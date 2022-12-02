32
FPL December 2

FPL Gameweek 17 injury returnees: Luis Diaz

32 Comments
Share

In this new series of articles, we assess the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players with significant potential who are expected to return from injury in time for the Gameweek 17 restart.

First up is Luis Diaz (£7.8m), who has been out of action with a knee injury since the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in October, subsequently missing six Premier League matches before the World Cup break.

The graphics and numbers in this article are from our Premium Members Area, which now includes all Opta player and team data from not just the Premier League but also the ongoing World Cup tournament, so sign up today – or take our three-day free trial!

INJURY LATEST

FPL review: Alexander-Arnold and Diaz injury latest, why Salah was subbed off

Prior to the World Cup, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Luis Diaz had started running.

Since then, assistant manager Pep Lijnders and journalist Pipe Sierra have provided updates on his progress, with the latter suggesting he will be part of the travelling squad that Liverpool take to Dubai for their mid-season training camp.

“Luis definitely, if everything goes to plan. We can’t wait to see him back, he is this player who smiles when he has the ball at his feet.” – Lijnders when asked if Diaz could play in Dubai

“He came to the national team headquarters to go through rehab and enjoy some holidays. He has returned to Liverpool to finalise the process of rehab. The expectation is that Luis Diaz will be part of the squad that goes to Dubai.” – Pipe Sierra via The Anfield Talk

That should mean Diaz gets some match practice against Lyon (11 Dec) and AC Milan (16 Dec) before the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day. He could even be back in time for the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City on December 22nd.

2022/23 STATS

Luis Diaz has started all but one of Liverpool’s Premier League matches that he has been available for this season, scoring three goals and assisting two in eight appearances. He also added another in the Champions League.

In that time, he was among the Reds’ best players.

FPL PREVIOUS

“He gets our football, 100 percent. We thought we saw that at Porto, but that it really is like this, I feel lucky as well to be honest. He fits like a glove to our football, and that’s really, really special.” – Klopp on Diaz after his Man of the Match display in the FA Cup final

Diaz made a significant contribution upon his arrival from Porto in January, racking up four goals and three assists in 13 Premier League appearances, averaging 5.4 FPL points per start.

In that time, he ranked second among all team-mates for shots with 38 – only behind Salah’s 59 – while his six big chances were more than FPL rivals like Jarrod Bowen (8.0m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.0m).

As a creator, he also impressed, with his 20 created chances just two short of Salah’s tally, despite making fewer appearances.

It is never easy arriving at a new club in the middle of a season, yet Diaz impressively hit the ground running, even moving Sadio Mane from his familiar role on the left of the attack to the centre.

FPL PROSPECTS

Diaz’s return from injury presents FPL managers with an intriguing mid-price differential, providing he is fit of course.

Priced at just £7.8m and currently owned by only 7.0%, he could offer a value route into Liverpool’s attack as an alternative to Salah or Darwin Nunez (£9.0m).

For example, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur could potentially play twice in Gameweek 20, so if you aren’t planning on captaining Salah in the first few weeks back (which is very feasible), Diaz could provide a cheaper alternative that would allow a Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m), Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Harry Kane (£11.6m) triple-up.

Above: A potential ‘threemium’ draft for Gameweek 17 including Luis Diaz

Some form of investment in Liverpool’s attack is probably advisable, too. Despite some indifferent domestic form, they have largely remained very good as an attacking force, ranking fifth for actual goals scored and third for minutes-per-xG, only trailing top two Man City and Arsenal.

Now, Diaz could potentially bring those numbers up further, whilst making Liverpool’s attack more balanced. It’s also worth noting that only seven members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad are at the World Cup, so the Reds’ returning as a different proposition in the second half of the season is realistic, given that they’ll have plenty of time to work on tactics at their training camp.

Saying that, Diaz’s fitness will need to be closely monitored in Dubai and upon his return in the Carabao Cup, given that Klopp does have options to rotate on the left wing. Although Diogo Jota (£8.8m) is not expected to return until late January or February due to a serious calf injury, Nunez, Fabio Carvalho (£5.4m) and Curtis Jones (£4.9m) can all be deployed on the left, allowing Klopp to carefully manage his comeback.

However, the loss of Diaz, who had arguably been Liverpool’s best player this season, was a huge blow for Klopp and getting him up to speed as quickly as possible will surely be a priority, given his importance to the Reds’ attack. That suggests it won’t be long before Diaz is back on the Fantasy radar, adding to the plethora of midfield options managers can choose from with unlimited transfers.

32 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    YES!!! Let's 'ave it! 😀

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Was this what you said when you hit the red light district?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I'm liking the look of that threemium draft above.

        Open Controls
        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          All laid out for you too. Spoonfed

          Open Controls
        2. Cantonesque
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Lacking in Man United players given fixtures, then again maybe they will all be too world cupped.

          Open Controls
          1. Sickboy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Martial for Mitro?

            Open Controls
  2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Musiala must be the most hyped player of all time.

    What an absolute flop. German Messi. LOL

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He’s a young 19 year old player who will have learned a lot from the experience.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Hyped by who? He's 19. He had a poor attacking rate for Germany. 1 goal in 17 games before Qatar. Would anyone who knows anything about football say that was good for the German team or assume if he's been good for a dominant Bayern team he must be good for a poor Germany team?

      Open Controls
  3. Cantonesque
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    If Canada hadn't snagged a consolation goal last game, Roman Saiss would be the highest scoring fantasy asset in the Fifa WC Fantasy game, with > two thirds of the matches played (44/64).

    Yes I know you could pick a bunch of players and say "if this or that, then they would have the most points."

    It's still funny though.

    Open Controls
  4. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Looking to bring in a Croatia attacker for the next round: would you prefer Kramaric or Perisic?

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Perisic, Krama is fwd and that is precious spot

      Open Controls
    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      Japan are no mugs so they won't concede more than 2. Expecting a 1-1 draw in that game.

      I'd target another team.

      Open Controls
      1. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        I'm playing Fan Team game, so transfers/budget are limited considering I need to use them to shift 2 Germans. Going for Giroud as 1FT, and Croatia is probably the best affordable option for the other spot (WC fpr the quarters).

        Open Controls
        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          41 mins ago

          Same am playing fanteam. How are you getting on?

          I've got 3 to shift, 1 German, 1 Belgian and 1 Welsh.

          I'm around 1000 in both £5 and £20 leagues. Only 30 point or so off top spot. Still doable

          Open Controls
        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          I think there are much stronger options than Croatia in FT, personally. (seems to be hardest known fixture to call in R of 16 according to bookies). I've saved a lot of transfers for this round but wasn't expecting to have to remove Germans. Triple Argentina is non-negotiable for me, Australia conceded highest xg out of anyone and Argentina had about 3.7 xG against Poland so starting to click.

          I think R. Guerreiro is a gift at 5.5 as an enabler in FT if funds need to be generated.

          The team I want to assemble (realistically, without hits) would look something like:

          Martinez
          Hernandez Shaw Trippier Dumfries Alba
          Gakpo Messi Rabiot
          Mbappe Alvarez

          Open Controls
          1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Nuno Mendes is a threat to Gurreiro's place. Risky

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Nuno Mendes is out of the WC, he has 2 months injury

              Open Controls
              1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Ahh fair enough. Might look at him then

                Open Controls
      2. Cantonesque
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        1-1 after extra time?

        Hey that's a good point, are penalty shoot out goals counted for fantasy points? The rules seem to be silent on this. Penalty shoot out saves don't count towards penalty save points, but it doesn't say that about goals.

        Open Controls
    3. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Fairly even for likely returns I'd say, Kramaric a lot cheaper but a lot more competition for forward slots, so it all depends how the rest of your team is shaping up.

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nothing great in Croatia attack against a decent Japan defence.

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    So... if Bruno doesn't start, who should I bring in? Was looking at Kudus, really wanted him last MD but went for Kamada sadly :/. If not Kudus, any other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Is he definitely out cos of 2nd yellow card risk?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Gress we have to wait and sees.

        Open Controls
  6. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Better chances of a cs today? Brazil or Portugal?

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Brazil, although wait for lineups

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Out of the matches today I prefer Uruguay for a CS

      Open Controls
      1. Hooky
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Agreed. Especially if Suarez is playing oop in goal again.

        Open Controls
  7. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Lads which of these, if any, will start today -

    Bruno, Cancelo, Casemiro, Richarlison,

    Open Controls
    1. Vovhund
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Non, I think. Cancelo might be the best option of the bunch

      Open Controls
  8. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Fanteam Transfers -4

    Martinez + Guerrero + McCallister

    Or

    Turner (Hoping for Holland USA 0-0) + Acuna + McCallister

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.