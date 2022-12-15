The FPL half-term report: Leeds United

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have excelled and who has flattered to deceive.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Here, we focus on Leeds United.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 22 9th Shots 182 9th Shots in the box 121 8th Shots on target 59 10th Big chances 33 8th Expected goals (xG) 21.09 7th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 19.52 6th

Despite just four wins from 14 matches, Leeds’ attack has largely functioned well, with 22 goals served up so far. For context, only eight top-flight clubs have scored more on a per-game basis.

The expected data offers further encouragement, as they sit sixth for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG). That’s despite an eight-match winless streak between Gameweeks 4 and 13, which affected their attacking numbers.

However, victories over Liverpool and Bournemouth prior to the World Cup break showed real signs of life under Jesse Marsch.

Above: How Leeds United compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

Rodrigo (£6.3m) has been his side’s top performer in attack, with nine goals from 13 league appearances, which included five in his last four, a period which saw him average over eight points per match.

With Leeds seemingly less and less able to count on Patrick Bamford (£7.2m) up front, he is a player to consider, which we’ll discuss in further detail below.

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR