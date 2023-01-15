390
Scoreboard January 15

FPL Gameweek 20: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

390 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – SHOTS IN THE BOX
Chelsea13
Tottenham Hotspur13
Newcastle United12
Arsenal8
Crystal Palace5
Fulham4
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
Newcastle United2.13
Arsenal1.66
Chelsea1.64
Tottenham Hotspur1.54
Fulham1.14
Crystal Palace0.58
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Tottenham Hotspur0 – 2Arsenal
Newcastle United1 – 0Fulham
Chelsea1 – 0Crystal Palace

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more

390 Comments Post a Comment
  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is there a real possibility Mitrovic could be taken off pens now?

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      I asked the same on top of the last page. But after watching his miss I think not. Unlucky strange miss.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      I'd say so yes

    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      If I were the manager, I would kick him in the back and get three burly steward to escort him off the pitch while the penalty is being taken

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nah I don't think so. Silva backed Mitro when he missed the pen before today. Today's pen was unfortunate. He won't take them off his top goalscorer and talisman unless Mitro wants off them

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Maybe
      Andreas has a 100% record

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        0 of 0?

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        True - 1/1 pens scored in the PL

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/andreas-pereira/elfmetertore/spieler/203394/saison_id//wettbewerb_id//plus/1#verschossen

    6. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      He didn't really miss though, he slipped. Like John Terry is the champions league final and David Beckham in the euros. It happens.

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He missed. Same thing. He is a disaster from the pen spot. Thats 3 he has missed now and one of the pens he did score was also poorly struck and could and should have been saved by the keeper.

    7. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      No he scored- just unlucky to slip

      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        So you think that was a good pen? lol. He is awful from the pen spot. Strikes it poorly. Missed 3 now one of the pens he did score was another poor effort that should have been saved - against Villa.

  2. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Can Arsenal get more injuries please?

    It's not fair that their paper thin squad has held together for so long.

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Our squad not holding together when Wenger was with us is why we don’t have 1/2 extra Premier League titles

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        We’re always 1-2 injuries away from Mohamed Elneny

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Everybody but MC is thin at backup
      And they didnt even use their left side today

    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Leicester managed it less than a decade ago…….seems like Arsenal sold all of their medical personnel to Chelsea for an undisclosed fee

    4. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Jesus did get injured and they've actually improved.

  3. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Play one for next GW:

    A. Gabriel
    B. Mee

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  4. Bobby
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    I'm assuming a lot of people have arsenal defenders on their bench? Seems stupid in hindsight, but I guess spurs did hit four last week

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Spurs should have had 1 goal today tbh. Son missed a 1v1, and Ramsdale saved well against Sessgenon

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Plus Kane two good chances. Benched Saliba myself but didn't even consider starting him.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      unlikely to start ahead of Trippier or any doubler

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      My defense is paper thin with Perraud and Patterson, so I had to play White.

    4. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Pure hindsight. Also Spurs had plenty of chances to score

    5. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      I benched White and sold Saliba. I'd do it again.

  5. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Cucu replacement?
    Just Botman or Burn?

    Have Trippier Shaw and White so actually need someone for rotation or just with good GW21 fixture - note to the previous, I wanna mostly play with the trio above.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Botman probably

    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why ppl prefer Botman over Burn?

  6. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    Bruno
    Rashford
    Saka
    Odegaard
    March

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      March

      1. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        No! March slices through leicester defence. Captain material

        1. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Has he not been overachieving asf in the last games?

          1. WATERMELONS
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Perhaps. Not sure he has to overacheive vs leicester… i would start and im honestly considering captaining him

    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      March

      1. WATERMELONS
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Im considering benching Bruno, depending on how he looks vs Palace

        1. TheBiffas
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah this is what I'm on currently

    3. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      None.

    4. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      This is a very easy question. You cannot bench any of the top 4 players.

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I don't think march can be so easily discounted.

  7. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Trippier has blanked in only 3 games. Ridiculous.

    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bonus point machine.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Certainly worth considering for captaincy if folks are losing faith in City/Haaland and want to look elsewhere

      1. MBK 42
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I’ve never captained a defender in FPL but Trippier may be the first time I do.

    3. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      TC candidate

    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      He'll be my TC this season.

  8. RICICLE
    14 mins ago

    Would you’s change too much or anything here guys? On a WC

    Sanchez
    Schär - Akanji - Trippier
    March - Rashford - KDB - Odegaard
    Haaland - Kane - Toney
    _______________________________
    Ward: Shaw: Martinelli: White

    Only have 0.3 left ITB

    For me it’s just small things like Botman/Schär, Mitoma/March, Toney/Ferguson.

    Bit anything you’d drastically change I’d love to hear some final thoughts, otherwise I think this is me set now.

    Thanks gents! The help on this has been grand!

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Solid team

      1. RICICLE
        1 min ago

        Thanks JT, certainly has to do better than my current week after week drivel.
        I understand I may come into sticky situations down the line, but hoping the blanks/doubles can be somewhat easier to navigate this season.

  9. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier Shaw White Beuno Patterson
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Odegaard Almiron
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    1ft
    2m itb

    Martinelli to Saka sound ok? I would rather have Saka than Martinelli and with doubles coming up for Arsenal and City I want to keep KDB

    Or use the 2m to upgrade bench players like Patterson to Schar etc

    Cheers

  10. Kingy109
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Bench one:
    Salah, Martinelli, Odegaard, Almiron or Mitoma.

    Martinelli??

    1. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      NB Kane Haaland Mitro up front so possibly Mitro instead.

      1. RICICLE
        3 mins ago

        Has to be between Marti and Mitro. I’d go with Martinelli.

        I let Mitrovic go in my wc team above, but against that Spurs defence I’d certainly play him. He’ll do well now I’ve booted him haha!

    2. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wait for news on doubles. Not liverpool double i would seriously consider moving on Salah

      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        When will we know?

  11. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Take that Darwin price drop on a chin or just get Toney now?

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A GW late but time yes.

    2. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      What's are you keeping Darwin for?

    3. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Very happy Darwin was out this GW. Made me get Toney's 9 points.

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Ditto. And stopped me from moving Kepa on too instead.

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Liverpool are a disaster at the moment. Easy sell

  12. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Whats the chances of Stones not playing next GW, so I can get Whites 8 pointer haha?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Other than described as not fit, we don't have any other info on Stones. I would say high based on the info we have now

      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah hoping he doesnt but the way they played at the weekend, I reckon Pep would love to have him in

  13. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi all, I have 4 at the back including Stones. If he doesn’t play, who’s points do I get off the bench? Mitro 0 points, White 8 points, Andreas 2 points.
    Thanks in advance…

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      M8tro

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mitro first sub. You need a minimum of 3 starting defenders and you have that without Stones so 1st sub

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Sad face…

  14. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mitro > Toney this week?

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep.

