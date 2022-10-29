FPL Gameweek 14: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

Erling Haaland’s (£12.2m) no-show was the big FPL story of the day, the Norwegian striker failing to make the matchday squad for Manchester City’s win over Leicester City. Pep Guardiola offered his usual smorgasbord of stock answers (“we’ll see”, “hopefully” and “don’t know”) when asked about Haaland’s chances of recovering for Gameweek 15 after the game.

The good, the bad and the so-so summed up the fortunes of the main back-up captains in Haaland’s absence: top-scoring FPL midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) registered a double-digit haul with a superb free-kick, Harry Kane (£11.5m) blanked for only the second time in 12 matches, and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) couldn’t add any further attacking returns or bonus points to his early strike in Liverpool’s latest dismal defeat against Leeds.

The good times at Newcastle continued, with the Magpies hammering Aston Villa 4-0: Eddie Howe’s side had the highest expected goals (xG) tally and the lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) total of the day. Three of Saturday’s eight highest FPL scorers came from Tyneside, with Kieran Trippier (£5.8m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.5m) continuing their scintillating form and Callum Wilson (£7.3m) racking up 19 points after playing a part in all four of the hosts’ strikes.

Fixtures bred defensive returns for the ticker-topping Everton and Crystal Palace, who both banked clean sheets; goalkeepers Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) scored a combined 20 points as they were kept busy.

Frustration dogged some of the more well-owned assets as Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) blanked despite registering 10 shots and seven chances created respectively, but at least they were in the thick of things: Wilfried Zaha (£7.6m), by contrast, had just one solitary shot against Southampton.

Phil Foden (£8.5m) was benched for the second successive Gameweek to further short-term concerns about his minutes, while game-time is something that Ivan Toney (£7.5m) definitely won’t have in Gameweek 15 after he picked up his fifth booking of the season.

Kane and Mitrovic collected their fourth cautions of 2022/23, meanwhile, so are now themselves a yellow card away from a one-match ban.

On the south coast, the wrong budget Bournemouth forward exploded as Kieffer Moore (£5.4m) grabbed a brace and 13 points, while Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) continues to torment former owners and fixtures-over-form managers as he scored in Brighton’s 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea: all seven of his league goals this season have come against sides that finished in the top eight in 2021/22.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

