Sky Sports World Cup Fantasy: How to play, rules and scoring

Sky Sports’ World Cup Fantasy game is now live!

With Qatar 2022 less than a fortnight away, you can begin picking your Sky teams now – and you could be £10,000 richer by Christmas.

We’re delighted to report that we’ll be partnering with Sky ahead of the big kick-off, bringing you introductory articles on rules, scoring, strategy and more.

It is the same free-to-play Sky Sports game you know and love but it will be appearing at the World Cup for the first time in 12 years.

A first prize of £10k is on offer, with the manager finishing second netting £1,000 and the bronze medal position worth £500.

ENTER YOUR SKY FANTASY TEAM HERE

BASIC RULES

Anyone who has played the Sky Premier League Fantasy game will be able to pick up the World Cup version with ease.

For those new to Sky, let’s keep things simple.

Here’s what you need to do:

  • Pick 11 players, with no limitation on how many you choose from each country
  • Keep within a £100m budget
  • Choose from one of six formations: 4-3-3, 4-4-2, 4-5-1, 3-5-2, 5-3-2 or 3-4-3

GAMEROUNDS

There will be seven ‘Gamerounds’ (aka Gameweeks) during the World Cup:

  • Matchday 1 – starts on 20/11/22
  • Matchday 2 – starts on 25/11/22
  • Matchday 3 – starts on 29/11/22
  • Round of 16 – starts on 03/12/22
  • Quarter-final – starts on 07/12/22
  • Semi-final – starts on 11/12/22
  • Final – starts on 15/12/22

TRANSFERS

During each of the above ‘Gamerounds’, you are allowed to make up to three transfers to your side.

These can be made after each calendar day or at the start of each calendar day ahead of the first kick-off.

So for example, you could pick an Ecuador player on Sunday 20 November, bank their points, and transfer them out for an England player in action on Monday 21 November – providing you make the move before Monday’s fixtures kick off.

You will not be able to roll over your transfers if you do not use your allocated three during a given round.

CHIPS

The Overhaul (think a Wildcard if you’ve only played FPL and not Sky before) will take place from the last kick-off time in Matchday 3 up until the first kick-off in the Round of 16.

Essentially, it allows you to make unlimited changes to your side before the knockout rounds start.

CAPTAINCY

You can have a captain every day in Sky Sports Fantasy Football!

Whenever there is a World Cup match taking place, there is a captain available to score you double points.

The deadlines for transfers and captaincy selections will remain as the first kick-off on each day there is a World Cup match.

SCORING

The scoring follows the Sky Premier League game, with bonus awarded for passing, saves, shots on target and tackling.

Sky Sports World Cup Fantasy: How to play and rules

Stay tuned for more articles to come ahead of the first round on November 20!

ENTER YOUR SKY FANTASY TEAM HERE

  1. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Best Foden replacement for gw16 only?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Kulusevski, Rashford, Trossard, Saka are the ones I'm thinking about getting.

      Open Controls
      1. focaccia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Which way are you leaning?

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Kulusevski or Rashford I think but going to look at some data later.

          Open Controls
    2. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maddison maybe ❓

      Open Controls
  2. Cheeky Onion
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    1 FT & 0.8m ITB
    Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - Gabriel
    Salah - Foden - Martinelli - Trossard
    Haaland - Mitro* - Wilson*
    Raya - Neco - Andreas - Guehi

    A) Mitro > Solanke (if confirmed out/doubtful)

    B) Raya > Henderson

    C) Guehi > Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    No more just before the deadline hits for me this season. Taking our Salah and Foden for KDB and Rashford cost me 11 points. Not sure why I even got Rashford expect I was panicking. I could have afforded Maddison or Saka.

    Open Controls
  4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Did Qatar bleed FIFA so dry they cannot even stump up a prize for the official fantasy game?
    Also, couldn't afford a proofreader to go over the rules. "You will be given a limited allocation of free transfers to USED over the course of the World Cup". "There will be STRICTIONS on how many players".

    Joke organisation.

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      They probably had to give some of the funding allocated to Sepp Blatter or something.

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Server crashed before they could run the spell check.

      Open Controls
  5. theplayer
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    KDB and Nunez or Salah and Solanke? Basically KDB to Salah or Solanke to Nunez as free transfer this week. Could even be Mitrovic to Nunez if he's out again.

    Wish my Salah to KDB transfer never went through before deadline but it did unfortunately.

    Open Controls
    1. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mitro ➡ Nunez looks a fair move this week tbf

      Open Controls
  6. Hands Guber
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Since FFS has so much clout and the likes of Az/Sam etc. all appear on the Official show from time to time, have there been any steps by any party to at least request a comment from Official FPL for the site being garbage?I tried to change (C) to Salah at 1.15 on Saturday and couldn't, I'm not in any cash leagues so it's not the end of the World but it seems to me that the voiceless (all of us) should have a voice through FFS and all of the most notable FPL Social Media Influencers.

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Fair point mate, but I doubt FFS will put themselves at financial risk.

      Open Controls
      1. Hands Guber
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Well that's just it though, so nothing changes.

        Open Controls
    2. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Why did you leave it so late, especially as you know they have had issues before when some idiot on Twitter leaks team news. It was to try and sneak what some would call an unfair advantage over those who couldn't be around at that time. You had a choice and you took a risk that backfired?

      I hope it keeps going down until the leaks stop personally but each to their own. Blame the guy leaking the info and yourself for taking a risk. Not FFS or FPL

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        If a train is scheduled to leave the station at 1.30 and that’s been the schedule all year … but decides to depart at 1.15 instead for no good reason …. And I miss my train despite being there on time … is that my fault or the train operator?

        Open Controls
        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          😆 fair point well made 😎

          Open Controls
      2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        The irony is that content creators are the main problem. I don't blame them; its how they earn good tom on the deadline streams. There will always be people who take advantage of frailties in the system. It would be an irony if they were to complain about it on the main media platforms.

        Open Controls
      3. putana
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        why wouldnt you blame the site? every other fantasy league allows changes right up until games start with no server issue. Why should fpl get a pass for the site crashing 15 minutes before the deadline?

        Open Controls
        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          This, this and Thrice this

          Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Exactly. Poor site, simple as that. I don’t think it working properly is much too ask.

          Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      They probably get invited onto the Official Show precisely BECAUSE they are not the type of people to rock the boat.

      Open Controls
  7. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    An out of the norm team for GW17 onwards:
    Ward Iverson
    Trippier White Estupinan Patterson Castagne
    Salah KDB Almiron Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Kane Greenwood
    I have 1 mil in the bank to cover price drops and injuries.

    There are 4 premiums in this team with heavy owned Martinelli and Trippier.

    An honest opinion will be appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Someone else floating 4 premiums... is this unusual then or actually what the template will look like?

      What I'm looking at is almost the opposite approach. Something like:

      De Gea/Raya
      Trippier/Cancelo/Castagne/Shaw/Dalot
      Bailey/Mount/KDB/Almiron/Trossard
      Haaland/Wilson/DCL or Jesus

      I like that yours is slightly more World Cup proof but Belgium and England going deep could force a change of plans.

      Do you really need 4 premiums? Seems redundant to me.

      Open Controls
      1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I have never tried it before and it goes against the points per million ideology. With few premium backs ad valuable cheap midfield assets, it could work. My usual is more the style of your side TBH

        Open Controls
  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW15 (1288 teams)

    Safety score = 47
    Top score = Chris Pearce 87
    LMS average = 59.57 (-0.85) = 58.72

    109 teams to be removed, 1179 teams through to GW16
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Skin. Of. Teeth.

      Open Controls
  9. putana
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    which scores more next gw:

    a) kdb + alvarez/andreas

    b) saka + kulu (-4)

    Open Controls
  10. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    First red arrow in 13 GWs for Scout picks. No Salah hurts.

    Tracking the Scoutpick 22/23
    GW1: OR 4 794 684 (54p) Cap 24, GR 4 794 684 (54p)
    GW2: OR 5 691 378 (102p) Cap 10, GR 6 447 454 (48p)
    GW3: OR 4 695 079 (157p) Cap 16, GR 2 565 545 (55p)
    GW4: OR 3 012 491 (234p) Cap 6, GR 776 234 (77p)
    GW5: OR 2 216 114 (311p) Cap 34, GR 1 937 686 (77p)
    GW6: OR 1 960 209 (361p) Cap 18, GR 2 697 345 (50p)
    GW7 : OR 1 924 330 (361p) Cap 0, GR 1 ( 0p)
    GW8 : OR 1 455 110 (422p) Cap 20, GR 2 139 574 (61p)
    GW9 : OR 1 389 981 (501p) Cap 46, GR 3 371 684 (79p)
    GW10:OR 1 146 297 (572p) Cap 12, GR 2 088 156 (71p)
    GW11: OR 955 210 (624p) Cap 4, GR 2 895 160 (52p)
    GW12: OR 686 722 (679p) Cap 6, GR 1 342 620 (55p)
    GW13: OR 617 972 (739p) Cap 26, GR 2 648 660 (60p)
    GW14: OR 584 365(806p) Cap 14, GR 3 467 101 (67p)
    GW15: OR 706 575 (859p) Cap 14, GR 5 560 648 (53p)

    Open Controls
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just take off the transfer hits and it be a slightly different story.

      Open Controls
  11. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    On unlimited transfers what combo do you prefer?

    (A) Pope and Mitrovic
    (B) Sanchez and Toney

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hmmm. If it’s those choices or walking the plank I’d say A

      I think I’ll be ditching pope though as I’ll be keeping trippier … and don’t want any double defence

      Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Henderson
    Trippier Gabriel Saliba
    Salah KDB Martinelli Almiron
    (H)aaland Firmino Wilson

    Ward Andreas Neco Andersen

    Unless there are injuries from the EFL, I cannot think of any logical move for using my FT. If I had the cash I would have done Firmino to Nunez. Other than that, I am saving.

    Open Controls

