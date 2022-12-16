The first-round draws for the 2022/23 FFS Cups

Qualifying for our two traditional Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competitions took place in Gameweek 16.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP: FIRST-ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the first round can be viewed here.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 44 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one automatically, while those who scored exactly 43 only progressed if their overall rank was 779,008th or better. Anyone scoring 42 or lower in Gameweek 16 didn’t make it through.

Seven of our former winners also submitted entry forms and were handed a bye to the first round, although all of them would have made the minimum qualification score in any case. They were: Wild Rover, Gribude, Genovoze, A Manager Has No Name, donnellyc, TH14 and 2EyedTurk.

Our former champions were all kept apart in the draw.

One of them, 2EyedTurk, faces moderator RedLightning in round one.

donnellyc v AMERICIUM5, Wild Rover v The Orienteer, TH14 v Berlin fonollosa, Gribude v Edenian, A Manager Has No Name v Darrencampbelluk and Genovoze v Happy Hammers are the other ties involving our former winners, none of whom are ranked any higher than 450,000 in the world heading into the restart.

Our highest-ranked entrant was also the highest scorer of Gameweek 16 among our hundreds of entrants.

Plasticnancy posted a Gameweek score of 90 before the World Cup break (aided by a Bench Boost), lifting them from 6.6k to 192nd in the world.

They’ll face ALoadOfCobblers, who sits at 864,328 overall, in the first round.

MightyIrons is also having a great season and has flirted with the top 1k since the September international break, briefly attaining a three-figure rank in Gameweek 12 before re-climbing to 370th in Gameweek 16.

Their opponent in round one is Cech Mate, ranked just above the million mark.

FFS MEMBERS CUP: FIRST-ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the first round can be viewed here.

The automatic qualification score was 45 points or more (after hits) in the FFS Members Cup but those managers who scored exactly 44 also progressed if their overall rank was 1,578,242nd or better.

Again, those FPL bosses scoring 43 or lower in Gameweek 16 didn’t qualify.

Only one of our former winners is back to defend their crown: Scrumper, who again would have qualified without the bye, will face Tangerine Dreamers in round one. These two are ranked 715,190th and 1,081,062nd respectively.

Plasticnancy is competing on two fronts as our highest-ranked manager and in fact, is the only qualifier in the FFS Members Cup who sits inside the top 1k.

FPL Sheriff, who is some 780,000 places below Plasticnancy, is tasked with stopping the high flyer in round one.

There are a further three qualified managers inside the top 10k: BANDB58 (8,643rd), Shiregeriatrics (5,280th) and medgar83 (6,118th).

They face MindasM (171,302nd), rverity2828 (458,616th) and pkilleen (151,756th) in the first round respectively.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 19

Round 4 – Gameweek 20

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 20

Round 4 – Gameweek 21

Round 5 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher