Scout Picks - Bus Team December 18

FPL Gameweek 17 early Scout Picks: Man Utd pair among three double-ups

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to the Boxing Day deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

THE LIKELY LADS

1

Having not taken part in the World Cup, a refreshed Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) are highly likely to make the Scout Picks XI. The Norwegian is averaging a frankly ridiculous 9.5 points per match this season, courtesy of 18 goals and three assists in 13 appearances, while Salah produced 24 FPL points in the final three Gameweeks leading up to the World Cup. As a result, there is potential for both players to hit the ground running upon the Premier League’s resumption on Boxing Day.

Their opponents – Leeds United and Aston Villa – have kept just five clean sheets between them all season, so there is potential to double up on Manchester City and Liverpool’s attacks. Jesse Marsch’s troops have been particularly poor defensively, as noted in our recent Half-Term report, which boosts the case for Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) and Phil Foden (£8.3m), while Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) should see plenty of pitch time with Luis Diaz (£7.8m) and Diogo Jota (£8.8) still out injured.

Can we say anyone else is assured of their place in the Scout Picks at this point, however? Probably not – although there are multiple names in the mix.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

  1. billnats
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    A) Cancelo, Robertson, Kulu, Mitrovic
    B) James, Walker, Rashford, Kane

    1. Coys96
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      b

    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  2. Coys96
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Don't want to spend 7+ million on Cancelo but want City defensive cover. He's not had the attacking license he has had in past seasons and think City could start a bit slow given how many players went to WC.

    So who would you have? Currently on Walker.

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Why would the number of players they had at the WC mean they start slowly? Apart from Alvarez, they will all have had at least a two week break - and even he will have had 8 days.

      1. Coys96
        • 5 Years
        just now

        None of the City players that made it further than the last 16 have returned to training yet (I assume they'll return tomorrow). That's 13 players.

        Some teams have had training camps over the last couple of weeks and will have had time to work on their systems and fitness. Also Pep's style is so intricate I think the players have to fully sharp with a few weeks training in them.

        But as I said, it's just a thought

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Is Walker guaranteed his spot back?

  3. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Why is Marcus - one return in eight games - Rashford all of a sudden flavour of the month? I couldn't wait to get rid of him out my team when the transfer window opened. Diddy teams like Wales & Iran don't play in the EPL doncha know?

    1. Coys96
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      3 very good fixtures, and he's a confidence player. Was also putting forward some very good underlying numbers before the game

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        before the WC*

    2. Mirror Man
      55 mins ago

      fplreview has got the "creators" convinced.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nailed on forward for one of the top teams, about to play Forest, Wolves and Bournemouth, for less than 7m. Not rocket science is it?

      1. Mirror Man
        just now

        Perma-grump. Good to see.

  4. Netters2018
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Curently on this, any sugggestion?

    Ward
    James, Trippier, Dalot/Walker
    Kdb, salah, martinelli, almiron, andreas
    Kane, Haaland

    Bench Patterson, Bueno, fodder

    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Think you'll want a stronger bench

      1. BrockLanders
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah. I'd probably swap KDB to Foden and upgrade bench

  5. FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Thoughts on the team below?

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Dalot White Walker Patterson
    Salah KDB Saka Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Martial Wilson

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Looks good, Mitro over Wilson?

      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I don't think you can look past newc on the form they were on...

    2. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      No Cancelo could hurt

  6. Paulie Walnuts
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Can't decide between KDB and Salah...

    Other than the DGW possibility for KDB...

    Help a brother out xx

    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Go both.

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salah

    3. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Prefer Salah. Looked really good in Milan game. Think Foden can cover KDB

  7. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    Thoughts please? (0.9 Itb)
    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Robo White Cancello botman
    Salah rashford foden Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Looks like a bench headache

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeh good point cheers!

    2. Mirror Man
      28 mins ago

      If it's good enough for you then it's good enough for me.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks just unsure on Kepa, no saka or KDB and whether cancello worth it!

        1. Mirror Man
          just now

          - For me Cancelo will need to improve offensively for me to pay that much. I like Laporte for 5.8m and the odd benching.
          - Saka will be good, also Martinelli. Probably favor him over Rashford despite the fixtures tbh.
          - De Bruyne is a lock for me. Useless for Belgium but a menace for City.

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      just now

      That's not affordable.

  8. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Team value is rubbish so the team looks weak but this is the best I've come up with. Thoughts?

    Kepa

    Cancelo - White - Trippier

    Salah - Foden - Kulu - Almiron

    Haaland - Darwin - Mitro

    (Ward - Patterson - Bueno - 4.4)

    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looks OK. Not overly convinced Kulu is necessary. Possibly Mount instead and bring in Andreas Periera

  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    First draft- leaves .9 m in bank. If James/Kepa not fit then will probably go Dalot/Shaw and Pope. Salah could be KDB and will decide after cup game. What are thoughts on draft?

    Kepa
    Trippier James Cancelo
    Salah Mount Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas White Patterson

  10. Z
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    What do you think?

    Kepa, Ward
    Cancelo, Tripp, Dalot (Neco, Patterson)
    Salah, Mount, Rash, Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland, Kane, Mitro

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      See post above. A lot of similarities but you went Kane over Darwin. Like it

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        * watch for news on Dalot who may have hamstring issue after last game for Portugal

  11. UpAndAway
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mount - Rashford - Kulusevski - I can only have one of them in my team. Tough call.

    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Mount

