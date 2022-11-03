27
Scout Squad November 3

The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 15

27 Comments
Should we back Harry Kane (£11.6m) against a leaky Liverpool defence? Is it time for a Scout Picks double-up on the Newcastle United backline? And is there any residual love for Phil Foden (£8.5m)?

Those are the questions being posed by our in-house panel of Sam, Az, Tom and Neale, who each put together an 18-man player longlist ahead of Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

These selections will go a long way toward deciding Friday’s Scout Picks, with the FPL assets receiving the most votes in with a better chance of making the cut.

ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

Everything you ever wanted to know about the FPL Bonus Point System - part one

Our four resident writers are solely focused on the upcoming Gameweek with their selections.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 15

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

27 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Do you think Haaland gonna start?

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      No clue! I think not.

    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      I think he will not start

    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Haaland and foden starting is a million dollar question

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        Yes
        Foden has better chances in my opinion since he's not injured

        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          He wasn’t injured last GW either

          1. Mozumbus
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            So he had better chances last GW also, lol

            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Exactly my point. With Pep, I can can’t guess. It’s a dice you roll

              1. Mozumbus
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Haaland has got two negatives
                Pep roulette
                And then he's injured

                1. La Roja
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  He might be fit though. We could find out tomorrow. If he is fit then he starts

  2. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    I have three players from that bus team. And one of them is Foden 😉

  3. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    1FT 0.8 ITB.

    Holding on to my high rank by the skin of my teeth. Lots of problems again this week but Toney to Wilson?

    Guiata
    Cancelo, Trippier, Webster
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Martinelli
    Haaland, Mitro, Toney
    Ward, Gabriel, Guehi, Andreas

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Can't argue with that move

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would also consider Mitro > Scamacca for a fit.

      Or, given that Salah > KDB is probably worth a hit to captain KDB if Haaland is likely out, then I would actually probably do Mitro > DCL for a total of -8 if you can afford it (maybe exact cash?)

  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    One more WC draft for the day. Thoughts on this for a GW16 BB?

    Sanchez (Pickford)
    Cancelo Trippier Dalot* (Shaw Gabriel**)
    KDB Trossard Rashford Almiron (Xhaka)
    Kane Darwin Wilson***

    *Could be Dawson
    **Could be Zinchenko
    ***Sell for Jesus in GW16

    Would be a shame not to fit Alvarez in if we know he's starting, but I can't book in more than one transfer either.

  5. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Zaha - Mitrovic > Trossard - Wilson worth -4?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Good transfer on paper.

      But you know the drill. Both Zaha and Mitro will play terribly bad. But they will end up with dirty penalty goals and max baps

  6. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Things are looking up for Estupinan... Had almost written him off after the BGW, but now the scouts are all over him & he could be back in my starting 11 again if Haaland is out

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Very tempting, but not reaching 60 mins is a real concern

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Finally played 90 last week. Bit of a risky buy still but I'm happy to retrieve him from the end of my bench

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ah yes, worth it if you own him. Tempted by him on my WC since my first draft many weeks ago

  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    I genuinely think Jesus is in the top 3 forwards to own this week.

    Chelsea defense is decimated, and Arsenal's form is fantastic. Excited to see what he can do.

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Agreed. Both Jesus and Saka (if fit) could easily haul this GW. Chelsea defending is alarm bells

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Blank and YC is what will you get.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Maybe last year. But not this season. This season, my luck is in 😉

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Agree but still prefer Saka and Marti

  8. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Haaland and Toney to Kane and Wilson
    Yes or No?

    Thanks

  9. Has Someone Blocked Me?
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Phew, sinbin over for me!

    Been banned for the comment 'why not I guess'.

    I'm assuming it was a mistake?!

