestone in a rare blank at Bournemouth.

…AND GET WILSON IN?

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

  1. Pukkipartyy
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Toughts?

    A) Zaha + Andreas -> Trossard + Rashford -4
    B) Mitro -> DCL or Scamacca (have Wilson)

    Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Probably need to take a hit so:

    1) Toney Zaha to Wilson Tross -4
    2) Toney Zaha Foden to Scamacca Almiron KDB -8
    3) Toney Mitro to Wilson Scamacca -4

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Kinda not ideal as I probably have to keep one of Mitro and Zaha

      Open Controls
    2. King Prawn
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would just do Toney to Wilson. Zaha still has good fixtures.

      Mitrovic can sneak a goal vs anyone.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I’m just having a headache only thinking about starting them next week again

        Open Controls
    4. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Transferring a playing one on a hit is sideways
      Why not Toney to Wilson only?

      Open Controls
  3. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A) Salah -> KDB
    B) Salah & Mitrovic -> KDB & Wilson (-4)
    C) Salah & Saka -> KDB & Foden (-4)

    Pope
    Trippier, Cresswell, Andersen
    Salah, Saka, Zaha, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Ward, Neco, Andreas, Emerson
    Bank 0.3m, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Aa

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Kind of hoping for some more magic today with Arsenal Forest and Man U v West Ham.

    Goals goals goals

    Open Controls
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Need Arsenal to be back in form. Have Saka, Martinelli and White.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Forest have a good recent record against Arsenal so I don't expect it to be a stroll in the park.

        But will they score?

        3-1

        Open Controls
  5. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Saka and Rashy Braces would be nice.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      This please.

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Don’t have Rashford but have Saka as captain so I’m on Board with this proposal folks!!!!!

      Open Controls
  6. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Pickford
    Cancelo Saliba Cresswell Gomez
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic
    Ward Neco Andreas Toney
    2 FTs, 0 ITB

    What should I do here?
    Thanks

    Open Controls
  7. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pick 2 out of
    A) Pope
    B) Almiron
    C) Wilson

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B and C definitely mate!! I have A and C and considering swapping Pope to get Almiron with 2 frees, Pope only getting 6 points for clean sheets recently and many keepers getting double digits so might go Pickford or Fab for last two games

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B and C

      Open Controls
  8. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Toney to
    A. Wilson (exact funds, in vogue)
    B. Solanke (easy home and away next)
    C. Scamacca (two easy home next)

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. I am
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Do we share our consciousness or as mainstream science says we have our own individual consciousness?

    If we share it this means I am Harry Kane, I am Mo Salah and I am all
    and every one of you.

    Or should I just do Mitrro to Wilson?

    Open Controls
  10. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Which move sounds better?

    A Zaha to Almiron
    B Mitrovic to Wilson

    Open Controls
  11. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    So disappointing with salah last night. Great opportunity to climb rank with him as cap.

    Open Controls

