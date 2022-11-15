FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 16

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 16.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

The closing date for entries to the FFS Cups is Friday 18th November, and the December to May League will start scoring in Gameweek 17.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mihajlo Borozanov leads for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 34th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Abayneh Dessalegn leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is now 161st overall. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 16 was the qualifying round for the FFS Open and Members Cups, the first rounds of which will take place in Gameweeks 17 and 18 respectively.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in either or both competitions until 23:59 GMT on Friday 18 November.

The finalists and the winners of the third place play-offs in both competitions will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes.

Previous winners will be seeded into the first round if they enter.

See this article for full details.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin). New entries must have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update.

The safety score for Gameweek 16 was 35 after hits, with 112 teams to be removed and 1,063 going through to Gameweek 17.

Andrew Mifflin was the top scorer with a bench boosted 85.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail lost his latest match to Martin Stubbs in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues but maintains his four point lead because Grant Barclay also lost.

Joe Clarkson in League 9 Division 27 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues and now has 46 points out of a possible 48.

MODS & CONS

Petter Falk is the new leader of the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. He has had two previous top 7k finishes.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Callum Bushell (FPL_talk) has regained the lead from Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) in the FFScout Family mini-league. He previously led after Gameweeks 13 and 14.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

David Hood is the new leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and has risen to 474th overall after playing his Bench Boost. He has had three previous top 5k finishes and is 654th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Jan Kępski is the new leader of PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and has risen to 2,277th overall. He came 936th in 2019/20 and 100th in 2020/21, is 77th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame, and also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1K, Multiple Top 10k Finishes and Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-leagues.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Benjamin Davis leads for a 13th week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and is now 9,774th overall.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a sixth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Jan Kępski is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7).

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Jan also leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jan also leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

FPL VETS

Ben Foster leads for a second week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

For one season only, my January to May League becomes the December to May League and will start scoring in Gameweek 17 (immediately after the World Cup break and the unlimited transfers that go with it). The league code is 02vm22, and over 500 teams have already entered.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.