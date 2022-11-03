76
Team News November 3

FPL Gameweek 15 live team news: Thursday updates

Six Premier League managers staged their pre-match press conferences on Thursday afternoon and we’ll bring you the key injury news in this article.

Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta will also face the media after their respective sides’ UEFA Europa League ties tonight (the Gameweek 15 sections of each will be embargoed till tomorrow), while the other dozen top-flight bosses will host pressers on Friday.

For the latest on those 12 clubs, check out our ‘early’ team news article here.

Pep Guardiola will be one of the managers taking questions from reporters on Friday, hopefully bringing us the latest on Erling Haaland (£12.1m). The (hopefully) good news on that front was that the Norwegian was pictured with team-mates at the City training ground on Thursday, although how involved in the training he was is obviously unclear.

KEY UPDATES

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRENTFORD

Ivan Toney is suspended for Brentford’s trip to Nottingham Forest, having picked up his fifth booking of the season in Gameweek 14.

Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle) and Pontus Jansson (hamstring) are still out injured but Mathias Jensen has recovered from the dead leg he suffered in the draw with Wolves and even Christian Norgaard (Achilles) could be back from a two-month lay-off after a recent return to the training ground.

LEEDS UNITED

Long-term absentees Stuart Dallas (knee) and Adam Forshaw (ankle) remain out, while Luis Sinisterra (foot) looks set to join them on the sidelines until after the World Cup following Jesse Marsch’s latest team news update on Friday.

“Stuart (Dallas) and Adam (Forshaw), again are injured but making progress. Archie Gray will be, we think, on the pitch tomorrow, so starting getting closer to training with the full team. And then the only other update is Luis Sinisterra.

“Luis has a foot injury that it turns out to be more than what we originally thought it was. He wasn’t making the progress that we were hoping for him to make over the last 10 days. So they did another scan and then they had a specialist looked at it, and they start to worry about it being a Lisfranc injury.

“It’s a rare injury that controls the movement of the metatarsals and when that is ruptured, it can be a long recovery. We don’t believe it’s ruptured. We believe it’s partially torn, which puts him in a little bit of a grey area, but probably out until after the World Cup break. So we’ll know more about that today. And again, we’re hopeful that it’s a version that doesn’t take him out for long.” – Jesse Marsch

LEICESTER CITY

The long-absent Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) are still sidelined, while Jonny Evans (calf) will be assessed on Friday to see if he’s fit enough to face Everton.

“We’ll decide on that tomorrow, whether he’s going to be ready to have an impact, or whether it’ll be Tuesday [v Newport County in the Carabao Cup]. It’s been a little bit slower than we’d have hoped but he was out training with the squad today we’ll evaluate the risk on that and take it from there.” – Brendan Rodgers on Jonny Evans

Ricardo looks set to make a return to the first-team fold at the beginning of 2023.

“He’s doing very well. The target time for him is going to be around January time. He’s working very hard. Mentally, he’s in a really good place. He’s had a tough, tough time with long-term injuries but he’s coping very well, working very hard, and still well on schedule for coming back for the second half of the season.” – Brendan Rodgers on Ricardo Pereira

FULHAM

Manor Solomon (knee) and Layvin Kurzawa (calf) have been joined on the sidelines by Neeskens Kebano, who is set for several months out after rupturing his Achilles.

Bobby DeCordova-Reid will also be absent in Gameweek 15 after picking up his fifth booking of the season last Saturday.

“The Club can confirm that Neeskens Kebano has unfortunately suffered a ruptured Achilles in training this week.

“He will now undergo specialist consultation and will be out of action for several months.” – Fulham club statement

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Giulian Biancone is the latest addition to the Nottingham Forest injury list and he’ll probably be missing until next summer after he sustained a knee injury in training.

“Unfortunately Giulian Biancone picked up a serious knee injury which will rule him out for the season. 

“It’s really difficult news for him and a blow for us as well. I know he’s a player who hasn’t featured too much but he is a player who was making good progress and that we really like. We’re gutted for him because it’s a serious injury and it’s a blow to the group as well.” – Steve Cooper

Omar Richards (leg), Moussa Niakhate (muscle) and Jack Colback (back) have been on the sidelines for months now, while Harry Toffolo has been missing since Gameweek 12 after picking up a hamstring injury. 

Richards is back running and could return after the World Cup break but Niakhate and Toffolo’s recoveries are going to take longer.

BOURNEMOUTH

Murara Neto (leg), Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) are all still absent for the trip to Leeds but caretaker boss Gary O’Neil has no new fitness concerns heading into Gameweek 15.

None of the above trio are expected back before the World Cup break.

“Neto will not play again before the World Cup. The World Cup break might come too soon for Lloyd. He’s doing well, he’s made some big strides, but the break might come too soon for him. We’ll have to see on that one. I think the same for David Brooks. I don’t think we’ll see him before the World Cup.” – Gary O’Neil

76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. acidicleo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Play one

    A) Guaita
    B) Ward

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  2. TanN
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    How to get in touch with mods?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Post something controversial or ban worthy and they will be in touch

      1. TanN
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I was thinking something different...if there was a contact address for mods. I tried messaging about the fact I was wrongfully blocked for 48hrs via their Instagram page but had no reply, they haven't even read it!!

    2. No Need
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Buy a parker and paint a target on the back and maybe a Lambretta...

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      FPL Brains is around most days & is very approachable. I'll try to flag his attention for you when I see him

      1. TanN
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Thank you very much Mentaculus!!

        You've been most helpful and supportive!

  3. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Best replacement for cucu?

  4. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    Garnacho!

    United XI v Real Sociadad:
    De Gea, Dalot Lindelof Martinez Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno, Donny, Garnacho, Ronaldo

    Bench: Maguire, Rashford, Malacia, Fred, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Dúbravka, Elanga, McTominay, Shoretire, Vítek, Zidane

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Sounds delicious

    2. Superflymonk
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Hmmm...No Antony again.Looks like I'll be taking hits for the weekend

  5. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    That is a lot of ‘no news’ from todays pressers

    1. No Need
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      People are only worried about Saka and Pep's presser - which will be the usual guessing game...

  6. Paddy Gooner
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Play A) Guaita or
    B) Ward

    ?????

  7. TanN
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Potential team with a -4:

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Cresswell Mee
    KDB Trossard Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Wilson

    Ward Mitrovic Guehi Andreas

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Ive given up on Zaha but the rest looks great

  8. GS456
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Haaland pictured training on Citys twitter

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Link please

      1. Video Killed The Radio Star
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You question and then you deliver. Nice.

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lovely, thanks (and to Mozumbus posting the link below!)

  9. Haaland pictured in training
    Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/ManCityUS/status/1588220040985337856
    Can we draw anything about Haaland from this tweet?
    Do you think it's today's photo?

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Just saw this.. looking good to be in the squad atleast

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        I think if he's fit, he'll start

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Someone on that picture said it's definitely new as Grealish doesn't have a moustache in it, plus I don't think official club social media accounts ever post old images / videos unless it's obvious (looking at an old match or something)

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes, makes sense

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Well hello there

      Thanks Mozumbus

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        You're welcome

    4. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Beat me to the hot topic XD

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        Yes lol
        my first though
        I posted this one and then saw yours and commented since I was not sure

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Excellent. Good stuff.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Hey Brains. There's someone in search of a mod above (2nd post, Tann)

  10. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Haaland C, Trippier VC it is then.

    1. No Need
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      And a hit for me to get him back sadly

      1. Video Killed The Radio Star
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haaland?

        1. No Need
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah..I'm keeping Darwin so will upgrade Toney (4.6 mill in bank)

    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      why ?

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 6 Years
        just now

        ignore

  11. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Toney to
    A. Scamacca
    B. Solanke
    C. Any other option, 7.3m, not Mitrovic

    Thanks

  12. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    32 mins ago

    1 FT,
    0.1 ITB

    Starting team atm

    Pope
    Trippier, Cancelo, Dier
    Salah, Foden, Martinelli, Bowen
    Mitro, Wilson, Haaland (if fit or Guehi comes in)

    Bench

    Guehi, Andreas, Emerson

    Cant see where to use my FT, would like to get Mitro out but options isn't great at £7m
    Scamacca, Welbeck or Solanke

    or is there somewhere else i could improve team ?

    Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated

  13. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Leeds seem to be very unlucky in having players picking up these rare issues/conditions that can be very difficult and hard to fully recover from, Bamford with plantar fasciitis last season and now Sinisterra with this issue

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Life is luck

      1. No Need
        • 9 Years
        just now

        La la, lalala

  14. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Folks. Is this -4 worth it ?

    Salah Foden and Mitro
    To
    KDB Rashford and Darwin

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rashford has a muscle injury

      1. Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        How is he on the bench then (vs sociedad)

        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That's why he's on the bench, manager said muscle injury

    3. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No

  15. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Salah/Foden to KDB/Almiron for free?

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Madness

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        How?

    2. Orion
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I wouldn’t

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Think Foden will play and Salah worth the price, so changes elsewhere in my team?

        Ward
        Cancelo, Gomez*, Trippier
        Salah, Saka*, Foden*, Trossard
        Haaland*, Mitro, Wilson

        Subs: Kepa*, Andreas, Guehi, Doherty*

        2 FTs
        0.2 in the bank

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Sorry, know Saka is probably ok, maby Haaland too

        2. WVA
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Why on earth do you think Foden plays, sell him and Salah

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Meant to ask La Roja and Orion

    3. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah & Foden non essential. KDB & Almiron essential. Easy decision.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Would also leave enough money to do Mitro to Jesus, Firmino or Darwin GW16

  16. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any suggestions? 1 FT, 1.0 ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo Tripps Saliba
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Wilson Mitro

    Ward Neco Guehi Pereira

  17. HM2
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who scores more over the next two, Saka or Zaha?

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka imo

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I fancy Saka may do well this weekend, should be up against Cucurella who has been pretty poor so far for Chelsea

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Saka

  18. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thoughts on:
    White, Zaha & Salah to Patterson, Bowen & KDB (c) -4

  19. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    What a goal Garnacho

    1. TanN
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Not a patch on my guy Rico Lewis!

  20. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    GarnishNacho!!!!

  21. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Goalnacho goal Ronaldo assist

  22. TanN
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Wow...Big news in terms of football in general really...

    Pique playing his last ever game this weekend...!

    A legend (that's Gavis mums name for him) has retired!

  23. WVA
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Garnacho essential

  24. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hi. Are any of grealish, gundog or bilva viable as a 3rd city player?

    Could move zaha out for any of them should we get reliable city leak on Saturday

    Slightly appealed by 2 week grealish punt. Thanks

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      If I were getting a third city player outside of Haaland and Cancelo, it would be Laporte

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Perhaps not the ideal 3rd City player long-term, but Bernardo would be my pick of those

  25. RohanVaswani
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Will Akanji start for city this weekend?

