The FPL half-term report: Leeds United

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have excelled and who has flattered to deceive.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Here, we focus on Leeds United.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored229th
Shots 1829th
Shots in the box1218th
Shots on target 5910th
Big chances 338th
Expected goals (xG)21.097th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)19.526th

Despite just four wins from 14 matches, Leeds’ attack has largely functioned well, with 22 goals served up so far. For context, only eight top-flight clubs have scored more on a per-game basis.

The expected data offers further encouragement, as they sit sixth for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG). That’s despite an eight-match winless streak between Gameweeks 4 and 13, which affected their attacking numbers.

However, victories over Liverpool and Bournemouth prior to the World Cup break showed real signs of life under Jesse Marsch.

Above: How Leeds United compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

Rodrigo (£6.3m) has been his side’s top performer in attack, with nine goals from 13 league appearances, which included five in his last four, a period which saw him average over eight points per match.

With Leeds seemingly less and less able to count on Patrick Bamford (£7.2m) up front, he is a player to consider, which we’ll discuss in further detail below.

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

  1. Jafalad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    The greatest football team ever.

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yeah ok jafacake

  2. King Prawn
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team fellas:
    Alison (Ward)
    Cancelo, Tripper, Dalot, Saliba (Neco)
    Salah, KDB, Matinelli, Almiron (pereira)
    Darwin Halaand (Greenwod)
    Risky having a non playing striker? weak defence etc?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      The defence isn't weak at all, except Alisson who is probably the last keeper I would choose. Bench is a bit weak for my taste but you could probably scrape by

      1. King Prawn
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Ok I might put Pope in instead. Thanks

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I don't like Alisson, Neco, KDB, Darwin and Greenwood.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        and Dalot might have a problem with his hammy plus that Utd are offering him in a deal for Dumfries.

      2. King Prawn
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        Greenwood and Neco are bench fodder. You don’t like KDB?? He’s the only (almost) guaranteed starter amongst the City midfield and he’s quality, please explain what’s not to like. Darwin is a bit of a punt but he’s going to start with Jota and Diaz out and Liverpool have decent fixtures

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          I'd get Patterson over Neco. Drop KDB to Foden and upgrade Greenwood. Drop Alisson to a cheaper keeper.

          1. King Prawn
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Ok thanks for the feedback

  3. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Forest, Wolves, Bournemouth love conceding from set pieces - Harry Maguire time! (I think he plays the first 3, unless suspended)

    Ederson
    Trippier Dalot Maguire
    KdB Son Kulusevski ASM Almiron
    Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Perraud Digne Greenwood

