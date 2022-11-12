Prizes on offer as the 2022/23 FFS Cups open for entry

Our Fantasy Premier League cup competitions for the 2022/23 campaign are now open for entry and £300 in prizes are on offer in both tournaments.

We are launching our latest open-to-all tournament, along with a separate competition for Premium Members only.

Sign-up for the open cup competition can be found here.

Premium Members can sign up to both tournaments, via the entry forms here and here.

FORMER WINNERS

The roll call of former FFS Open Cup winners looks like this: donnellyc, Jonty, Gribude, Goonerdave, Ninja_Fit_Saints, sleeping master, MCH, Wild Rover, Tdubb05, CMIFLFC, Mark, Leon Harris, A Manager Has No Name, Sleepysi, TH14, 2EyedTurk, Man-Chest-Heir, LOKOMOTIV, Philman, Powell, Genovoze and Fusen.

As former winners, those listed will gain a bye to the first round of the tournament should they enter with the same username.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of winners is as follows: Waltzingmatildas, Fuzzy Dunlop, Kippax Kickers Acquafresca, Trigg Ola Svanheld, Malaikat Jahad, rrcmc, Jay #, Pep Pig, Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper and Chaballer.

Again, those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of the Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ, offering all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying rounds for the Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup and Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 16, with the first round proper running in Gameweek 17 (Open Cup) and Gameweek 18 (Members Cup).

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in either or both competitions until 23:59 GMT on Friday 18 November. We will make the first-round draw sometime after that point.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the free-to-all FFS Open Cup via the entry form here.

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you will need to log into the Premium Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process. If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date.

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the list of entries.

The open-to-all FFS Open Cup list is here.

The FFS Members Cup list is here.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-7 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup and Members Cup qualifying rounds will be published at some point during the World Cup break, well in advance of Gameweek 17.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 19

Round 4 – Gameweek 20

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Round 7 – Gameweek 23

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 24

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 26

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 18

Round 2 – Gameweek 19

Round 3 – Gameweek 20

Round 4 – Gameweek 21

Round 5 – Gameweek 22

Round 6 – Gameweek 23

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 24

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 25

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 26

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.