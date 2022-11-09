It’s almost here!

The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on November 20, with matches every day for the first two-and-a-bit weeks of the tournament.

The calendar is even more relevant when it comes to World Cup Fantasy: the official game allows you to bring substitutes who are yet to play off the bench and replace those that have already been in action, while the Sky game allows you to make transfers mid-round and get points from more than 11 players.

Below you’ll see the day-by-day schedule for the group stage, with the knockout round to follow.

