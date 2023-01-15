2pm team news: Mitrovic returns, Cucurella benched again

Fantasy managers are treated to three fixtures on Sunday as Double Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues.

First up is Chelsea v Crystal Palace and Newcastle United v Fulham at 14:00 GMT.

Graham Potter makes five changes to the Chelsea XI beaten at Fulham on Thursday, with debutant Benoit Badiashile, Jorginho, Carney Chukwuemeka, Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech coming in for Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Denis Zakaria, Mateo Kovacic and the suspended Joao Felix.

That means Marc Cucurella – owned by 10.0% of FPL managers – is named among the substitutes for the second successive league game, with £4.4m midfielder Lewis Hall preferred again.

As for Crystal Palace, Tyrick Mitchell returns to the starting XI after completing a three-match ban at the expense of Joel Ward, as expected.

In Newcastle, it’s business as usual, with Eddie Howe naming an unchanged starting XI from Gameweek 19. As a result, Joelinton keeps his place despite being charged with drink driving this week, while Alexander Isak is on the bench.

Fulham, however, make three alterations, including the return of top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic from a one-match ban. Issa Diop and Layvin Kurzawa also come in, with Tosin Adarabioyo, the suspended Antonee Robinson and Carlos Vinicius dropping out.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hall, Jorginho, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz

Subs: Bettinelli, Kovacic, Aubameyang, Loftus-Cheek, Koulibaly, Fofana, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Humphreys

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Olise, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Richards, Ikechukwu

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Kurzawa, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Tosin, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Vinicius, Harris

