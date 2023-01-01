393
FPL January 1

How much rest does each team have between FPL Gameweeks 18-19?

393 Comments
Share

A couple of weeks ago we put together an article that looked at the recovery times for each Premier League club over the festive period.

The absence of a round of fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year means that most clubs (bar Leeds United and Manchester City) were handed a healthy breather between Gameweeks 17 and 18. We didn’t see too much rotation as a consequence.

But it’s the short gap between Gameweeks 18 and 19 that could pose a few problems on the teamsheet front, so we here make a quick revisit to this piece to look at the upcoming turnaround times.

“Sports science says you need at least 72 hours to recover.” – Jurgen Klopp

“It’s a ridiculous schedule. We all know that players aren’t fully recovered for 72 hours after a game.” – Brendan Rodgers on previous years’ scheduling

It’s worth mentioning a few factors here that may make rotation not the threat it usually is: many players go into this busy period off the back of a lengthy rest thanks to the World Cup, there are no 48-hour turnarounds as in previous years and an upcoming FA Cup third-round weekend allows Premier League managers to rest and rotate further.

GAMEWEEK 18-19: OVERVIEW

Thanks to moderator Legomane for the colour-coded graphic above (click to expand).

TURNAROUND TIMES: GAMEWEEK 18-19

GW18-19 Turnaround (in hours, to the nearest half-hour)
Liverpool67.5
Brentford68
Arsenal72.5
Brighton72.5
Nottm Forest73
Bournemouth75
Everton75
Fulham75
Newcastle75
Aston Villa76
Spurs76
Man Utd77.5
Leicester City94
Chelsea97.5
Southampton98.5
Crystal Palace99
Leeds United99
Wolverhampton Wanderers101.5
West Ham United118
Manchester City123

Liverpool were handed the harshest turnaround times in the busy period between Gameweeks 11-13 and the schedulers have it in for the Reds again, with their gap between Gameweeks 18 and 19 the shortest in the division.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops play in the early kick-off in Gameweek 19, at least, so we might at least get a heads-up on any early team news.

Brentford are the only other side with a sub-72-hour turnaround but at least they are in the same boat as their Gameweek 19 opponents from Merseyside.

Manchester City – whose manager Pep Guardiola made only one line-up change against Everton anyway – are on easy street, with a full five days in between their Gameweek 18 and 19 fixtures. That doesn’t mean Guardiola won’t change things around for the Chelsea game (who knows what diabolical schemes he has in mind), just that fatigue ought not to be a factor.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

393 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bucket Man
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Kepa
    Cancelo*, Trippier, Shaw
    KDB, Kulusevski*, Martinelli, Rashford, Almiron
    Haaland, Nunez
    Ward, White, Patterson, Greenwood

    1FT 2.5ITB Kulusevski to Mount or Saka?

    Open Controls
  2. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/AlasdairGold/status/1609536960707674113?s=20&t=HcD9_oIyepnsRkqu-5KsJg

    "Dejan Kulusevski misses out with a slight muscle injury. He will have a scan tomorrow and Spurs are hopeful he will only miss the one match."

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      He can miss as many as he wants. Swapping to Mount me thinks for dgw

      Open Controls
  3. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Darwin >>
    A- Mitro
    B- Havertz
    C- Keep

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Is having only Kepa and Andreas enough for DGW19?

    Darwin Martial KDB James are the candidates to be replaced by DGW players. Nothing that am interested in ...

    Mitro is the only one ...

    Open Controls
    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I did Martial to Mitrovic.
      Nothing else interested.

      Open Controls
    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I think quite possibly. beyond moving James out nothing is exciting me too much tbh. Even tempted to roll my second FT. That might change if Havertz smashes it again today.

      Open Controls
  5. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    2 FT. £2.6m ITB so a lot of options. Excellent suggestions very welcome.

    James will likely go for Shaw or Botman, and then it’s probably Martial to either or Havertz or Mitrovic. Not sold on either as captain tbh and might just stick it on Rashford.

    Kepa
    Cancelo - Trippier - White
    KDB - Andreas - Martinelli - Rashford (c)
    Darwin - Haaland (vc) - Martial

    Ward: Almiron, James, Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      James-Shaw and Martial-Mitro sounds great.

      Open Controls
  6. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Almiron & Darwin to Odegaard and Havertz for a -4, yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Nay

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Nau

      Open Controls
  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Toney potentially available for Liverpool match … when do we think we’ll get a ruling on his betting breaches?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Wasn't he stretchered off? How's that possible

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Manager confirmed on Sky News 5 minutes ago that it’s not serious and he could be available tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Over 100k sold him already too.

          Open Controls
        2. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          He's Wolverine confirmed

          Open Controls
  8. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Lads, which would be your move here?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo, Trippier, Shaw
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Martinelli, Almirón
    Haaland, Kane

    Castagne, Patterson, Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Nowt mate. If you have two transfers, maybe castagne to botman. MTB?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Oh, thank you, mate. 0.2 in the bank only, but only one FT. Might as well just roll it!

        Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Downgrade Kane or Cancelo and Greenwood to Mitro.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Interesting too! Seems worth the hit you reckon?

        Open Controls
  9. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Watching spurs is painful. No creativity at all.

    They need to buy a new playmaker

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Unlucky with Richy and Kulu both out.

      Open Controls
  10. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Spurs absolutely abysmal in this half. Kane has touched the ball twice. Not sure how that is possible in half an hour of football.

    Open Controls
  11. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Ridiculous time to foul.

    Open Controls
  12. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Perisic chance missed

    Open Controls
  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    It never ceases to amaze me how brain dead some footballers are. Romero already on a yellow card and has flown in with 2 challenges with both could easily have been yellows. Moron.

    Open Controls
  14. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Son and Kane have been garbage.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.