39
Scoreboard October 29

FPL Gameweek 14: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

39 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

Erling Haaland’s (£12.2m) no-show was the big FPL story of the day, the Norwegian striker failing to make the matchday squad for Manchester City’s win over Leicester City. Pep Guardiola offered his usual smorgasbord of stock answers (“we’ll see”, “hopefully” and “don’t know”) when asked about Haaland’s chances of recovering for Gameweek 15 after the game.

The good, the bad and the so-so summed up the fortunes of the main back-up captains in Haaland’s absence: top-scoring FPL midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) registered a double-digit haul with a superb free-kick, Harry Kane (£11.5m) blanked for only the second time in 12 matches, and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) couldn’t add any further attacking returns or bonus points to his early strike in Liverpool’s latest dismal defeat against Leeds.

The good times at Newcastle continued, with the Magpies hammering Aston Villa 4-0: Eddie Howe’s side had the highest expected goals (xG) tally and the lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) total of the day. Three of Saturday’s eight highest FPL scorers came from Tyneside, with Kieran Trippier (£5.8m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.5m) continuing their scintillating form and Callum Wilson (£7.3m) racking up 19 points after playing a part in all four of the hosts’ strikes.

Fixtures bred defensive returns for the ticker-topping Everton and Crystal Palace, who both banked clean sheets; goalkeepers Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) and Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) scored a combined 20 points as they were kept busy.

Frustration dogged some of the more well-owned assets as Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) and Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) blanked despite registering 10 shots and seven chances created respectively, but at least they were in the thick of things: Wilfried Zaha (£7.6m), by contrast, had just one solitary shot against Southampton.

Phil Foden (£8.5m) was benched for the second successive Gameweek to further short-term concerns about his minutes, while game-time is something that Ivan Toney (£7.5m) definitely won’t have in Gameweek 15 after he picked up his fifth booking of the season.

Kane and Mitrovic collected their fourth cautions of 2022/23, meanwhile, so are now themselves a yellow card away from a one-match ban.

On the south coast, the wrong budget Bournemouth forward exploded as Kieffer Moore (£5.4m) grabbed a brace and 13 points, while Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) continues to torment former owners and fixtures-over-form managers as he scored in Brighton’s 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea: all seven of his league goals this season have come against sides that finished in the top eight in 2021/22.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

FPL Gameweek 14: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics 1

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Liverpool1 – 2Leeds United
Fulham0 – 0Everton
Newcastle United4 – 0Aston Villa
Crystal Palace1 – 0Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion4 – 1Chelsea
Brentford1 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bournemouth2 – 3Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City0 – 1Manchester City

39 Comments Post a Comment
  1. balint84
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who would you take out next week?
    A) Foden
    B) Mitrovic
    C) Koulibaly
    D) Bailey

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitro

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B or C, both preferably

      Open Controls
  2. Killitzer
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Another meh game week

    Open Controls
  3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    How much is this Jimmy Somerville then?

    Might get him in

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Don't Leave Me This Way was a cover. Think about that before you bring him in.

      Open Controls
  4. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Toney to Wilson a good transfer? Toney suspended next game then has Man city

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      yep

      Open Controls
    2. V̅654
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Very good transfer.

      Open Controls
  5. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    2FTks and noting obvious to change at the moment, Might wait for this weeks Spot the Differential.

    Open Controls
  6. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Toney owners: is Wilson our answer? Will you do the move tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Toney is the kinda guy who will see mass sales then bang a hattrick.

      Open Controls
      1. kamdaraji
        • 13 Years
        just now

        He's suspended next game then has Man city

        Open Controls
    2. Hooky
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's a yes from me.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think Wilson is less consistent than Toney but he's said he's still hopeful of getting in Qatar squad so he's definitely motivated.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Wilson's record at Newcastle has been superb (26 goals and nine assists in 48 starts, 250+ points) even in the dark Bruce days. The injury curse is the only thing really holding him back.

        Open Controls
  7. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Currently on;

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - Castagne
    Salah - Foden - Martinelli - Rashford - Andreas
    Haaland - Wilson

    Got 2FT, so thinking;

    Pope > Fabianski
    Andreas > Almiron

    Unfortunately need to burn a transfer on the keeper, but is what it is. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Why are you getting rid of Pope?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        3 Newcastle slots

        Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I posted something similar on the last article and have repost below, strongly considering it!! Fab 2 decent home games

      Open Controls
  8. Ahmed Adam
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Rashford vs Rodrigo Which one to you suggest?

    Open Controls
  9. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Are prices locked during World Cup break cos it's similar to everyone being on Wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      They are locked

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Here's lads. Let there be no rush to make changes until closer to Christmas so.

      Open Controls
      1. jb1985
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Everyone should enjoy the tinkering time out for their mentality.

        Open Controls
  10. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mitro & Toney > Solanke & Wilson

    Sound ok?

    Open Controls
  11. grooveymatt65
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hey guys!!!!

    (lost on the last page)

    my team for this week currently is:

    Raya/ Iversen

    White Tripper Cancelo/ Doherty Tarkowski
    Salah Zaha Foden Martinelli/ Andreas
    Nunez Solanke Haaland

    (0.0 itb 1ft)

    What needs changing?

    Genuinley unsure where to start...I guess Zaha to Almiron is pretty obvious..

    Open Controls
  12. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pope Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba Guehl Neco
    Salah Foden Martinelli Andreas DaSilva
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    2ft
    0itb

    Salah, Foden and DaSilva to KDB, Trossard and Almiron worth a hit?

    Open Controls
  13. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you do mitro to Wilson tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Doing Toney to Wilson

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thinking to do the same move. Did have Scamacca marked as a Mitro replacement but Wilson looks red hot and on penalties. Could well double rise by gw15 with Toney suspended and Mitro coming up away to City

      Open Controls
  14. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Repost- Last article-

    Evening all!! Have Pope, Trippier and Wilson, have 2 frees, would it be a waste of 2 frees to do Pope and Zaha to Almiron and Fab/Pickford/Henderson for the last two fixtures before the WC???!!!

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You know my opinion 🙂

      Open Controls
  15. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Not a waste. Have two remaining GWs to tweak team in search of points.

    Zaha > Almiron - definitely (but had Almiron for ages now, so I would say this)

    I realise that you have to shed a NEW defender. Are they more likely to keep clean sheets in the last two games, or score goals? I think that latter, although won't be surprised if it's both.

    Open Controls
  16. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Depends on the rest of your team but it's a decent move overall.

    Surely you've more fires to put out than changing your goalkeeper however.

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      For Paul above

      Open Controls
  17. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Salah + Foden -> DeBruyne (c) + Almiron (-4) worth it?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.