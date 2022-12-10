278
  1. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    New post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/12/10/england-v-france-team-news-both-sides-unchanged/

  2. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Martinez (Pickford)
    Otamendi, Molina, Juranovic (Hernandez, Shaw)
    MacAllister, Modric, Perisic (Rabiot, Saka)
    Messi, Alvarez, (Mbappe)

    Hows this looking for the next round ? The three French can easily be switched to English or vica versa depending on the result of tonight's game, leaving 3 spare FTs for when the SF teams are known.

    The plans to make the moves before 7pm so I don't miss any of tonight's match doing my team.

  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Worth bringing in Foden or Saka for Bellingham?

