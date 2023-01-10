185
Frisking the Fixtures January 10

Who has the best FPL fixtures over the next six Gameweeks?

Following the confirmation that four teams will play twice in Gameweek 20, we thought it was worth another frisk of the fixture list ahead of Friday’s deadline.

This article sees us assess the clubs and players with, in theory, the strongest and weakest runs of matches over the next six Gameweeks.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

You can see a tutorial on the Season Ticker here.

OVERVIEW

The teams above are sorted by fixture difficulty between now and Gameweek 25, with those with the most games likelier to be higher up the table.

However, it’s worth noting that further fixtures could potentially be added to Gameweek 21/22, while some teams could blank in 25, which you can read more about here.

BEST FIXTURES

MANCHESTER CITY

*Man City could potentially blank in Gameweek 25 if they reach the EFL Cup final

Man City currently have more fixtures than any other team in the next six Gameweeks, with eight. The immediate schedule isn’t exactly straightforward, with games against Man Utd, Spurs (home and away) and Arsenal coming up, yet the champions are the division’s leading scorers in 2022/23, averaging 2.6 goals per game, so attacking coverage is a must. In defence, no side has allowed fewer attempts on their goal all season, with their clean-sheet prospects against Wolves, plus the two promoted clubs, looking particularly bright.

Pinpointing the best Man City assets, however, is tricky, with Pep Guardiola’s starting XIs becoming harder and harder to second-guess. Ederson (£5.4m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) and Erling Haaland (£12.2m) are potentially the ‘safest’ picks, having played every minute of every league game since the restart. However, there are differential options available to those FPL managers willing to play ‘Pep Roulette’, including the in-form John Stones (£5.4m) and Rico Lewis (£3.9m), plus Jack Grealish (£6.8m) and Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m), who Guardiola has favoured on the flanks of late.

ARSENAL

*Arsenal could potentially blank in Gameweek 25 if Leicester City reach the EFL Cup final

Arsenal have an additional fixture in Gameweek 23, but like Man City, have some tougher immediate tests, with Spurs and Man Utd in the next two rounds. Gameweek 22 is potentially the best time to invest, then, with an appealing trip to Goodison Park proceeding their double-header. It’s also worth noting from Gameweeks 24 to 29, they sit top of our Season Ticker, so tripling up on the Gunners’ is an obvious tactic, given how well Mikel Arteta’s troops have performed across the season.

Since the restart, Martin Odegaard (£6.7m) is averaging a whopping 8.7 points per match, with Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m, 7.0), Bukayo Saka (£8.1m, 6.0) and Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m, 5.0) playing catch-up. At the back, William Saliba (£5.3m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.2m) are the most popular FPL options, owned by 34.7% and 14.0% respectively, yet Ben White (£4.7m) is the value option for those wishing to spend less.

MANCHESTER UNITED

*Man Utd could potentially blank in Gameweek 25 if they reach the EFL Cup final

With a Double Gameweek 20, plus Luke Shaw (£5.1m) and Marcus Rashford (£7.0m) bursting into life since the World Cup, now is a good time to think about Man Utd assets if you weren’t already. Not only that but they sit third on our Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks. We might also have a juicy-looking Double Gameweek 22, should certain events in the FA Cup transpire.

While the aforementioned Shaw and Rashford are obvious targets, it’s worth noting that Diogo Dalot (£4.7m) returned from injury in the FA Cup third round, but will he play every game with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) impressing in his absence? Casemiro (£4.9m) has undoubtedly played a huge role in the reversal of fortunes in Manchester, especially defensively, so picking up one of their full-backs is a good idea. Further forward, Antony (£7.4m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), Christian Eriksen (£6.3m) and Anthony Martial (£6.6m) are all differential options for those wishing to complement Rashford with a second attacker.

LEEDS UNITED

*Leeds could potentially blank in Gameweek 25 if Southampton reach the EFL Cup final

The jury is still out on Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United, but their fixtures are very good indeed, as they sit fourth on our Season Ticker from now until Gameweek 25. In fact, they only meet one member of the current top six from Gameweeks 20-28 and could play twice in Gameweek 22. The run includes games against some ropey-looking defences in the form of Nottingham Forest, Everton and Southampton, who have one combined clean sheet since the restart.

In terms of FPL transfer targets, Rodrigo (£6.3m) is clear as the standout pick, having scored 10 goals in his first 16 league appearances of 2022/23. Crysensio Summerville (£4.3m) is cheap and has supplied six attacking returns in as many matches, but has had his minutes managed following the restart. Despite those good fixtures, defensively they remain a no-go, with 18 goals conceded from Gameweek 12 onwards, more than any other side.

ALSO CONSIDER

The audition by Southampton assets under Nathan Jones doesn’t look too promising on paper, with four defeats in as many matches under their new boss. However, the performances of James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) have been encouraging in spells, with two goals in his last three matches. At the other end of the pitch, it’s hard to get excited about a defence that has managed just one clean sheet all season.

Spurs ride high-ish on our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 20-25 but it’s fair to say their fixtures are a bit of a mixed bag. Double Gameweek 20 is as tough as it gets from an attacking and defensive perspective, although many will be happy to invest in Harry Kane (£11.6m) regardless, despite being on four yellow cards.

In a similar boat to Spurs but without the same quality of player is Crystal Palace. The Eagles are up against Chelsea and Manchester United in Double Gameweek 20, with Newcastle United and a second match against Erik ten Hag’s troops to follow.

Fewer clubs have better medium-term runs on home turf than Brentford, with David Raya (£4.6m) and co facing Bournemouth, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leicester in their next five matches at the Gtech Community Stadium.

And anyone with Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.9m) in their squads has a good next four games at their disposal, with Newcastle up against Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth.

WORST FIXTURES

There is little doubt Wolves are improving under Julen Lopetegui, but with Man City and Liverpool in the next three Gameweeks, their assets are an avoid. Saying that, owners of Hugo Bueno (£3.9m) will be more than happy to bench him, with appealing fixtures against Southampton and Bournemouth to follow, where the Spaniard could feasibly start if needed. It’s also worth noting Wolves could potentially blank in Gameweek 25 if they reach the EFL Cup final.

Aston Villa’s next three matches look fine on paper, but top two Man City and Arsenal follow, while Everton’s fixtures are a decidedly mixed bag. They will also have to navigate the next three weeks without key midfielder Alex Iwobi (£5.4m), who picked up an injury at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m) should supply a steady stream of save points even if Chelsea concede, yet given their poor form under Graham Potter, owners of Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) and Mason Mount (£7.6m) will potentially be looking for an exit route.

  1. Ëð
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    What moves should I prioritise here? 1FT, 1.3m ITB.

    Kepa, Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, Cucurella, White, Bueno
    KDB, Rash, Mart, Almiron, Andreas
    Haaland, Darwin, Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Cucurella to Shaw/Dalot.

      Open Controls
    2. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have exact same squad lol, except I got digne instead of cucurella. I would go cucurella to shaw. I should have got shaw instead of digne last week, cost me a few points so far

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      yeah cucu to shaw/dalot is ur best bet

      Open Controls
  2. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Money no issue would you rather have Callum Wilson or Botman in this week? Have Trip and Miggy

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. cigan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        depends on who you're starting in the other place obv.

        Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Botman

      Open Controls
    3. So what
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Toon are fairly clear leaders in defence this season both on goals conceded and cs. The attack is decent but not outstanding.

      Just looking at the team I know where I’d want to invest. It’s about players too but Wilson will break down and the worst that is likely to happen to Schar is a one match suspension.

      Newcastle to rack up 19 clean sheets? Very plausible for me. It also leaves you loads of caboodle to chase value in the front 8

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Just for this week, Wilson. Would prefer to have Botman after that though

      Open Controls
  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    I have 2 FT's would you bring in a City defender or go more attacking and bring in Mitomo or Almiron?

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Almiron

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Attacking. Not sure City gets the CS in either game

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        This.

        Got rid of Cancelo to Dalot to find Kane.

        Open Controls
    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Miggy

      Open Controls
  4. Norco
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    2FT, need to get rid of James and Mount.

    James + Mount + Mitrovic OUT
    Doherty + Mitoma+ Kane IN

    1. Yay
    2. Nay

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I think Kane is all but essential, but not sure If want to lose Mitrovic.

      Open Controls
  5. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    I've done James-Stones. City's fixtures are so good and they have to turn those "1s" to clean sheets.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      ManUtd, Spurs, Spurs, Villa and Arsenal are "so good" fixtures?

      Open Controls
      1. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        44 mins ago

        Fixture ticker has City are at the top. And they are City.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          They're at the top because they have an extra 2 fixtures than most teams, and at the end of this run they have Forest (as well as Wolves in the middle). They may be City but facing 1st, 4th and 5th (twice) isn't great

          Open Controls
          1. So what
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            Not my default setting but to be fair Wolves NFO and Bournemouth are decent fixtures.

            Larger question still remains - which City defender will threaten anything more than the occasional bap. They’re cheap but not that cheap.

            Stones I think has an assist but beyond Cancelo anyone else?

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              I'm steering clear for now. DGW players at City almost always end up as single GW'ers, so Is rather go for nailed on assets.

              Ederson, KdB and Haaland look like the only reasonably safe options from City and even that's
              not guaranteed either.

              Plus I don't see many CS from them in those games.

              Open Controls
  6. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Many people feeling brave enough to TC Haaland this week?

    The more I think of his minutes, the more I like the idea of it this DGW…

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Two tough fixtures. I'd cap but save the chip for a better DGW

      Open Controls
  7. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Mitrovic -> Martial is tempting for the fixtures, if nothing else - thoughts?

    Mitrovic: new, TOT, che [3 fixtures]
    Martial: MCY/cpl, ars, CPL/LEE [5 fixtures]

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      like it but u know marti can be hot and cold

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Id wait till after ManU game today.
      Move is reasonable, but Martial could play and get hurt etc.

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just. No.

      Open Controls
  8. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I think Haaland's GW21 double including Villa at home is a more enticing one to use the TC.

    Open Controls
    1. TimoTime
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      Yeh you may be right… with a week between arsenal and champions league, it could be likely the Nottingham game that he gets a potential rest

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hey what dgw??

      Open Controls
      1. P-P-A-P
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        GW23

        Open Controls
  9. P-P-A-P
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Transfers for GW20 are tough. Nothing stands out as a must.
    Hoping some extra DGW appears to help acheive enlightenment.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Picture will clearer at end of the week

      Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I believe they will be announced before the deadline but not certain. Someone else can likely confirm

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Had 2FT so did mine last night before possible Kane rise.

      Cancelo to Dalot
      Kulusevski to Summerville
      Solanke to Kane

      Happy with a hit for that.

      Open Controls
  10. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    1FT, 0.4 ITB, thoughts?

    Kepa / Ward
    Cancelo / Trippier / Cucurella / White / Patterson
    KDB / Kulusevski / Rashford / Martinelli / Andreas
    Haaland / Darwin / Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Very similar team. My options are roll, Cancelo >> Stones or Cancelo+Darwin >> Schar+Kane (-4). I can’t find any other decent permutations

      Open Controls
  11. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    Are a lot of people triple captaining Haaland for the double?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      My guess is most casuals will. Seems a fair few here will but doesn't seem like the majority

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I believe its people who want to "get rid of" or use the chip so they dont think about it.
      Im not TCing and believe there will be better matchups in the future

      Open Controls
    3. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It is inevitable that Haaland's EO will be over 200% this week. I don't happen to think this is the best opportunity so i'm holding mine for now.

      Open Controls
  12. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Advice

    Stones -4 or Gabriel 0
    Maritial -4 or Mitro 0

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      just now

      City's defence is hard to predict and Martial is still coming back to fitness so I don't think I'd do either of those for a hit.

      Open Controls
  13. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Mitrovic still not flagged - does that mean he can play vs Chelsea?

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'm not sure if that's gonna work as an excuse with the FA when they smuggle him into the starting line up...

      Open Controls
    2. KeanosMagic
      just now

      No, he can't play vs Chelsea, but he's not flagged for the next gameweek as he can play against Newcastle

      Open Controls
  14. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hello guys. What would you do here?

    Kepa
    Shaw, Cancelo, Trippier
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Mitrovic, Darwin, Haaland

    subs: Ward --- Andreas, White, Patterson --- 1 FT, 2.5 ITB

    A) Mitro -> Martial
    B) Mitro & Darwin -> Martial & Kane (-4)
    C) Darwin & Cancelo -> Kane & Stones (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Depends if Liverpool get a double and you want to keep Darwin?

      Open Controls
  15. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    45 mins ago

    Kane is quality, but DGW against top two of the league is not looking great.

    Do you think if anyone of these mid-price forward with good fixture for GW20 can match his points from DGW of ARS + mci?

    (A) Toney (BOU)
    (B) Mbuemo
    (C) Wilson (FUL)
    (D) Watkins (LEE)
    (E) Martial (MCI+cry)

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      They all could but it’s a bit of a lottery. Kane will almost certainly score. Finding it hard to fit him in myself though

      Open Controls
      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        I can fit Kane it with 2 FTs. In the process, I will have to sell Darwin who have a great stats, but not end products.

        It's possible that ARS & MCI should attack and improve chances of Spurs scoring on the counter.

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah I can get Kane with a -4 something like Cancelo+Darwin >> Schar+Kane. Tempting

          Open Controls
  16. KeanosMagic
    44 mins ago

    What would you do with this?

    Ederson Ward
    Trippier Shaw Dalot Botman Bueno
    Salah KDB Rashford Almiron Odegard
    Kane Mitrovic Greenwood

    2m itb.

    Any route to Kane would involve losing Salah and either Mitro or Greenwood.
    If I dropped Greenwood, the only doubler I could get for Salah would be Zaha who I really don't fancy!

    Any other ideas? I'm thinking save is the best way for me

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I’m confused, your team shows Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Must be Erling.

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Kane on the brane.

          Open Controls
      2. KeanosMagic
        just now

        Yeah, Kane in the team above is Haaland

        Open Controls
  17. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    1FT & 0.8itb. Tempted to just roll the FT, what you guys think? Need to have 0.4itb for KDB >> Salah next week (pending double confirmation). Could also move Cancelo >> Stones?

    Kepa
    Cancelo(2), Shaw(2), Tripps
    KDB(2), Rash(2), Saka, Almiron
    Haaland(2), Darwin, Mitro
    (Ward, White, Andreas, B.Williams*)

    Open Controls
    1. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      If not losing original value, I'd not sell Cancelo and save FT.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah save

      Open Controls
  18. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Don't understand why Mitrovic is currently the 4th most bought in player in the game...

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Muppets

      Open Controls
    2. FCHaalandaise
      just now

      Why not? He's great, not suspended for next week, and plays well against big teams.
      Excellent value
      There are hardly any strikers yet again this year.

      Not sure what the problem is?

      Open Controls
  19. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Ferguson (LIV)
    B) Mitoma (LIV)
    C) Schar (FUL) - double with Trippier

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tough one. NEW could block out FUL and Schar has been prominent in goalmouth action last couple of games. I think he has possibly the highest ceiling of the 3.

      Open Controls
  20. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Assuming Liverpool dont double, is Salah to Mahrez high risk? Already own KDB

    Open Controls
  21. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best option this week with 1FT??

    Kepa
    Laporte Trippier Shaw
    Salah Almiron Martinelli Rashford
    Haaland(c) Kane(vc) Mitro

    Ward Bueno Andreas Patterson

    A) Save FT
    B) Salah --> KDB
    C) Mitro --> Martial

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Mitro to Toney if declared fit. At least you will hold onto Toney. You prob wont want to hold onto Martial.

      Open Controls
  22. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Cancelo is a real headache for me. It feels wrong to sell such a good player before a DGW but if he were Coufal, Digne or Aït-Nouri, I know I'd sell him right away.

    1 FT, 0.6 ITB • TC Haaland
    Kepa // Ward
    Cancelo(2) Trippier Cucurella // White Bueno
    Salah Rashford(2) Martinelli Almirón // Andreas
    Haaland(2) Núñez Mitrović

    A: Cucurella → Shaw
    B: Cucurella → Stones
    C: Cancelo → Stones
    D: Cancelo → Shaw
    E: Cancelo and Cucurella → Stones and Shaw (–4)
    F: Kepa and Cancelo → Ederson and Shaw (–4)
    G: something else

    Leaning heavily toward E because it allows me to move Almirón to Saka in GW21. Would love to hear your thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. KeanosMagic
      1 min ago

      Any option with Shaw seems good because he might get an extra double soon?

      Maybe A, because you never know, Cancelo might play?

      Open Controls
  23. Charlie Price
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Is there a reason why Fulham v Chelsea forms the last game of week 19 only a few hours before week 20 commences?
    Why is it not the first game of week 20 instead. That way week 19 could have been closed off more than a week ago.

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      2 mins ago

      It's a dgw. Their second fixture. I'd imagine due to the cups this is the only day they could fit it in

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That’s not what he’s saying.

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I don’t recall them brining a game week forward. Always extended.

      Open Controls

