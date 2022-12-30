174
Rate My Team December 30

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

174 Comments
With Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on Reece James (£5.8m) replacements, differentials or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Kepa - Ward
    Robertson Trippier Cancelo - Gabriel Bueno
    Martinelli Salah (c) Almiron Rashford - Andreas
    Haaland Martial Darwin

    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Gtg?

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yes but Haaland C

  2. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    What are people expecting from Brighton v Arsenal? It's looking like I'll have to play White if Dalot is still unavailable but I'm expecting it'll be a tough game and that Brighton will score. 11 goals in their last 4 and they tend to play well against the top sides. Thinking of chancing playing Cash instead

    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      I bought In Robertson as I think Liverpool should batter Lei, I think Brighton will score so in the same thinking boat..

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      More chance of an attacking return from Cash, but slimmer chance of a CS.

      I think I'd play White.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Most likely I do think Brighton will nab 1, but I'd still give White a much higher CS % than Cash (maybe sth like 30% / 15%). Think Villa will concede 2+ so you'll really need an attacking return. I would go with White

  3. BantasyFootball
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Start:
    A) Shaw or White
    B) Martinelli or Pereira
    ?

    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Shaw/Martinelli

  4. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    James to ? (Have Kepa)

    A Azpi
    B Botman

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Probably B. I'm more tempted by Ream, than Azpi (as a GW19 punt)

  5. Olof Mellberg
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    I did the restart with 1.2m ITB. James replacements:

    A. Robbo (Tsimi worries me, can't afford Trent)
    B. Botman
    C. VVD (more ITB no rotation risk)
    D. Cucurella (rotation risk)

    Current Squad:

    Ederson
    Trips - White - *James*
    Rashford - KDB - Almiron - Salah - Martinelli
    Haaland - Nketiah

  6. andre_c
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Start Andreas OR replace James for someone $6.1m max and start them?

  7. DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Afternoon all
    GTG? Roll James transfer?

    Kepa
    Trippier, Gabriel, Shaw
    Martinelli, Almiron, KDB, Rashford
    Darwin, Haaland, Kane

    (Ward, Andreas, Bueno, James) 0.4 ITB

  8. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    GTG ?
    Ramsdale
    Cucu - Shaw - Trippier
    Rashford - KDB - Almiron - Ødegaard
    Kane - Darwin - Haaland
    0FT it worth -4 for any transfer ?

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      GTG. Did you do James > Cucu?

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yaaay

  9. andylee6@live.co.uk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Who to bench out of the following:

    a) Foden
    b) Andreas
    c) Nunez
    d) Rashford
    e) Odegaard

    Andreas underlyings and fixture is causing a headache.

  10. PatrickLee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Smith)
    James, Cancelo, Shaw, Trippier, Bueno
    Odegard, KdB, Rashy, Andreas, Almiron
    Darwin, Halaand, Wilson.

    James and Wilson are the questions.

  11. ValterPereira
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is Adams -> Mitrovic worth a hit, particularly if that implies moving Andreas Pereira to the bench?

  12. Ligdon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is trossard to almiron for free a good move ?

  13. MannionUK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Wilson to Mitrovic for a -4?

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      whos the pic? glorious

  14. Fenty
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Sanchez
    Trippier Shaw Cucurella
    Martinelli Rashford Almiron Salah
    Darwin Kane Haaland (c)

