Team News December 30

FPL Gameweek 18 live team news: Updates on Wilson, Mitrovic and more

410 Comments
We’ve got all the big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news from Friday’s pre-match press conferences in this ‘live’ article.

A total of nine Premier League managers will face the media today but there could also be embargoed quotes from six other pressers released.

Five managers faced the media on Wednesday and Thursday, with the notable information here.

KEY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY’S PRESSERS
FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES
Gameweek 18 press conference schedule
Straight after GW17 (GW18 section embargoed till later)Wednesday 28 DecemberThursday 29 DecemberFriday 30 December
Vieira
Emery
Jones
Potter
ten Hag
Marsch		RodgersCooper
Klopp
Frank
Moyes		Howe
Lampard
Guardiola
Lopetegui
O’Neil
De Zerbi
Silva
Conte
Arteta

FULHAM

Not content with toying with FPL managers’ emotions ahead of Gameweek 17, Marco Silva was at it again this afternoon when asked about Aleksandar Mitrovic’s fitness.

Silva at least this time said that Mitrovic was “ready”, before going on to qualify that by saying the Serbian striker was not fully fit.

“He will be ready to start. Last Friday was the first day he trained with the team and of course we had doubts whether he could play or not (against Palace).

“I’m not saying that he’s 100% fit from his foot problem but of course he is getting better with more sessions and the game we played last week, he did fantastic.

“He’s really important for us and it’s a good sign for us that he is working more with the team and is more involved with us now.

“Even if he is not 100%, he will be in a condition to start the game. We are not taking a risk. Mitro is saying the same, that he is not fully fit. Of course, when you’re not training every single day, you are not in your best physical condition.

“The situation after the match is that instead of one day, he needs more time to recover from the game. All those situations, we have to manage.

“It’s something where he’s not training properly every single day to be in his best physical condition but I hope in the next few weeks it becomes a bit more normal for him to be every single day with me.” – Marco Silva on Aleksandar Mitrovic

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe was positive-sounding when asked about Callum Wilson‘s availability after illness, although the Newcastle boss did stop short of declaring him available for selection.

“Callum’s improved, he trained with us yesterday, so he’s in a better place.

“We’ll see how he gets through today [before deciding if he makes the squad].” – Eddie Howe

Emil Krafth (knee), Alexander Isak (thigh) and Jonjo Shelvey (calf) remain out, while Howe also reported a few “niggles within the squad” after the win over Leicester City.

MANCHESTER CITY

There was little team news in the broadcast section of Pep Guardiola’s pre-match presser, save for confirmation from the City boss that Julian Alvarez wouldn’t return to first-team contention until the New Year.

Ruben Dias is expected to remain out with a hamstring injury, meanwhile.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero returns from international duty with Argentina to bolster Spurs’ numbers at the back but Rodrigo Bentancur, while free of suspension, requires an MRI scan on a groin injury and remains out.

Richarlison (hamstring) is also still sidelined.

MANCHESTER UNITED

The first part of Erik ten Hag’s embargoed press conference contained very little in the way of team news, so there’s every chance we get more of an update when the second section drops tonight 10.30pm GMT – after the FPL deadline, naturally.

Aside from Diogo Dalot (hamstring) and Jadon Sancho (match fitness), neither of whom we have any fresh news on, the absentees against Forest were Scott McTominay (ill), Victor Lindelof (ill) and Lisandro Martinez (post-World Cup rest).

Martinez returned to first-team training at Carrington the following day, however, so could be available.

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee/shoulder/hamstring) is back in training and available for selection, while Conor Coady also returns to the squad after being ineligible to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day.

“He’s in the squad. We’ll see (whether he starts)” – Frank Lampard on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

James Garner (back) and Andros Townsend (knee) will definitely miss Gameweek 18, while Yerry Mina will have a “low-level” hamstring injury assessed after he came off against Wolves.

Frank Lampard also reported that a few payers were “slightly unwell” in Friday’s presser, although didn’t name names.

ASTON VILLA

Diego Carlos (Achilles) and Jacob Ramsey (hamstring) are still sidelined but Emiliano Martinez is expected to return to the starting XI after his post-World Cup breather, having resumed training this week.

“Olsen was very good and I am so happy with him. Emiliano coming back, he will have to try and adapt again to the new way with us. Many congratulations to him but we are here thinking one step ahead about our club, Villa. Of course, he needs to adapt so quickly again.

“He is going to be available physically, and his mentality we are going to check. Hopefully, he will be coming 100% focused for Villa. We have to try and use him again to try and be positive – using his energy and mentality to help us.” – Unai Emery on Emi Martinez

Unai Emery’s pre-match presser, filmed straight after the Liverpool game, was otherwise predictably short on team news.

LEEDS UNITED

Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (knee) and Luis Sinisterra (foot) are still injured, while Patrick Bamford (match fitness) won’t return to training until after Gameweek 18.

“Probably not in training until next week, hopefully Sunday-Monday.” – Jesse Marsch on Patrick Bamford

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder (knee) remains on the injury list, while Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck (both muscle) are still some days away from a playing comeback.

Alexis Mac Allister remains on post-World Cup leave, while Moises Caicedo misses out through suspension.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

There was positive news from Julen Lopetegui’s pre-match press conference is all good, with Boubacar Traore and Jonny both available again and Daniel Podence declared fit after coming off injured on Boxing Day.

Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) and Chiquinho (knee) remain on the long-term injury list

BOURNEMOUTH

The virus sweeping around the Cherries has affected manager Gary O’Neil, with assistant Tommy Elphick taking Friday’s presser.

Elphick said the injury news was “as we were” from the Chelsea game, with a few late calls to be made.

410 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ederson
    Trippier, Cucu, White
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Hauland, Kane, Darwin

    Ward, Andreas, Bueno, Thomas,

    Open Controls
    1. Drogba Legend
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      G2G

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  2. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Although I end up with 0 bank, James to Robo for me. Betting on fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Drogba Legend
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don't hate it.

      Open Controls
    2. Ruudy Van
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      On the assumption you don’t have triple city already. Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cant afford Cancelo. The rest of their D are susceptible to Bep's brain
        Only attacker I dont have and want is Ode
        Darwin Im giving more rope and any change with him will increase bank

        Open Controls
  3. Drogba Legend
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Kepa
    Cancelo - James*** - Tripp
    KDB - Almiron - Rash - Martinelli
    Haaland - Darwin - Martial

    Ward - White - Andreas - Bueno

    A) Save and start White
    B) James out
    C) other

    Cheers and GL

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      1 min ago

      James > Azpilicueta

      Open Controls
  4. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Play Bueno or James to Shaw?

    Open Controls
    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd get Shaw, you hit would pay off in two games

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bueno is perfect for end of bench spot
      That is all

      Open Controls
  5. toerag
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    pope
    trippier cancelo gabriel
    almiron Kdb trossard rashford martinelli
    darwin haaland

    ward greenwood bueno neco

    Gtg, roll the free??

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  6. TSN
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    KDB to salah for a hit? Yes or No

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      hmmmmmm Grumpy Kev? i might.
      sorry doesnt help much.

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      No, you never know which one of them will haul. And kdb has a dgw GW 20

      Open Controls
      1. TSN
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        With pep roulette.. wouldn't rely on city dgw.
        Thanks for the advice! I think i'm just gonna save my transfer

        Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      just now

      Already done it as everyone else in my mini league has him too, so yes. As long as you have Haaland of course.

      Open Controls
  7. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Wilson owners: what are you doing? Non-Wilson owners: advice? I have a feeling he will start and Leeds aren’t great at the back so I expect returns.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Non-owner here. Think the cameo risk is too high this week to start him. Seems like he's only had 1 day back in training & Howe's comments sound to me like he's fit for the bench but not quite to start

      Open Controls
    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wood has been very good though why rush him. I’m not sure what to do.

      Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      just now

      It's a gamble. I don't own him but my gut feeling is that Mitrovic is a better option.

      Open Controls
  8. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Would you do Zaha to Almiron for a hit?

    I have Wilson, but I will probably bench him for Pereira.

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      No - you kept him for these two GWs so let him play and see how he does. Otherwise you should have shipped him in the WC break

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    3. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Zaha has a good fixture so maybe roll transfer and use it next week.
      I don't have Almiron either but hoping he has to stop scoring at that time

      Open Controls
    4. Dušan Citizen
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thank you all

      Open Controls
  9. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bench one
    a) Wilson
    b) Martinelli
    c) Andreas

    Currently on Wilson but with no Almiron, it could be a tough watch

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Do you think Wilson will start?

      Open Controls
      1. Salalalala
        • 4 Years
        just now

        That is the dilemma.
        Could bench Martinelli as BRI is a tough team

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Bench C, Think Wilson wil play or not be in the squad

      Open Controls
      1. Salalalala
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        His cameo appearance is the risk

        Open Controls
    3. Big Mike
      1 min ago

      AB with C as the first bench option.

      Open Controls
  10. Ruudy Van
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Start 3 bench 2

    A) T.Silva (going to sell James to buy)
    B) Andreas
    C) Wilson
    D) White
    E) Walker

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Abc

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      just now

      CEA, however I reckon Azpilicueta is also a good shout as he's the only other recognized right back at the club.

      Open Controls
  11. RamboRN
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier white cancelo
    Kdb martineli rashford almiron
    Haaland nunez martial

    Ward james* andreas Patterson

    3.2m itb. Swap james to someone and bench white? Roll transfer? Bring in mitrovic?

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      just now

      You've got four good defender choices, so picking the right formation is tricky. If you don't mind double Chelsea defense then James > Azpilicueta would be a good shout, although I would use the transfer on bringing in Mitrovic for Martial. You already have United's attack covered with Rashford, so double Utd attack is a gamble as they are away to Wolves which won't be easy. Fulham have a much easier game.

      Open Controls
  12. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Who do you think is more likely to haul this week, Salah or KDB?

    Open Controls
    1. TSN
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Salah.

      Open Controls
    3. Salalalala
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      KdB
      I think Darwin will score this week

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 12 Years
        just now

        hope so!!

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Both to return I think. I'd still rather have KDB - better fixture, more reliable team etc

      Open Controls
    5. Big Mike
      11 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    G2G here or maybe do James to Botman?

    Kepa
    Trippier Robbo Cancelo
    Salah(c) Foden Odegaard Rashford Andreas
    Haaland(vc) Martial

    Ward White Greenwood James

    Rp

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      just now

      there is no need to use the transfer. Having two will be preferable for gw19

      Open Controls
  14. AdamJ91
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    James >

    A) Botman
    B) Koulibaly
    C) Perisic

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Big Mike
      just now

      Azpilicueta?

      Open Controls
  15. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Play Andreas (H) to Southampton or Martinelli (A) Brighton ???

    Open Controls
    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      What do you think?

      Open Controls
      1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Andreas, Southampton looked really poor and Martinelli looked a bit leggy

        Open Controls
        1. GOTHAM City F.C.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Then go for it, let your arrow be green!

          Open Controls
    2. TSN
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    4. Big Mike
      12 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
  16. Art Vandelay
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Really struggling with my James replacement. I feel I can't roll my FT with Bueno/Pat on the bench and it has come down to Shaw or Robbo.

    I really want to go with Robbo but Shaw seems to have better fixtures and a chance of a double sooner.

    Help me with this head vs heart decision. Cheers
    a) James > Shaw
    b) James > Robbo

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Art Vandelay
        • 12 Years
        just now

        That's what I want to hear. Cheers

        Still not convinced though... 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25546664

      Open Controls
  17. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gakpo is going to turn out to be a better player than Nunez at LFC

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      cue Darwin hatty

      Open Controls
    2. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nunez finish is terrible, he just loses it once he gets closer. Initially I thought he was unlucky but now I'm sure his choice of shots are just bad.

      Open Controls
    3. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Who sits out when everyone is fit?

      Open Controls
  18. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Batman or Shaw? Shaw has a double gameweek maybe

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      just now

      Shaw

      Open Controls
  19. Big Mike
    32 mins ago

    Does anyone know how long Dalot will be out for?

    Open Controls
  20. TSN
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Trossard >

    A. Odegaard
    B. Martinelli
    C. Any other mid below 6.9?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      just now

      On form, Odegaard.

      Open Controls
  21. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Will be interesting to see who else than Salah is nailed when Klopp can choose from Gakpo, Diaz, Jota and Nunez

    Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who’s going to rip it up tonight, my moneys on Nunez typically FPL punishment.

    Can see Kev sellers crying tomorrow 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Toney brace. He's very well balanced, a chip on both shoulders!

      Open Controls

