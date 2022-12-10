France v England may be paramount in many of our thoughts but before tonight’s fourth World Cup quarter-final, Morocco and Portugal contest another last-eight clash.

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

The big team news is that Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench again, with Matchday 4 hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos leading the Portuguese line once more.

There is only one change from the side that thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16, with Ruben Neves coming in for William Carvalho in midfield.

Morocco’s two changes are enforced because of injury and both come in defence, which is a blow to a backline that has conceded just one goal all tournament.

Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui are both out, so in come Jawad El Yamiq and Yahya Attiat-Allah at centre-half and left-back respectively.

Over one in two FIFA World Cup Fantasy managers own Bruno Fernandes for this encounter, while more than one in three – many of which will be long-dormant ghost teams – have selected the benched Joao Cancelo.

Hakim Ziyech is the most-owned Moroccan player at 18.8%.

MATCHDAY 5 LINE-UPS

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, El Yamiq, Saiss, Attiat-Allah, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri.

Portugal XI: Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Otavio, Neves, B Silva, Fernandes, Felix, Ramos.