Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

In this regular article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution away from a one-match ban.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of the Gameweek 19 deadline.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

We’ll update this article after the completion of Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest v Chelsea, the final two matches of Gameweek 18.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Just two players are banned for the Premier League’s next round of fixtures, neither of whom is a well-owned FPL asset.

Amadou Onana (£4.8m) will miss Everton’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, having collected his fifth booking of the season on New Year’s Eve.

Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) is also still suspended for Gameweek 19 after his straight red card against Fulham on Boxing Day.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

A total of 27 players are currently on the verge of suspension.

Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.1m) most recently joined the group who are close to a ban, picking up their fourth bookings of the season on New Year’s Eve.

A caution for either player in the Arsenal v Newcastle United match on Tuesday would see them miss Gameweek 20.

William Saliba (£5.3m), Harry Kane (£11.6m), Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.1m) and Fabian Schar (£4.9m) are other notable names as they all have double-digit ownerships in FPL, while an ‘out of position’ Leon Bailey (£4.5m) is also in just under 5% of squads.

Mitrovic will be in the clear after Gameweek 19 is over but a booking in Tuesday’s trip to Leicester City would rule him out of Fulham’s second Double Gameweek match, which is against Chelsea on January 12.

Among the 39 players on three yellow cards are Ben White (£4.7m), Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.3m).

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements in the autumn and fixture rearrangements over the World Cup break, that is no longer Gameweek 19 for most teams.

Team 19th fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 21 Aston Villa Gameweek 20 Bournemouth Gameweek 20 Brentford Gameweek 20 Brighton Gameweek 21 Chelsea Gameweek 20 Crystal Palace Gameweek 21 Everton Gameweek 20 Fulham Gameweek 19 (second fixture of Double Gameweek) Leeds Gameweek 21 Leicester Gameweek 20 Liverpool Gameweek 21 Man City Gameweek 20 (second fixture of Double Gameweek*) Man Utd Gameweek 21 Newcastle Gameweek 20 Nottm Forest Gameweek 20 Southampton Gameweek 20 Spurs Gameweek 20 (first fixture of Double Gameweek*) West Ham Gameweek 20 Wolves Gameweek 20

*if the provisional Double Gameweek goes ahead

The above will change if there are any further rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.